Warehouse Receipt Fraud And Duplicate Financing

Warehouse receipt fraud and the practice of financing the same goods more than once remains a serious and recurring risk in commodity markets. The losses involved can be substantial and recovery prospects difficult. Cases arise in the metals, agricultural commodities and energy markets and the sums at stake are rarely modest, making them high profile. Recent English Court judgments have included Mercuria Energy Trading Pte Ltd v Citibank NA1, ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd v Come Harvest Holdings Ltd2, Natixis SA v Marex Financial and Access World Logistics (Singapore) Pte Ltd3 and QuadraCommodities SA v XL Insurance Company SE4.

Understanding how these frauds arise, what can be done to prevent them and how to respond when they occur is essential for banks, traders, warehouse operators and collateral managers.

How and why does warehouse receipt fraud arise?

Duplicate and fraudulent receipts

The most straightforward form of warehouse receipt fraud involves the creation of forged receipts that purport to evidence commodities stored at a facility. A borrower presents these documents to one or more lenders to obtain financing against goods that either do not exist or are substantially less valuable than represented.

A related variant is the duplication of genuine receipts. A borrower holds a legitimate receipt for goods actually in storage and uses that receipt as the basis for financing from multiple lenders simultaneously. Each lender believes it has a first-ranking interest in the goods; in reality, several have competing claims to the same assets.

Collateral management failures

In many commodity finance structures, lenders appoint independent collateral managers to monitor stored goods and verify the accuracy of warehouse receipts. These arrangements are only as effective as the quality and rigour of the monitoring actually performed.

Collateral management failures frequently arise where:

Physical inspections are infrequent or superficial.

Quantity verifications are based on documents rather than physical counts.

The collateral manager relies on information provided by the borrower rather than independent sources.

Commingled goods make it difficult to identify which specific commodities are subject to a particular receipt.

Rotation of stock is not properly monitored, allowing pledged goods to be removed and replaced with inferior or insufficient quantities.

Complicit or compromised warehouse operators

Fraud is not always perpetrated by the borrower alone. In some cases, the warehouse operator itself is complicit, issuing receipts for goods it knows to be absent, over-represented or already pledged elsewhere, or allowing its stamps, systems or personnel to be used to authenticate documents without any genuine underlying stock check.

Because lenders and traders typically have no direct means of verifying stored goods other than through the operator’s own records and attestations, a dishonest or captured operator can defeat even reasonably thorough due diligence by the financing parties. Risk increases further where the operator has a close commercial or ownership connection to the borrower, since the usual check provided by an independent third party is absent.

Absence of a centralised title or registry system

Unlike some forms of registered security, warehouse receipts are not generally recorded on a central, publicly searchable register. A lender taking a receipt as collateral usually has no straightforward way of confirming that the same goods have not already been pledged to another financier, particularly where the competing receipts are held by lenders in different jurisdictions or relationships that are not disclosed to one another. This structural gap in the market, rather than any single act of dishonesty, is what allows duplicate financing to persist undetected until a trigger event, such as a borrower default or a routine audit, brings the competing claims to light.

Forged or manipulated supporting documentation

Warehouse receipt fraud is also frequently supported by a wider package of falsified documentation, including fabricated weighbridge tickets, quality certificates, insurance certificates and audit confirmations, designed to withstand a lender’s initial document review. Fraudsters may intercept or redirect verification requests sent to warehouse operators or surveyors, or use lookalike email domains and forged signatures, so that a lender believes it has obtained independent confirmation when in fact it has only received confirmation from the fraudster or an associate.

How to prevent warehouse fraud

To reduce exposure to warehouse receipt fraud, we recommend the following steps:

Conduct independent, unannounced physical inspections of collateral at regular intervals throughout the life of any financing arrangement.

Use collateral managers with a genuine operational independence from the borrower and with sufficient resources and authority to carry out meaningful verification.

Review the terms of warehousing contracts to ensure receipts carry clear statements of what is and is not warranted by the operator.

Explore the adoption of electronic or blockchain-based warehouse receipts, which create an immutable record and reduce the risk of duplication.

Establish a clear protocol for sharing collateral information between co-lenders where syndicated or parallel financing arrangements are in place.

Maintain updated records of all receipts held as security, and cross-check against other financing involving the same counterparty and storage locations where possible.

Independently verify the underlying trade documentation supporting any financing, including invoices, receipts and bills of lading, against information obtained directly from carriers, counterparties or other independent sources, rather than relying solely on documents supplied by the borrower or its intermediaries.

Where financing depends on a trading counterparty’s creditworthiness rather than title to specific goods, monitor for related-party dealings and signs of financial distress, and consider seeking early assignment of claims against directors if insolvency appears imminent.

If fraud is suspected, take legal advice immediately and move quickly to preserve evidence and obtain injunctive relief before goods are removed.

Notify insurers and review coverage in light of the circumstances as soon as a potential claim becomes apparent.

How to respond to warehouse receipt fraud

Spotting red flags

Speed is critical in the event of fraud and so parties involved in commodity finance should be alert to and follow up on indicators that warehouse receipt fraud may be occurring:

Reluctance by the borrower or warehouse operator to permit independent inspection.

Repeated amendments to warehouse receipts or collateral reports.

Discrepancies between documents provided by different parties in the same financing chain, including duplicate bills of lading, receipts or invoices issued through a common intermediary or freight forwarder.

Unusual or unexplained movements of stock around inspection dates.

Warehouse operators that are connected to or controlled by the borrower.

Receipts issued for quantities or grades of commodity that are commercially implausible given the stated storage location.

Verification of stock and title disputes

Where fraud is suspected, lenders and traders must move quickly to verify the existence and ownership of stored goods. In practice, this means:

Conducting unannounced physical inspections of storage facilities.

Engaging independent surveyors to verify quantities by weight, volume or other relevant measure.

Checking warehouse records directly against physical inventory.

Comparing receipts held by different lenders to identify duplication.

Reviewing the history of goods movements to establish whether pledged commodities have been removed.

Where shortfalls are identified, title and possession disputes will follow rapidly. Multiple parties may assert competing claims to the same goods, and priority questions will depend on the nature and timing of each security interest, the applicable law and the terms of the relevant contracts.

Deploying available English law remedies

English law offers a range of remedies to parties affected by warehouse receipt fraud. Where goods are located in England or where the relevant contractual arrangements are governed by English law, claimants may be able to obtain:

Worldwide freezing orders preventing the dissipation of assets pending a final determination.

Search and imaging orders enabling the preservation of relevant electronic and documentary evidence.

Injunctions preventing access to or transfer of stored goods.

Norwich Pharmacal and Bankers Trust disclosure orders compelling third parties, including banks and warehouse operators, to disclose information about the movement of assets.

The speed with which these remedies are obtained is often decisive. Once goods have been removed from storage, or proceeds have been dissipated, recovery becomes considerably more difficult.

Footnotes

1. [2015] EWHC 1481 (Comm)

2. [2022] EWHC 229 (Comm)

3. [2019] EWHC 2549 (Comm)