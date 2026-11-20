The FCA and PRA have published consultation papers setting out their proposed Phase 2 reforms to the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR). This second, more substantial phase, builds on the Phase 1 changes introduced earlier in 2026. The consultations run alongside the legislative process for the Financial Services and Markets Bill 2026 (FSM Bill 2026), which removes many prescriptive requirements from legislation and gives the regulators greater flexibility to make rules.

The package of measures will significantly reduce the number of appointments requiring regulatory pre-approval, remove the Certification Regime altogether, simplify the Conduct Rules framework and remove a range of ongoing reporting requirements. The regulators are now consulting on their proposed rules to replace some of the requirements which are being removed from legislation.

The regulators are of the view that the proposed changes will meet the government's aim of reducing the regulatory burden of the SM&CR by 50% and reducing the number of roles at banks and insurers that require approval by 40%, while maintaining the effectiveness of the regime.

It should be noted that the FCA’s proposals are relevant to both populations, subject to the scope of each rule; the PRA’s proposals apply only to PRA-regulated firms. Dual-regulated firms must therefore read both consultations together, rather than treating the FCA proposals as applying only to solo-regulated firms.

Why is the SM&CR being reformed?

The SM&CR was introduced following the global financial crisis to strengthen individual accountability and address concerns that responsibility within financial institutions was too easily dispersed. It requires firms to identify their most senior decision-makers, allocate responsibilities clearly and ensure that individuals performing roles capable of causing significant harm are fit and proper.

The regulators consider that the regime has materially improved individual accountability and governance. However, the regime has been criticised for being overly administrative and burdensome, particularly in relation to the regulatory approval process, annual certification requirements and the ongoing reporting and notifications obligations to the regulators.

The previous government first announced a review of the SM&CR in 2022. Following a discussion paper and initial review, in 2025, as part of the previous Chancellor's 'Leeds Reforms', the Government, PRA and FCA consulted on their proposed reforms, to be undertaken in two phases. The aim is to preserve the core principle of individual accountability, but at the same time either reduce or remove requirements that impose disproportionate costs. This reflects the current approach of the UK regulators more generally in seeking to ensure the UK regulatory regime is more flexible, proportionate and streamlined.

What has already changed?

The final rules for the SM&CR Phase 1 reforms were published in April 2026 through the FCA’s Policy Statement PS26/6 and the PRA’s Policy Statement PS12/26, with some helpful but relatively small-scale changes as follows:

Changes to the 12-week rule (unexpected or temporary absence of a Senior Manager) so firms now need to have submitted an application during that period rather than having appointed a replacement. The Senior Manager Conduct Rules apply to a person carrying out a Senior Management Function under the 12-week rule.

Removing duplicate certification requirements where an individual performs multiple overlapping certification functions.

Providing guidance on practical aspects of the annual fitness and propriety assessments.

Increasing thresholds for entry into the FCA Enhanced regime.

Confirming that criminal records checks for Senior Managers are valid for six months and such checks are not needed for internal or intragroup moves.

Allowing firms up to six months to notify the regulators of changes to Statements of Responsibilities and Management Responsibilities Maps.

Providing additional time for firms to update the FCA Directory.

Most of the Phase 1 changes took effect on 24 April 2026, with certain reporting and systems changes following on 10 July, 30 July and 1 September 2026.

Phase 2 goes considerably further as we set out below, and the changes are contingent on the FSM Bill 2026 becoming law. The FSM Bill is currently at Committee Stage in the House of Commons (as at date of publication).

In this briefing we distinguish between changes affecting both solo- and dual-regulated firms from those specific to enhanced solo-regulated firms or to PRA-regulated firms. We have provided a comparison table at the end to make these distinctions clearer.

Will all Senior Managers still require regulatory pre-approval?

An important change is separate is to make several Senior Management Functions (SMF) subject to regulatory notification rather than pre-approval. In practice, these changes only impact dual-regulated and enhanced solo-regulated firms. The proposed split between notified and pre-approved SMFs [1] is set out below.

