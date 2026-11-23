In analytical healthcare technologies, speed matters. It’s not enough for a result to be correct: it must arrive in time to inform diagnosis or treatment. Otherwise, even an impressive measurement may have limited clinical value. This is why an increasing amount of innovation is directed not only to what can be measured, but also to how quickly a sample can be converted into a reliable and, more importantly, clinically useful answer.

The resulting technologies often combine physical chemistry, analytical chemistry, instrumentation and data processing. Their value lies in solving a practical problem: reducing the time between sample collection and an informed decision.

One example is an NHS brain tumour pilot combining Oxford Nanopore’s sequencing with specialist software developed by the University of Nottingham and NHS clinicians. The approach can provide molecular classification of certain brain tumours in hours rather than the six to eight weeks often required for conventional molecular analysis. In fact, in some instances, diagnostic information may be available while the patient is still on the operating table to inform surgical decision-making in real time, illustrating how chemistry, instrumentation and data interpretation can together shorten the route to clinically useful information.1

But faster diagnosis is only part of the story. Innovation in women’s health monitoring and wearable biosensors is also changing when and where measurements can be taken, with the aim of capturing changes and trends that occasional testing may miss.

The benefit to patients is clear: less uncertainty, earlier treatment decisions and potentially earlier access to clinical trials.

For technology businesses, there is a clear shift away from instrumentation innovation and a growing focus on the workflow as a whole. This has important commercial implications as a company’s competitive advantage may sit at several points within that workflow, creating opportunities for different forms and layers of IP protection rather than relying on a single cornerstone Patent directed to instrumentation or an end product.

Sample preparation, molecular analysis, signal detection, data processing, software interpretation and clinical implementation not only affect whether the system delivers a useful result but also contribute to whether a method may be successfully adopted. The relevant question is thus not whether data can be generated, but whether the right data can be generated accurately, quickly and easily enough to influence a decision.

Across healthcare and the life sciences, organisations are developing methods that extract useful information from biological systems more rapidly, accurately and, where possible, less invasively. The application may be diagnosis, therapy selection, monitoring of treatment response or clinical research, but the technical challenge is similar: obtaining a sufficiently reliable answer from a biological sample within a clinically meaningful timeframe.

Faster Diagnosis Through Better Measurement

Liquid or blood biopsy technologies provide one response to that challenge. Instead of relying exclusively on tissue obtained through an invasive procedure, these approaches analyse cancer-related biomarkers in blood or other bodily fluids. Cancer Research UK reports that liquid biopsy testing is already used in routine care for certain patients with lung and breast cancer in England and Wales to help identify appropriate treatment options. In some circumstances, it can also shorten the route to a treatment decision.2

Research is extending these methods to other questions, including whether circulating tumour DNA and related biomarkers can identify treatment resistance, monitor recurrence or detect residual disease after treatment. Many of these applications remain under evaluation, but the direction of travel is clear: clinically useful information is being sought earlier and with less invasive sampling.2

Outside of oncology, the same shift in focus can be seen. In August 2026, the US Food and Drug Administration cleared the PrecivityAD2 blood test made by C2N Diagnostics to aid the evaluation of Alzheimer’s disease. The test uses high-resolution mass spectrometry to measure biomarkers associated with amyloid pathology and offers a less invasive alternative to approaches such as cerebrospinal fluid testing.3 The technical contribution is therefore not measurement in the abstract. It is the ability to obtain clinically relevant information in a form that may be more accessible and easier to incorporate into routine care.

Women’s Health: From Snapshots to Continuous Monitoring

Women’s health provides a compelling example of why the timing of a measurement matters. Hormone levels fluctuate, so an occasional blood test provides only a snapshot. Continuous monitoring could give clinicians a clearer picture of those changes and support more informed treatment decisions. The analytical challenge is to measure specific hormones reliably in a complex biological fluid, repeatedly and over time.6

The Birmingham based company Impli is rising to this challenge by developing its Bio-Endocrine Analysis Monitor (BEAM), a wearable microneedle patch using electrochemical biosensors to measure oestradiol, luteinising hormone and progesterone in interstitial fluid. Data is transmitted wirelessly to a smartphone, where algorithms translate the signals into hormone trends. A £1.4 million NIHR-funded programme announced in June 2026 is intended to take the device from prototype to first human clinical validation for IVF. It is therefore a technology under development, rather than an established replacement for clinical testing.6

In September 2026, Impli also announced its selection for the first stage of SPRIND’s Continuous Hormone Monitoring Challenge, with plans to expand the platform’s hormone panel and investigate monitoring of treatment response in ovarian endocrine-metabolic conditions.7 The wider opportunity is not simply a smaller test. It is an analytical system that could reveal patterns between clinic visits and revolutionise women’s health.

