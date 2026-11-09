Data Centre Energy Efficiency: The EU's Digital Energy Roadmap

Key Takeaways

What the Roadmap is The Roadmap is a non-binding Commission communication. It sets out measures to 2030 under three pillars, a cross-cutting section and seven flagship actions. Pillar I – Energy for AI Focuses on integrating data centres sustainably into the energy system through a model tripartite agreement, an EU rating scheme for data centres and possible minimum performance standards. Pillar II – Digitalisation and AI for the energy system Focuses on smarter grids, faster smart-meter rollout and European AI models for grid management, supported by approximately €75 million for AI in energy and a further €190 million for wider digital solutions under Horizon Europe in 2026–2027. Pillar III – Data for AI and the energy system Focuses on creating an EU framework for simplified cross-border energy data exchange for smart energy services and AI model training (assessment in 2026, development from 2027). Progress to date A Declaration of Intent on data centres was signed in June 2026. On 21 September 2026, the Commission proposed the data centre rating scheme and opened a consultation on minimum performance standards. What comes next The model tripartite agreement is due before the end of 2026, the consultation on minimum performance standards closes on 14 December 2026, and the first data centre labels are expected from 15 August 2027.

On 3 June 2026, the European Commission published its Strategic Roadmap for Digitalisation and AI in the Energy Sector (the “Roadmap”). The Roadmap is a policy communication rather than binding legislation, but it signals a programme of legislative proposals, guidance and funding to be delivered by 2030.

Although the Roadmap covers smarter grids, AI and cross-border energy data, its most immediate focus is on data centres. This article outlines what the Roadmap set out in June, explains its three pillars, and summarises what has been done to date, with a focus on data centres.

Pillar I – Energy for AI.

This pillar addresses the sustainable integration of data centres into the energy system. It has two flagship actions: (a) a model tripartite agreement for integrating data centres into the grid (the “Model Agreement”), and (b) an EU rating scheme for data centres, together with the start of work on minimum energy performance standards.

Under Pillar I, the Commission is developing the Model Agreement as a voluntary agreement between public authorities, data centre operators, grid operators and energy providers. It is expected to address grid planning and connection, clean energy procurement (including power purchase agreements (“PPAs”)), flexibility services, waste heat recovery, energy performance and water efficiency. A Declaration of Intent was signed alongside the Roadmap in June 2026, and the Model Agreement is due in the second half of 2026.

On 21 September 2026, as part of its Data Centre Energy Efficiency Package (the “Package”), the Commission proposed a delegated regulation establishing a common EU rating scheme for data centres with an installed IT power demand of 500 kW or above.

The proposed delegated regulation supplements Directive (EU) 2023/1791, the recast Energy Efficiency Directive, which empowers the Commission to establish a common scheme for rating the sustainability of data centres. It builds on the existing reporting scheme under Delegated Regulation (EU) 2024/1364.

The label will display:

Power Usage Effectiveness: an A–G rating of energy efficiency, measured by the ratio of total facility energy use to IT equipment energy use;

an A–G rating of energy efficiency, measured by the ratio of total facility energy use to IT equipment energy use; Water Usage Effectiveness: an A–G rating of water efficiency, measured by the ratio of water taken in by the facility to IT equipment energy use;

an A–G rating of water efficiency, measured by the ratio of water taken in by the facility to IT equipment energy use; Energy Sources: where the facility’s power comes from, such as on-site renewable generation, renewable PPAs, guarantees of origin and nuclear supply; and

where the facility’s power comes from, such as on-site renewable generation, renewable PPAs, guarantees of origin and nuclear supply; and Sustainability Features (as described in the annexes to the proposed delegated regulation): whether the facility provides flexibility or other services to the grid, whether the clean power it buys through PPAs or guarantees of origin comes from newly built generation, and whether it reuses its waste heat.

The scheme is intended to improve transparency without creating a separate reporting burden. Labels will be generated annually from 15 August 2027 using information already reported to the European database. Smaller sites below the 500 kW threshold, and facilities still under construction, can opt in, while sites used solely for defense or civil protection fall outside the scheme. Responsibility sits with whoever operates the facility, not whoever owns it, which matters where the two are separate. Operators also cannot challenge a rating once issued, so getting the underlying data right is the main safeguard.

The Package launched a public consultation on minimum performance standards for new and existing data centres in the EU, which closes on 14 December 2026. The Roadmap commits only to launching this process, with a needs assessment for minimum EU energy performance standards due by 2027, although the Commission is reported to be targeting a legislative proposal in Q2 2027.

Pillar II – Digitalisation and AI for the energy system.

This pillar aims to make the energy system smarter and more data-driven. It promotes smarter grids, grid-enhancing technologies and digital twins, EU key performance indicators for smart grids and a legislative proposal in 2026 to accelerate smart-meter rollout. The Commission also plans to support European sovereign AI foundation models for grid management and planning, backed by approximately €75 million for energy AI under Horizon Europe in 2026–2027 and a further €190 million for wider digital solutions in renewables, building renovation and energy efficiency.

Pillar III – Data for AI and the energy system.

This pillar aims to create a more coherent framework for cross-border energy data exchange, covering both the operational (primary) use of energy data and its secondary use (pooling and reuse) for research and AI model training. It builds on national data hubs, the Digital Omnibus, the Data Act and EU Digital Identity Wallets. Better data sharing could unlock around 230 GW of additional flexibility by 2030.

Cross-cutting measures.

The Roadmap also addresses AI safety and cybersecurity, including guidance on high-risk AI systems in the energy sector and a risk assessment of solar installations. Progress will be monitored through an annual Energy Digitalisation Forum, a Fuel Observatory and the “Better Energy Data” initiative, with metrics for digitalisation and AI adoption expected in 2027.

Next steps

The delegated regulation is now subject to a two-month scrutiny period (extendable by a further two months), during which the European Parliament and the Council may object to it but cannot amend it. A first review of the scheme is required by 31 December 2028 and every three years thereafter, and may consider an aggregated sustainability indicator, wider low-emission energy sources and certification or auditing of reported data.

Conclusion

The Roadmap’s most immediate significance for data centre operators is its attempt to connect digital capacity with energy responsibility. The proposed rating scheme, the Model Agreement and the potential minimum standards place efficiency, clean energy, water, heat reuse and grid contribution at the centre of future development. With key measures advancing during 2026, the first labels expected in 2027 and the wider Pillar II and III measures to follow, operators should treat reported energy and water data and energy-system integration as near-term strategic priorities.