Proposed notified NEDs Proposed pre-approved NEDs SMF5 Head of Internal Audit SMF1 Chief Executive Function SMF10 Chair of the Risk Committee SMF2 Chief Finance Function SMF11 Chair of the Audit Committee SMF 3 Executive Director SMF12 Chair of the Remuneration Committee SMF4 Chief Risk Function SMF13 Chair of the Nomination Committee SMF 6 Head of Key Business Area SMF14 Senior Independent Director SMF7 Group Entity Senior Manager SMF9 Chair of the Governing Body SMF 16 Compliance Oversight SMF 17 Money Laundering Reporting Officer SMF19 Head of Overseas Branch SMF24 Chief Operating Officer

[1] Note all SMFs are listed in the table.

For a notified function, the firm will continue to assess the individual’s fitness and propriety, but the regulators will not on a routine basis (see below). The firm will be required to notify the regulators before the individual starts the role.

Is there a difference in status between notified and approved Senior Managers?

No, a person appointed to a notified SMF will remain a Senior Manager and be subject to the same accountability standards as a person appointed to a pre-approved SMF. The reform simply changes the regulatory gateway through which the person is appointed. The regulators will also retain the power to require pre-approval for an otherwise notified function in exceptional or higher-risk cases.

Are any SMF roles being removed?

Yes, the FCA proposes to remove FCA‑only functions SMF18 (Other Overall Responsibility) and SMF22 (Local Responsibility). Removing these roles will require firms to reallocate their prescribed responsibilities and overall local responsibilities to other SMFs. The FCA noted that it has seen these functions used extensively and notes that it did consider retaining them as notified functions, but considers the SM&CR can function well without them as SMFs. It will be interesting to see the feedback on this proposal. Many firms have found SMF 18 useful to ensure that those individuals who have significant influence in areas of the business have genuine individual ownership and accountability.

The SMF7 definition for solo-regulated firms will be clarified and narrowed. The FCA’s SMF7 proposal concerns enhanced solo-regulated firms, to which that function applies. For dual-regulated firms, the PRA instead proposes to distinguish pre-approved SMF7 roles from a new notified SMF7a category, according to the individual’s group role.

Is the Certification Regime being abolished?

Yes, this is one of the most significant proposed changes. The original reform proposals indicated that the Certification Regime would be removed from the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, allowing the regulators to decide on a more proportionate and flexible approach. In perhaps a surprise move, the FCA and PRA are proposing not to replicate the regime in their rules but to remove the Certification Regime completely.

The FCA noted the considerable feedback from industry that the Certification Regime is a significant burden for firms and is an outlier internationally. The PRA also concluded that it is not proportionate to require firms to certify the fitness and propriety of individuals who are not senior managers.

The proposals will remove the Certification Regime's mandatory fitness and propriety assessments and certificates for approximately 139,000 FCA certified individuals and approximately 7,700 individuals within the PRA Certification Regime (some of whom are dual-certified).

Will firms still have to assess whether employees are suitable for their roles?

Yes, firms will remain subject to requirements concerning employee competence, training and competence where applicable, the Conduct Rules, systems and controls, senior management oversight and their own employment, disciplinary and risk-management processes.

The competent employee rules in SYSC 3.1.6R and SYSC 5.1.1R already require firms to employ personnel with the skills, knowledge and expertise necessary to carry out the responsibilities allocated to them. Requirements relating to the Statement of Professional Standing (SPS) will continue to apply to relevant individuals. The FCA has indicated it would rely on existing requirements for both solo- and dual-regulated firms.

For PRA-regulated CRR and Solvency II firms, the PRA proposes to expand the existing competent employee rule. Firms will be required to take reasonable steps to ensure that individuals in roles formerly subject to certification have the integrity, honesty and other personal characteristics necessary to perform their roles, as well as the required skills, knowledge and expertise.

Firms will therefore need to retain a framework for assessing staff on an initial and ongoing basis. The challenge will be to avoid recreating the existing Certification Regime voluntarily through overly cautious internal processes.

What about the Regulatory References Regime?

There are no changes to the regulatory references regime for Senior Managers.

For both solo- and dual-regulated firms, the regulators propose to remove the requirement to obtain regulatory references solely because an individual performs a role formerly subject to certification. References would still be required where the individual falls within another retained category, including senior managers; the proposal is not a blanket exemption for anyone who has previously been certified.

What will happen to the FCA Directory?

