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ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

Lifesaving Thrombectomies Still A Postcode Lottery

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Recent data reveals that over 13 stroke victims daily are denied thrombectomy, a revolutionary treatment that removes blood clots from the brain and significantly reduces lifelong disability. Despite NHS England's 2019 target to expand thrombectomy provision from one to ten percent of stroke patients, only 4.8 percent received this time-critical procedure in late 2025, with access varying dramatically by geographic location.

United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Dawn Treloar
Dawn Treloar

Recent data suggests that more than 13 stroke victims a day (BMJ) are being denied a crucial treatment – thrombectomy – that removes blood clots from the brain and can significantly reduce life-long disability.

Charity The Stroke Association has been campaigning for years to end the nationwide disparities in the availability of this treatment which is one of the most effective in modern medicine. However, despite government pledges, huge numbers of patients are still missing out.

A stroke, when blood stops flowing to a part of the brain, can impact speech and movement, and lead to permanent disabilities.

Mechanical thrombectomy is a revolutionary treatment to treat strokes caused by a blockage of the largest arteries of the brain. It removes a blood clot from a blocked vessel using a clot removal device. My colleague James Bell has previously written about the importance of this emergency treatment.

Thrombectomy is an emergency procedure which needs to be carried out as soon as possible following a stroke and is most effective when performed within the first few hours of symptoms arising. According to NHS England, the benefit from mechanical thrombectomy falls by 5.3 percent for every hour of delay. However, according to the Stroke Association, it may be of benefit in some cases for up to 24 hours after the stroke.

Swift treatment with thrombectomy can make a huge difference to a patient’s recovery. With the blood clot removed, blood flow to the brain may be restored which may in turn reduce brain damage. This lowers the chance of severe ongoing disability.

NHS plans introduced in 2019 set a target to expand thrombectomy provision from one percent to ten percent of stroke patients but the Stroke Association has reportedly stated that the target has still not been met (Independent).

The latest data, which comes from the Sentinel Stroke National Audit Programme, shows that just 4.8 percent of stroke patients across England, Wales and Northern Ireland had a thrombectomy in October to December 2025 and according to analysis by the Stroke Association over 1,200 patients missed out on thrombectomy during those three months (Independent).

Access is highly dependent on geographical location. For example, Nick O’Donoghue, at the Stroke Association has reportedly stated that only three percent of eligible stroke patients in Kent have undergone thrombectomy as of late 2025 (Rayo). However, hopefully matters are set to improve with a dedicated stroke thrombectomy suite having recently been opened in East Kent.

NHS England had committed that all NHS regions in England would have access to 24/7 mechanical thrombectomy by April 2026. However, the Guardian has reported that seven of England’s 24 regional stroke centres are still not providing thrombectomy on an all-hours basis, mainly because they do not have enough doctors and other staff to do so.

Professor Deb Lowe, Medical Director for the Stroke Association, has been reported (including in the Independent) as explaining: ‘There are a multitude of reasons given as to why thrombectomy is still subject to stark inequalities which mean some stroke patients are left facing a life of disability when others are not. Gaps in the stroke workforce are a major factor here as is targeted funding, prioritisation by commissioners and hospital leaders, as well as timing delays due to ambulance response times or hospital handovers.’

It is imperative that more is done to meet the government targets and provide this highly effective treatment to all eligible patients. Having worked with clients who have suffered a delay in diagnosis or treatment of a stroke I am all too aware of the consequences. Where brain damage and its life altering effects could have been alleviated by a simple procedure, this only adds to the devastation.

Legal claims

Where a thrombectomy is missed or delayed, it may be possible to bring a claim for medical negligence. It will need to be shown that an earlier thrombectomy would, on balance, have improved the outcome for the patient and that the failure to provide earlier treatment was a result of medical care that was below a reasonable standard. If a claim is proven the amount of compensation that can be claimed will depend upon the severity of the injuries suffered and the impact upon the injured person’s life. Such claims can be very significant where the person has long term care needs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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