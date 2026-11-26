Yesterday, Chancellor John Healey announced that residential brownfield sites up to 1.5 hectares in England are exempt from Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) requirements.

Unless an exemption applies, developers must deliver at least 10% BNG on all habitats within their development either onsite, off-site or by purchasing biodiversity credits.

The August 2026 National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) defines brownfield land as land which has previously and lawfully been developed and has, or once had, a permanent building or other structure on it. Land with large areas of fixed surfaces, such as hardstanding, is also included in the definition.

A full Government response to the 2026 consultation on this exemption, and on the timeline to implement it, is awaited. It seems that the Government’s intention is to reduce development costs and to encourage residential developers to build on brownfields sites. Earlier this year, the Government had already announced that all planning applications for sites under 0.2 hectares and those for temporary development (less than 5 years) were exempt from BNG requirements.

The Chancellor also added that from November 2026, BNG will be mandatory for nationally significant infrastructure projects (NSIPs) in England. NSIPs are major construction projects in the energy, transport, water, waste water and waste fields e.g. the construction of a dam or reservoir. Government guidance published in June 2026 had already stated that this obligation would apply from 2 November 2026.

Our Agriculture and Rural Land Team have experience in advising landowners in relation to their S.106 Agreements and conservation covenants for off-site BNG, and arrangements for the sale (and purchase) of units of BNG.