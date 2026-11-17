The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) recently published their long-awaited consultation papers setting out proposed phase 2 reforms to the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SMCR).

To facilitate reform, the government has proposed legislative changes in the Financial Services and Markets Bill 2026-27. Once in effect, these will remove many prescriptive SMCR requirements from the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and make the regulators responsible for determining how requirements should apply in their rules.

The phase 2 reforms (which are largely contingent on the Financial Services and Markets Bill 2026-27 becoming law) represent the most significant overhaul of the regime since its introduction and form part of the Government's wider drive to improve the competitiveness of the UK financial services sector while maintaining inpidual accountability.

Overview of the proposed phase 2 reforms

We summarise the primary targeted areas of reform below. The phase 2 reforms of the FCA and PRA are broadly aligned so as minimise complexity for dual-regulated firms so far as possible.

Removal of the Certification Regime

The Certification Regime would be withdrawn in its entirety, alongside the regulatory reference requirement for previously certified staff. There would, therefore, no longer be the requirements to certify staff on appointment nor on an annual basis. However, firms would still need to ensure that staff are competent and suitable under, for instance, the rules in the FCA’s Systems and Controls sourcebook and the Training and Competence rules. The Inpidual Conduct Rules would continue to apply.

The PRA proposes to impose on banks and insurers an ongoing responsibility to take reasonable steps to assess the integrity, honesty and other personal characteristics of former certification staff on recruitment and where there is a need to revisit this.

Senior Manager Function (SMF) approvals

Various SMF roles would no longer require pre-approval by the regulator(s). Instead, firms would only need to notify them of the appointment.

For enhanced and dual-regulated firms, the following SMFs:

5 (Head of Internal Audit),

10 (Chair of the Risk Committee),

11 (Chair of the Audit Committee),

12 (Chair of the Remuneration Committee),

13 (Chair of the Nomination Committee),

14 (Senior Independent Director) and

15 (Chair of the With-Profits Committee) would only need to be notified.

The PRA would also make further roles notified, such as SMFs:

6 (Head of Key Business Area),

20 (Chief Actuary) and

20a (With-Profits Actuary).

This would not absolve firms of the need to vet candidates for these functions. The firm in question must be satisfied that the relevant inpidual is fit and proper to perform the role, including by undertaking the requisite criminal records checks and obtaining regulatory references. SMFs who are notified will still be subject to Senior Management Conduct Rules and the Duty of Responsibility.

Notifications can be sent to the applicable regulator up to three months before the inpidual’s start date.

The “12-week rule”

Both regulators propose extending the current "12-week rule" to 18 weeks. This would allow firms greater flexibility when dealing with temporary absences or unexpected departures from senior management positions.

The FCA proposes to replace the “reasonably unforeseen” test (which is difficult to apply in practice) with a new “reasonable use” standard based on guidance introduced as part of the Phase 1 reforms. A key component of this is that the temporary cover rules should be used “reasonably and infrequently”, rather than as a means of avoiding the need for any regulatory approvals or otherwise as a result of poor planning.

Statements of responsibilities , management responsibilities maps and prescribed responsibilities

The phase 2 reforms provide that firms would no longer be required to submit revised statements of responsibilities or management responsibilities maps after a significant change. Instead, they would need to keep these up-to-date internally and to provide them to the regulators on request. There are also expectations around retention of superseded versions.

Both regulators also propose to remove some of the senior manager prescribed responsibilities.

Training and breach reporting

The Conduct Rules training duty will be replaced by a responsibility to notify staff of the rules that apply and the consequences of breach. For staff who are not SMFs, only a final written warning or dismissal associated with a Conduct Rule breach would be reportable.

SMF 7 (Group Entity Senior Manager)

The FCA proposes to narrow SMF 7 for solo-regulated firms, with pre-approval only being required where the group role corresponds to a UK pre-approved function (such as that of a CEO) and the inpidual exercises significant influence over the firm’s activities.

The PRA proposes to separate SMF 7 into an approved role (SMF 7 Approved Group Entity Senior Manager) and a new notified SMF 7a (Notified Group Entity Senior Manager). An inpidual who performs a group-level role and exercises significant influence would need to be pre-approved if their group role corresponds to certain PRA or FCA pre-approved functions.

Enhanced firm thresholds

The FCA is proposing further increases to the qualification thresholds that move firms into the Enhanced regime. For example, the threshold would rise from £65 billion to £100 billion of assets under management for asset managers.

Timeline

Both consultations close on 22 January 2027. The regulators intend to publish final rules in the first half of 2027 with a view to implementing the rules around six months later.

What should firms be thinking about?

While the proposed phase 2 reforms are framed as a simplification exercise, firms should not assume that they represent a reduction in the regulators’ expectations around inpidual accountability. Rather, the FCA and PRA are shifting responsibility away from prescriptive regulatory processes and towards firms themselves.

The proposed abolition of the Certification Regime is likely to reduce administrative burdens significantly, particularly for large firms with extensive certified staff populations. However, firms should carefully consider whether existing certification processes have become embedded risk management tools and whether elements of those frameworks should be retained voluntarily. Regulators may also scrutinise how firms satisfy themselves that inpiduals remain competent and suitable in the absence of annual certification requirements.

The reforms create opportunities to streamline governance structures and appointment processes, particularly where notified rather than approved senior manager functions are involved. Faster appointments could improve responsiveness to business needs and make recruitment processes more attractive. However, firms should be wary of viewing the changes solely through a deregulatory lens. The Senior Manager Conduct Rules and wider governance obligations remain firmly in place, and enforcement action following governance failings is unlikely to become any less likely simply because administrative requirements have been reduced.

Firms that currently fall close to the Enhanced Firm thresholds should also assess whether the proposed increases could alter their future SMCR categorisation. At the same time, firms may wish to review the extent to which their existing statements of responsibilities and (where relevant) management responsibilities maps are integrated into broader governance and risk management frameworks, as the emphasis on these documents as internal-facing management tools increases.

More broadly, the phase 2 reforms illustrate the regulators' continuing focus on outcomes-based regulation. Firms that can demonstrate robust governance, effective oversight and clear accountability are likely to benefit from the increased flexibility. Those that treat the reforms as an opportunity simply to reduce compliance resource may find themselves exposed if governance weaknesses emerge and regulators subsequently examine how accountability was discharged in practice.