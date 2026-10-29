The Liquidity Imperative: Opportunity and Risk in Next-Generation Collateral Enhancement

Collateral Has Changed

In today’s mid-market, collateral is a dynamic, actively managed asset that can generate liquidity, reduce funding costs, unlock liability management options, and — in the wrong hands — erode a creditor’s recovery without a single covenant being breached. Collateral enhancement has become a strategic imperative for borrowers, lenders, and specialty finance providers alike. It has also become a restructuring tool of the first order — one that skilled debt advisers and lawyers are increasingly deploying to shape outcomes that would previously have required formal insolvency proceedings.

The Drivers for Collateral Enhancement in the Mid-Market

Three forces have converged to make collateral management a boardroom priority across the mid-market:

Interest rates . A decade of near-zero interest rates left many borrowers entirely unprepared for the rise in debt service costs after 2022. The hunt for liquidity is urgent — and collateral is where a substantial proportion of that liquidity sits, waiting to be unlocked.

. A decade of near-zero interest rates left many borrowers entirely unprepared for the rise in debt service costs after 2022. The hunt for liquidity is urgent — and collateral is where a substantial proportion of that liquidity sits, waiting to be unlocked. Maturity wall . A large volume of mid-market debt raised during the low-rate era is now approaching refinancing. Lenders are more selective, pricing is higher, and existing facilities are harder to replace on comparable terms. For many borrowers, demonstrating maximum collateral quality and coverage is the optimal route to a successful refinancing.

. A large volume of mid-market debt raised during the low-rate era is now approaching refinancing. Lenders are more selective, pricing is higher, and existing facilities are harder to replace on comparable terms. For many borrowers, demonstrating maximum collateral quality and coverage is the optimal route to a successful refinancing. The revolution in liability management transactions (LMTs). The techniques developed in the U.S. broadly syndicated loan market — up-tiering exchanges, drop-down transactions, double-dip new money structures, priming liens — have been migrating rapidly into the European and U.K. mid-market. These are not theoretical constructs. They are in live transactions, sitting within portfolios held by European lenders who may lack the documentary protections, monitoring infrastructure, and specialist legal expertise to recognise what is happening until it is too late.

What is Next-Generation Collateral Enhancement?

ABL borrowing base optimisation is the foundation. An asset-based lending facility secured on receivables, inventory, equipment, and real estate can provide substantially more liquidity than a cash-flow facility of equivalent headline size — but only if the borrowing base is actively managed. Most mid-market borrowers draw significantly less than their theoretical capacity, the gap typically explained by stale advance rates, unnecessarily high lender reserves, inaccurate borrowing base certificates, and poor underlying data quality. Closing that gap — through independent appraisals, trade credit insurance, debtor quality improvement, and reserve challenge — generates immediate, cost-free liquidity without new money or structural complexity.

is the foundation. An asset-based lending facility secured on receivables, inventory, equipment, and real estate can provide substantially more liquidity than a cash-flow facility of equivalent headline size — but only if the borrowing base is actively managed. Most mid-market borrowers draw significantly less than their theoretical capacity, the gap typically explained by stale advance rates, unnecessarily high lender reserves, inaccurate borrowing base certificates, and poor underlying data quality. Closing that gap — through independent appraisals, trade credit insurance, debtor quality improvement, and reserve challenge — generates immediate, cost-free liquidity without new money or structural complexity. Working capital optimisation is the fastest pre-transaction liquidity lever available to a stressed borrower. Shortening receivables collection cycles, clearing slow-moving inventory, and extending payables to the limit of agreed terms generate meaningful cash quickly, quietly, and without triggering lender notification obligations. Optimisation also improves the borrower’s apparent operational health at precisely the moment when creditor perceptions matter most.

is the fastest pre-transaction liquidity lever available to a stressed borrower. Shortening receivables collection cycles, clearing slow-moving inventory, and extending payables to the limit of agreed terms generate meaningful cash quickly, quietly, and without triggering lender notification obligations. Optimisation also improves the borrower’s apparent operational health at precisely the moment when creditor perceptions matter most. Asset monetisation — through IP monetisation, sale and leaseback of property or equipment (including intra-group), selective factoring of otherwise ineligible receivables, and standalone inventory finance — converts underused or unencumbered assets into immediate liquidity. Each technique involves a trade-off: the asset leaves the broader security pool, but the cash proceeds create options. Whether those proceeds flow to existing lenders or are redeployed elsewhere in the capital structure is a critical documentation and intercreditor question.

— through IP monetisation, sale and leaseback of property or equipment (including intra-group), selective factoring of otherwise ineligible receivables, and standalone inventory finance — converts underused or unencumbered assets into immediate liquidity. Each technique involves a trade-off: the asset leaves the broader security pool, but the cash proceeds create options. Whether those proceeds flow to existing lenders or are redeployed elsewhere in the capital structure is a critical documentation and intercreditor question. Double-dip liability management transactions represent the sharpest frontier of next-generation collateral enhancement. By structuring new money as a direct loan to the operating company combined with a loan to a holding company guaranteed by the operating company’s assets, a participating creditor acquires two claims on the same pool of collateral simultaneously. For the new money provider, this dramatically improves recovery prospects. For non-participating creditors, it silently dilutes their effective recovery through a structural manoeuvre that leaves the collateral pool unchanged but multiplies the claims on it. The central controversy is whether this technique violates the rule against double proof in insolvency, but its proliferation in English law transactions is not a question of if, merely when.

Threat and Opportunity — Two Sides of the Same Coin

Next-generation collateral enhancement is not inherently a borrower’s tool or a lender’s tool. It is a set of techniques with consequences depending entirely on who deploys them, in whose interests, and in what order.

