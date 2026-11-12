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VIDEO · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

Textiles Made Of Agricultural Waste, Sustainable Supply Chains And The Needed Changes In The Fashion Industry: In Conversation With Sarah Angold, 29acacia (Video)

Bates Wells
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Oliver Scutt interviews Sarah Angold, co-founder of 29acacia, about her innovative approach to transforming the fashion industry through textiles made from agricultural banana waste. The conversation explores how this high-performance, low-impact material offers a scalable alternative to traditional fabrics while addressing environmental sustainability and social equity across global supply chains. They examine the critical role of government regulation, AI's impact, and strategies for reducing consumption

United KingdomEnvironment
Oliver Scutt
Oliver Scutt

Oliver Scutt recently sat down with Sarah Angold, co-founder of 29acacia, to discuss her determination to transform the fashion industry by producing textiles from agricultural banana waste.

The idea was born when her business partner Varun, whose experience in agricultural waste management in India meant he was seeing in real time the large-scale waste streams that are typically burned or discarded, wanted to look for a better solution. With Sarah’s extensive fashion background and deep understanding of fashion supply chains, the two were able to see how a high-performance, low-impact material could offer a scalable, sustainable alternative to cotton and viscose for brands and manufacturers.

In this 30-minute interview, Oliver and Sarah focus on not just the importance of environmental sustainability when it comes to textile creation, but also the social and economic redress that is required across the entire supply chain.

They talk about reducing overall clothing consumption while protecting livelihoods in countries such as Bangladesh, India and Vietnam, the impact of AI, and critically, the role government and regulation can play in driving meaningful change across the industry.

You can watch the interview in full below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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