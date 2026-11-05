ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026
Derivateregulierung in der EU und dem Vereinigten Königreich – vom „Onshoring“ des EU-Rechts hin zur faktischen Divergenz
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This article examines how derivatives regulation has evolved in the UK following Brexit, tracing the journey from initial "onshoring" of EMIR to an increasingly divergent regulatory landscape between EU-EMIR and UK EMIR.
Der Beitrag untersucht die Entwicklung der Derivateregulierung nach dem Brexit vom britischen „Onshoring“ der EMIR hin zu einer zunehmenden Divergenz zwischen EU‑EMIR und UK EMIR. Dabei werdendie praktischenKonsequenzen der dauer haften Zwei-Regelwerke-Realität analysiert, die grenzüberschreitend tätige Marktteilnehmerfrühzeitigberücksichtigen sollten.
Lesen Sie den gesamten Beitrag in WM 2026, S. 1949.
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