Wearable Devices: Bringing Analytical Chemistry to Everyday

A glance at the nearest wrist is often enough to see how commonplace smartwatches with biological monitoring features have become. Analytical chemistry is getting out more, but there is still plenty of scope to extend what these devices can measure.

Recent research into sweat-based devices is exploring how molecular measurements can complement physiological information collected at the skin. Unlike a laboratory instrument operating under controlled conditions, an on-body sensor has no say in its working conditions: it must collect and analyse a changing sample while the wearer goes about daily life. Sweat rate, for example, can affect sweat composition and therefore the meaning of a measured concentration.8

This makes sample handling as important as sensor sensitivity. Microfluidic channels, flow-rate measurement and integration of multiple sensing functions are active areas of development.8 A device that detects a biomarker is not automatically a clinically useful monitor: the relationship between the measured signal and the question being asked still needs to be established. Giving a sensor a wrist strap does not, by itself, solve those practical measurement problems. That is where significant commercial opportunity lies.

The Expanding Role of Analytical Technology

Advanced analytical instrumentation is equally important in biopharmaceutical development. Complex biological molecules must be characterised, impurities identified and product quality assessed throughout development and manufacture. Chromatography, mass spectrometry, cryo-electron microscopy and Raman spectroscopy are therefore not ancillary tools; they are central to modern life-sciences research, process development and quality control.4

Developers are also working to make these platforms faster, more automated and easier to deploy. Roche Diagnostics has highlighted automated mass spectrometry, portable point-of-care systems and blood-based biomarker testing among the developments intended to improve healthcare delivery and patient experience.5

Taken together, these developments show that analytical performance is no longer judged solely by whether a measurement is possible. Speed, reliability, accessibility and integration into the surrounding workflow can be equally important.

Looking Ahead

For technology companies, this changes the patent-strategy question.

The feature that gets top billing in the marketing brochure is not always the one doing the technical heavy lifting and thus have the greatest commercial significance. Protectable innovation may sit in a consumable itself, the reagent chemistry, a sample-preparation step, a sensor architectures, the software workflow, a machine-learning model or the way several components are combined or interact to provide a repeatable process.

A wearable hormone monitor makes this tangible. Its value may depend on the recognition chemistry, the interface with interstitial fluid, the electrode arrangement and the processing that converts a signal into a reliable trend. A sweat-analysis platform may depend just as much on how it collects and handles the sample as on the detector itself. Patent strategy should consider these interacting contributions rather than treating the visible device as the whole invention.

A sound patent strategy should follow the technical bottleneck and emphasise the commercial advantages of individual components as well as the whole. That requires identifying early where the improvements may actually arise and considering how competitors would need to reproduce or redesign these key features to obtain the same benefit.

Footnotes

1 BBC News, Rapid NHS brain tumour test cuts diagnosis time from weeks to hours (2026), available at: BBC News article.

2 Cancer Research UK, What’s Next for Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment? (24 September 2026), available at: Cancer Research UK article.

3 News Medical, FDA Clears Innovative Blood Test for Earlier Alzheimer’s Diagnosis (21 August 2026), reporting information from Washington University in St Louis, available at: News Medical article.

4 Separation Science, A New Era of Biopharma Innovation: Analytical Instrumentation Required (18 March 2026), available at: Separation Science article.

5 Roche Diagnostics, 5 Diagnostic Innovations Driving the Future of Patient Experience (12 February 2026), available at: Roche Diagnostics article.

6 Imperial College London, Patch tracks hormone levels in real-time for patients with infertility (10 June 2026), available at: Imperial College London article.

7 Impli, announcement of selection for SPRIND’s Continuous Hormone Monitoring Challenge (17 September 2026), available at: Impli news.