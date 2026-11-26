A team of DLA Piper lawyers attended COP31 in Antalya, participating in events, discussions and negotiations, exploring the challenges and opportunities shaping the global transition.

While COP31 ultimately concluded without consensus on fossil fuels, the discussions in Antalya highlighted several issues that will continue to shape the operating environment for businesses.

Four key themes stand out for their potential implications for business, illustrating how sustainability is becoming increasingly intertwined with wider economic and commercial priorities.

Zero waste and resource efficiency: The growing importance of circular models of production and consumption, reducing waste, and making better use of increasingly constrained resources. Financing the transition: The critical role of public and private finance in mobilising investment at scale, and the need for innovative approaches to bridge financing gaps. Accelerating electrification: The ambition to expand electrification, and the policies, infrastructure investment, and market incentives governments will need to put in place to deliver it. Security and resilience: The growing prominence of food, energy, and border security in climate discussions, reflecting the increasingly close relationship between sustainability, economic stability, and geopolitical priorities.

For businesses, the challenge remains navigating the growing regulatory divergence across jurisdictions and connecting the broader push towards electrification, circularity and resource efficiency with decisions being made in boardrooms, investment committees and across supply chains. Understanding how these priorities intersect and will be regulated is critical to building resilient, competitive businesses.

Our global teams look forward to continuing these conversations with clients and partners, exploring how businesses can anticipate change, navigate emerging risks and seize opportunities.