The FCA proposes to retire its Directory of certified and assessed persons. Retiring the Directory may reduce reporting and reconciliation work, but will remove a source of public information about individuals below Senior Manager level. Firms may need to adjust recruitment, due diligence and reference procedures. The FCA notes in its consultation the alternative approaches it has considered and is inviting views on.

Senior Managers, including notified Senior Managers, will continue to be listed on the Financial Services Register. For PRA-regulated firms, the Register will distinguish between pre-approved and notified SMFs.

What changes are proposed to Statements of Responsibilities and Management Responsibilities Maps?

The requirements for Statements of Responsibilities and Management Responsibilities Maps will generally remain for dual-regulated firms and enhanced regime solo-regulated firms. The regulators consider that they are important in demonstrating where responsibility sits and supporting the Duty of Responsibility.

The principal change is that firms will no longer routinely submit revised documents each time responsibilities change materially. Instead, firms will need to keep them up to date internally and provide them on request or as part of a relevant SMF application or notification.

Other specific changes include:

the removal of Form J, currently used to notify significant changes in a Senior Manager’s responsibilities;

the removal of the requirement to maintain Statements of Responsibilities and Management Responsibilities Maps for firms with only one Senior Manager, subject to temporary cover provisions;

the clarification and simplification of the content rules; and

the reduction of duplicative requirements applying to insurers and other categories of a PRA firm.

What will happen to Prescribed Responsibilities?

Both regulators propose to streamline the Prescribed Responsibilities framework. The FCA proposes to remove nine prescribed responsibilities and retain only the following:

For Core and Enhanced FCA solo-regulated firms (subject to the applicability of each responsibility): A – Responsibility for the Senior Managers Regime. D – Responsibility for financial crime. Z – Responsibility for CASS.

For Enhanced FCA solo-regulated firms only: J‑3 – Responsibility for oversight of outsourced internal audit.



The short list above relates to the FCA’s Core and Enhanced solo-regulated categories: it is not a complete list for dual-regulated firms. Dual-regulated firms must consider retaining FCA Prescribed Responsibilities applicable to their firm type as well as the PRA’s separate list.

The PRA proposes to remove prescribed responsibilities relating to certification and allocation of Prescribed Responsibilities, training and induction, maintenance of the Management Responsibilities Map and maintenance of the firm’s business model but will maintain a longer list of PRs than the FCA.

The objective is to reduce overlap and artificial allocations while preserving clear ownership of material regulatory obligations. Removing a Prescribed Responsibility does not necessarily remove the underlying obligation or the need for effective senior oversight.

Will the 12-week rule change?

Yes, for both solo- and dual-regulated firms, the FCA and PRA propose to extend the temporary SMF cover period from 12 weeks to 18 weeks.

The regulators expect the full period to be used only where clearly justified. PRA firms will remain expected to submit any necessary application or notification promptly, maintain succession plans, document temporary arrangements and notify their supervisory contact through usual channels.

The PRA also proposes to remove Form D notifications relating to certain temporary absences exceeding 12 weeks and the subsequent return of the Senior Manager. The longer period should assist with unexpected departures, illness or recruitment delays, but should not substitute for succession planning.

Will conditional or time-limited approvals become easier?

Potentially, the proposed legislation will allow the regulators to specify circumstances in which a firm could apply for an SMF approval subject to a time limit or condition without triggering the full statutory notice procedure. The FCA proposes to make the streamlined route available to dual-regulated firms, enhanced solo-regulated firms and solo-regulated firms within dual-regulated groups, subject to the specified circumstances and conditions.

The examples below describe circumstances in which the route could be used, subject to the relevant regulator’s conditions:

Short-term pre-approved SMF vacancies.

Interim appointments extending beyond the temporary cover period.

Limited cases in which a candidate agrees to cease or reduce an external activity.

Conditional approvals would not permit the appointment of individuals who fail minimum fitness and propriety standards. Applications will still need a clear rationale for the proposed condition or time limit.

How will the Conduct Rules change?

The Conduct Rules will remain. The changes relate to training and regulatory reporting.

