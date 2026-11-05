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ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Derivateregulierung in der EU und dem Vereinigten Königreich – vom „Onshoring“ des EU-Rechts hin zur faktischen Divergenz

Mayer Brown
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This article examines how derivatives regulation has evolved in the UK following Brexit, tracing the journey from initial "onshoring" of EMIR to an increasingly divergent regulatory landscape between EU-EMIR and UK EMIR.

United KingdomFinance and Banking
Marcel Hörauf
Marcel Hörauf
Constantin Zimmermann
Constantin Zimmermann
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Der Beitrag untersucht die Entwicklung der Derivateregulierung nach dem Brexit vom britischen „Onshoring“ der EMIR hin zu einer zunehmenden Divergenz zwischen EU‑EMIR und UK EMIR. Dabei werdendie praktischenKonsequenzen der dauer haften Zwei-Regelwerke-Realität analysiert, die grenzüberschreitend tätige Marktteilnehmerfrühzeitigberücksichtigen sollten.

Lesen Sie den gesamten Beitrag in WM 2026, S. 1949.

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This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

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