Placing Your Bets: The Channel Islands As A Home For Prediction Market Vehicles

The Channel Islands, comprising the Bailiwicks of Guernsey and Jersey, are well-established international finance centres for investment funds and other pooling vehicles. As interest in prediction markets grows, sponsors looking for a home for a vehicle that pools capital to participate in these markets may wish to consider the Channel Islands. This note gives a brief overview of prediction markets and highlights some of the features of the islands that may be relevant.

What are prediction markets?

A prediction market is an exchange on which participants buy and sell contracts linked to the outcome of a future event, such as a sports fixture, an election or an economic data release. A contract typically pays a fixed amount if the event occurs and nothing if it does not, so its price broadly reflects the market’s view of how likely that outcome is. Unlike a traditional bookmaker, the operator does not usually take the other side of a bet; participants trade with one another and prices move as new information becomes available.

Activity has grown quickly, particularly in the US, where the leading platforms operate as exchanges regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and sport accounts for much of the volume. Some products, such as multi-leg ‘accumulator’ contracts, require liquidity providers to post significant collateral, which is one reason participants may choose to pool capital. We note that the regulatory position in the US is still developing.

Both Guernsey and Jersey are self-governing Crown Dependencies with their own legislatures and courts, and legal systems that draw heavily on English legal principles. Each has a long record of political and economic stability and a well-developed regulatory framework.

Both islands sit outside the European Union, operate in the London time zone and are close to London and continental Europe. Each offers a tax-neutral environment for funds, and both have been recognised as cooperative jurisdictions for international tax transparency and economic substance purposes.

The Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) and the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) are generally regarded as thorough but pragmatic regulators. That reputation may be of particular interest to participants in newer areas such as prediction markets.

Guernsey and Jersey have well-established communities of lawyers, accountants, fund administrators and independent directors, with experience across private equity, hedge funds, debt, real estate and newer asset classes. Jersey has seen significant and growing activity in digital assets and tokenisation, which means local advisers are increasingly familiar with technology-driven asset classes. Likewise, the GFSC in Guernsey has now published its response to its recent Supporting Growth with Digital Finance consultation, alongside new guidance on the tokenisation of assets. While prediction market vehicles would not necessarily involve digital assets, this experience demonstrates both islands' familiarity with innovative and technology-driven business models.

The GFSC and JFSC have demonstrated a willingness to engage constructively with innovative business models and emerging sectors, often taking a pragmatic, principles-based approach to novel structures where appropriate safeguards are in place. At the same time, they place significant emphasis on market integrity, consumer protection, and maintaining the reputation of their jurisdictions as well-regulated international finance centres. That combination of regulatory openness and robust oversight may be particularly attractive to participants exploring newer areas such as prediction markets, who may value both regulatory engagement and a credible, trusted operating environment.

The Channel Islands offer a wide range of vehicles that can be used for pooling arrangements. In Jersey, these include companies (including cell companies), several forms of limited partnership, unit trusts and limited liability companies. Guernsey offers a comparable range, including companies, limited partnerships and unit trusts, as well as protected and incorporated cell companies, which it pioneered. Cell structures allow assets and liabilities to be ring-fenced between cells, which may suit a vehicle participating across several markets or strategies.

Guernsey and Jersey also have streamlined regimes for funds aimed at professional and sophisticated investors, such as the Jersey Private Fund and the Guernsey Private Investment Fund. Depending on its features, a syndicate may fall outside the regulated funds framework altogether, although this will turn on the facts of each arrangement.

Where interests are to be offered to investors in other jurisdictions, such as the UK, US or EU, local marketing rules (including national private placement regimes) may need to be considered.

For sponsors considering a pooling vehicle for prediction market activity, the Channel Islands offer stable legal and regulatory frameworks, experienced professional communities and a broad choice of structuring options. The most suitable option will depend on the sponsor’s commercial objectives, its investor base and the way in which the vehicle will operate.

Originally published Oct 22, 2026.