For borrowers and sponsors, it is a source of liquidity, negotiating leverage, and restructuring optionality. A business whose collateral has been proactively optimized has materially more options when financial stress arrives — it can draw on its ABL revolver to fund LMT execution costs, deploy asset monetization to satisfy new-money requirements in an exchange offer, and present a going-concern valuation that supports a credible restructuring plan.

For lenders, the same techniques represent threats that must be actively managed. A sale and leaseback executed within existing documentation converts a fixed asset into cash that may flow to equity or junior creditors. A factoring arrangement for “ineligible” receivables removes boot collateral and a possible source of early recoveries in a collect-out. A double-dip structure introduced by a subset of the creditor group dilutes non-participating lenders without breaching any contractual obligation.

For specialty lenders — invoice financiers, equipment lessors, inventory floorplan financiers, bridging lenders, and non-bank mortgage originators — next-generation collateral enhancement has an additional dimension: the economics of the warehouse facility. The advance rate on a warehouse line determines how much equity the specialty lender must deploy to fund the gap between the advance and 100% of the underlying asset. That equity buffer is a major constraint on growth and the single biggest driver of return on equity. Improving the quality, documentation, and performance metrics of the underlying loan portfolio — through better data, rigorous collateral monitoring, independent valuations, and credit enhancement structures including subordination and excess spread — directly translates into higher warehouse advance rates and a smaller equity-buffer requirement. That, in turn, boosts origination velocity and portfolio growth.

Court-Sanctioned Restructuring Plans

The Part 26A restructuring plan, introduced by the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020, fundamentally changed the legal landscape for collateral enhancement strategies. It provided a mechanism through which a court-supervised restructuring could be imposed on a dissenting class of creditors, placing collateral valuation at the centre of restructuring plans. Next-generation collateral enhancement strategies that improve going-concern value without proportionately improving liquidation value can be particularly powerful: the gap between going-concern value and liquidation value is a restructuring surplus from which the plan can be funded. Widening that gap deliberately, in advance, through disciplined collateral enhancement, is one of the most consequential things a borrower and its advisers can do in preparation for a restructuring plan. The English courts have developed a growing body of guidance since Part 26A came into force, and these decisions have direct implications for how collateral enhancement strategies should be designed and deployed in anticipation of a potential restructuring plan.

Out-of-Court Restructurings

In contrast, LMTs can increase liquidity for distressed borrowers without court oversight by exploiting or modifying existing contractual rights in credit, security, and intercreditor agreements. Increasingly, however, LMTs are attracting direct litigation risk and English judicial scrutiny, as in the case of the Hurtigruten Group restructuring, which was purportedly effected under the terms of the applicable intercreditor agreement as a distressed disposal on the instructions of a priority instructing group over the objections from nonconsenting lenders.

Transatlantic Asymmetry

The United States market did not necessarily invent collateral enhancement, but it has unquestionably industrialised it. Decades of experience in the broadly syndicated loan market, pressure-tested by Chapter 11 litigation and sophisticated distressed debt investors, have produced a lending culture in which these techniques are thoroughly understood by borrowers, lenders, and their advisers alike. When a U.S.-headquartered distressed fund executes a double-dip LMT in a European mid-market transaction, it is deploying a playbook refined across dozens of prior transactions. The European lender on the other side of the table may not have the equivalent experience.

European loan documentation has lagged behind the U.S. in the development of LMT blockers, anti-layering provisions, tight permitted debt and lien baskets, and explicit collateral transfer restrictions that sophisticated U.S. lenders have negotiated as standard for years. The European direct lending market has grown rapidly since the global financial crisis but it has only recently begun to be tested by aggressive LMT activity. Although English courts are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their approach to LMTs, fragmentation across jurisdictions adds complexity that smaller lenders, in particular, are ill-equipped to navigate.

Smaller U.K. and European lenders are the most exposed. Their portfolio monitoring infrastructure is thinner, their access to specialist restructuring counsel at the point of stress is more limited, and their collateral valuations are more likely to be stale. The window between the announcement of an LMT and its execution is often deliberately compressed — leaving little time to seek advice, analyse the transaction, and mount an effective response. The knowledge gap will not remain open indefinitely, but for borrowers and well-advised sponsors, it represents a narrowing window of opportunity. For lenders, it represents an urgent call to action.

How Crowell & Moring Can Help

As a U.S.-headquartered law firm with a significant international presence, including offices in London and Brussels, we are uniquely positioned to bridge the transatlantic knowledge gap in next-generation collateral enhancement and liability management.

For lenders, we can provide systematic reviews and expert covenant analysis of existing portfolio documentation.

For borrowers and sponsors, Crowell & Moring can identify the structural opportunities within existing documentation and advise on the design and execution of collateral enhancement strategies.

For debt advisers and financial intermediaries, the firm provides integrated legal analysis spanning both U.S. structuring precedents and English law procedural requirements — the kind of advice that bridges the gap between financial mechanics and legal framework that complex mid-market situations increasingly demand.

Conclusion

Collateral is no longer passive. It is the currency of modern credit markets — actively managed, strategically deployed, and increasingly contested. The borrowers, lenders, and advisers who treat next-generation collateral enhancement as a strategic discipline rather than a back-office function will define the outcomes of mid-market refinancings and restructurings across Europe for the next decade. The opportunity is real, and the risk is real. The liquidity is there. The legal tools are there. The question is who has the expertise, the preparation, and the ambition to use them — and who will find out, too late, that they did not.