For both solo- and dual-regulated firms, the FCA proposes to change the existing Conduct Rule training requirements so that firms only have to notify employees of the Conduct Rules that apply to them and the consequences of breach. The FCA also proposes to raise the threshold for reporting Conduct Rules breaches by staff other than Senior Managers to apply only when disciplinary action resulted in a final written warning or dismissal (currently notification is required when disciplinary action resulted in formal written warning, suspension, dismissal or the reduction or recovery of remuneration). The FCA also proposes bringing sole traders within the scope of COCON.

For dual-regulated firms the PRA is proposing to raise the reporting threshold for conduct breaches from ‘formal written warning’ to ‘final written warning’ and firms will still be required to notify in the case of breaches resulting in suspension or dismissal and/or the reduction or recovery of remuneration.

The seven-business-day Form L period would continue.

A higher individual breach-reporting threshold would not displace a firm’s broader obligation to disclose matters of which its regulator would reasonably expect notice.

Are any other reporting requirements being removed?

For dual-regulated firms only, the PRA proposes the following additional simplifications, according to firm type and the relevant reporting obligation. These are not changes to the rules for FCA solo-regulated firms:

removing Form M notifications for notified non-executive directors and certain Key Function Holders;

renaming notified non-executive directors as Conduct Rule NEDs;

removing Form F notifications concerning certain senior individuals at group level;

removing duplicative supporting material from SMF applications; and

reducing or simplifying information required in SMF applications and notifications.

The PRA intends to move more operational details concerning forms into a regulatory direction, allowing minor administrative changes without formal Rulebook amendments.

Will the FCA Enhanced regime change again?

Yes, the FCA proposes a further increase in the thresholds for a solo-regulated firm to become an Enhanced firm. Phase 1 already increased many thresholds by 30% and Phase 2 is intended to reduce further the number of firms subject to the Enhanced regime.

What are the most positive changes for firms?

1. Removal of annual certification

For firms with large-certified populations, abolition of prescribed annual certification is likely to produce the most readily identifiable saving. It should reduce repetitive assessment, documentation, system and governance work involving HR, compliance, line managers and senior management.

2. Faster senior appointments

For dual-regulated firms and enhanced solo-regulated firms with affected functions, moving functions from pre-approval to notification should give firms greater certainty over start dates and improve their ability to recruit, promote and move senior staff, particularly within international groups. Core and Limited Scope firms would not benefit from a change to their SMF roles.

3. Reduced responsibility-document reporting

Allowing firms to maintain Statements of Responsibilities and Management Responsibilities Maps internally, rather than repeatedly submitting updated versions, removes work without diluting the requirement for clear accountability.

4. Greater flexibility for temporary appointments

Extending temporary cover to 18 weeks should give both solo- and dual-regulated firms more time to find the right candidate rather than accelerating recruitment to meet a regulatory deadline. Easier time-limited approvals would provide additional flexibility for firms within the proposed route’s scope, as described above, rather than for every solo-regulated firm.

5. A more targeted regime

The proposals should allow firms and regulators to concentrate resources on the highest-risk appointments and most serious conduct issues. The regulators estimate around £2bn of savings over ten years. The PRA’s central estimate is that annual PRA SM&CR compliance costs would fall from £24.8m to £13.3m, about 47%.

The principal qualification is that firms will assume more responsibility themselves. Notification may be quicker than pre-approval, but the firm will have sole responsibility in the first instance for reaching and documenting a robust fitness and propriety decision. The benefit will depend on firms adopting proportionate internal arrangements rather than reproducing the old regime under a different name.

What is the timeline for the proposed changes?

The timetable is subject to legislation and the final FCA and PRA rules. Firms should not dismantle existing certification or SMF approval processes yet.

Date / period Milestone 22 October 2026 FCA and PRA Phase 2 consultations published. 22 January 2027 Consultations close. First half of 2027 FCA expects to publish final requirements in a Policy Statement. Second half of 2027 PRA expects implementation, subject to legislation, commencement and final rules. Implementation period To be settled following consultation. The PRA recognises the scale of operational change required.

The proposed reforms are significant and, for many firms, welcome. They should remove a substantial volume of routine administration while retaining the central proposition of the SM&CR – senior individuals must know what they are responsible for and remain accountable for how those responsibilities are discharged.

This publication is a general summary of the law. It should not replace legal advice tailored to your specific circumstances.