The UK Government has announced (in outline) a package of reforms to the UK designs framework, aimed at simplifying protection and enforcement, tackling misuse of the registration system and modernising protection for digital designs to reflect developments in the digital age, including those addressed by the EU’s own design reform. These changes could increase the value placed on UK design rights by providing a greater certainty of their validity through more significant initial assessment by the UK Intellectual Property Office’s (UKIPO). The announcement was published by the UKIPO on 4 November 2026 and is in response to the UKIPO’s consultation which closed in November 2025.

The reforms are set against the backdrop of the recent modernisation of the EU design regime, which has introduced significant substantive and procedural changes, including broader protection for digital and animated designs (see our post on the design package adopted here and the implementation of phase I here).

For businesses maintaining design portfolios across the UK and EU, the UK’s proposals together with the recently modernised EU design regime, are a timely reminder to review portfolio strategy across both jurisdictions. Businesses should monitor the implementation of the UK proposals and assess their potential impact on filing, representation, disclosure and publication strategies.

What is proposed?

Key changes include:

New powers for the UKIPO to consider whether a design is 'genuinely new' before registering a design, with a separate bad-faith refusal power to be considered further; Access to the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court (IPEC) Small Claims Track for registered design disputes (currently this is only access for copyright, UK trade marks, passing off, unregistered designs); A 30-month deferment period for publication of designs; Express recognition of the registrability of designs involving animation, movement or transitions, alongside moving-image filing options; Clearer unregistered design rules; and Practical and administrative changes aimed at streamlining registration procedures.

For our analysis of the proposals and their practical implications see the Analysis section below.

Next steps

The package combines potentially significant changes to registration and enforcement with practical procedural improvements. Its impact will depend on the detailed legislation and implementation, particularly the operation of pre-registration scrutiny, the revised unregistered design rules and access to the Small Claims Track.

No commencement dates or expected timeframes are given in the announcement.

In the meantime, businesses should identify which aspects of their filing, launch and enforcement strategies may benefit from the reforms, while continuing to work within the existing framework.

Useful preparatory steps include: identifying gaps in protection for digital and animated assets; reviewing filing and publication plans against product-launch calendars; preserving evidence of design creation and disclosure; and identifying lower-value disputes for reassessment when the new enforcement route becomes available.

The broader message for businesses is therefore not simply to adapt to another set of legislative changes, but to use the UK and EU reforms as an opportunity to revisit design portfolio strategy as a whole. If you have questions about the proposed reforms, or design protection and enforcement more broadly, our team is happy to assist. Please feel free to contact us to discuss.

Our analysis of the proposals

New UKIPO powers aimed at tackling abusive design registrations

The Government intends to legislate to give the UKIPO powers to scrutinise whether a design is genuinely new before registration, and whether it has individual character. This represents an important change from the current system, under which the UKIPO does not substantively examine whether these requirements are satisfied before a design is registered.

The reforms are aimed at targeting misuse of the registration system, including applications based on another designer’s work, copied product images or marketing materials, or on generic or well-known products. A specific power to refuse bad-faith applications has not been specifically proposed. The Government intends to undertake further work on what constitutes bad faith and the evidence required to establish it before proposing legislation.

The Government's announcement does not detail the exact mechanics of the application of these powers. Those details will be important. In particular, the extent to which the UKIPO will conduct prior-design searches, and the circumstances in which substantive scrutiny will be triggered, could have significant implications for applicants.

Beyond tackling abusive filings, the proposed powers could strengthen confidence in UK registered designs as commercial assets. Under the current system, registration does not confirm that novelty and individual character have been established, meaning that weaknesses may emerge only when a business seeks to enforce its rights and faces a validity challenge. Effective pre-registration scrutiny could therefore help filter out weaker applications and increase confidence in registered rights for enforcement, licensing and portfolio-management purposes.

However, delivering that scrutiny consistently may be challenging. Assessing individual character requires consideration of the overall impression produced on the informed user, rather than merely identifying identical earlier designs. Applying that assessment consistently across sectors as varied as fashion, furniture, consumer products and digital interfaces may place significant demands on examiner expertise and access to relevant prior designs.

For online sellers, abusive registrations can also create a business-continuity risk where they are used to support marketplace takedown requests. The proposed powers may reduce the leverage available to abusive applicants and the costs associated with restoring legitimate listings.

Opening the IPEC Small Claims Track to registered design cases

The Government will take steps to allow registered design cases to be heard in the IPEC Small Claims Track for the first time.

The Small Claims Track offers a simpler, lower-cost route for straightforward, lower-value disputes, with compensation claims capped at £10,000, currently limited to copyright, UK trade marks, passing off, unregistered designs.

The Government intends to work with designers, legal professionals and business representative groups in the coming months on how to take the change forward.

New 30-month publication deferment period

The proposed extension of the publication deferment period from 12 to 30 months would allow applicants to delay publication of their designs for longer after filing, aligning with international Hague and EU systems.

The Government intends for this to give businesses more time to develop and prepare products for launch without revealing their designs to competitors too early. For businesses coordinating launches across several markets, the longer period could offer greater flexibility in aligning filing and publication strategies with commercial timetables.

For example, businesses developing seasonal collections, preparing confidential retailer presentations or planning staggered product launches may be able to file early without immediately revealing the relevant design to competitors. The extended period may also give brand owners more time to assess the commercial importance of a design before determining how it should fit within a broader protection strategy.

Confirming protection for animated and digital designs

The Government intends to make clear that designs incorporating animation, movement or transitions can qualify for registered design protection. The UKIPO will introduce file-format options allowing animated designs to be submitted as moving-image files.

These changes are particularly relevant to digital product design, user experience and motion graphics. They are intended both to clarify protection and to make the application process better reflect how these designs are created and presented.

For businesses with UK and EU design portfolios, this creates an opportunity to reassess how digital assets are identified and protected across both systems. A distinctive animated interface, transition or other visual sequence may contribute materially to product differentiation but may not be adequately captured by traditional static representations. Portfolio reviews should therefore consider not only where protection is required, but also which representation and filing strategy best captures the commercially important features of digital products in each jurisdiction.

Simplifying unregistered design protection and widening disclosure rules

The Government plans to simplify unregistered design protection by aligning rules on qualification and duration.

It will also change the law so that supplementary unregistered design protection can arise following disclosure anywhere in the world.

Under the current arrangements, first disclosure outside the UK risks failing to attract UK supplementary unregistered design protection while also destroying the novelty needed for protection to arise on a subsequent UK disclosure. The reform aims to remove this post-Brexit disadvantage for UK designers launching internationally.

This could give businesses greater flexibility over where they first launch a design, removing any disincentive to launch in the UK. However, the proposal concerns UK protection; businesses should not assume that it resolves the separate requirements for securing rights in other markets, or change disclosure strategies before the new rules take effect.

Procedural changes and areas to watch

The announcement also foreshadows streamlining registration procedures and continuing to monitor AI use in design (to inform future inquiry), but rules out new criminal offences for unregistered design infringement.