Ragwort And Injurious Weeds: Your Responsibilities As A Landowner Or Occupier

Every summer, ragwort’s bright yellow flowers grow in fields and verges across England.

It might look harmless, and it’s popular with pollinators (particularly the cinnabar moth, which uses it as its primary food source), but it hides a real danger. Ragwort contains pyrrolizidine alkaloids. These are toxins that can cause liver failure in livestock, the effects of which are often fatal.

For landowners and occupiers, that makes understanding your responsibilities for controlling ragwort and other injurious weeds particularly important.

What is an injurious weed?

Ragwort is classed as an ‘injurious weed’. The term covers a group of plants that the authorities have officially recognised as harmful to crops, natural habitats, people or animals.

The Weeds Act 1959 names five injurious weeds: common ragwort, spear thistle, creeping (field) thistle, curled dock and broad-leaved dock.

Your obligations as a landowner or occupier

Landowners and occupiers of land must control the spread of these weeds on their land. If you don’t, and particularly if the weeds put livestock at risk, legal action could be taken against you.

The government has published a statutory code of practice to help landowners do this properly. The Weeds Act also lets the authorities serve enforcement notices requiring injurious weeds to be controlled. If an authority must carry out the work itself because nobody has acted, it can recover its costs.

Occupiers are responsible, even if they don’t own the land

It’s important to recognise that enforcement notices are served on the occupier of the land, not necessarily the owner. If you rent land under an agreement, you could be the party the authority holds responsible for clearing the weeds, even though you don’t own the land. Unreasonably failing to comply with a notice is a criminal offence carrying a maximum level 3 fine.

The Act doesn’t treat landlords and occupiers equally when it comes to recovering costs. Where an authority recovers its costs from a landowner because an occupier failed to act, the landowner, under section 3(4) of the Act, can claim those costs back from the occupier. The Act states it will only pursue the landowner where the occupier’s name and address cannot be reasonably found and the occupier isn’t the owner.

The Act doesn’t give an occupier the same rights against the landowner. An occupier will usually only be able to recover those costs from a landowner if their letting agreement allows for it.

This is particularly important for occupiers of land on short-term agreements, who should take care not to be left liable for remedial works on land they don’t own. That makes the wording of your lease or tenancy agreement crucial.

Many agreements put the occupier in charge of keeping the land free of weeds and complying with legislation. If you’re an occupier and want the landlord to take responsibility for injurious weeds, particularly where the infestation was already there when you took on the land, make sure the agreement includes this provision. If you’re unsure where responsibility lies under an existing agreement, seek legal advice.

If your land is a protected site, some ways of removing the weeds may not be allowed, so it’s important to ensure you are correctly advised before carrying out any works.

When the problem is on a neighbour’s land

If injurious weeds are growing on neighbouring land, start by speaking with your neighbour. Explain your concerns and give them the chance to deal with the problem. You should allow a reasonable amount of time, considering how many plants there are, the weather and how far the plants have grown.

Making a formal report

If talks break down, or your neighbour still doesn’t deal with the problem, you can report the issue between 1 April and 30 September. Several organisations accept reports, but the main body is Natural England, which will consider a report if the weeds threaten agricultural land or are spreading within 50 metres of it.

Written reports made outside the reporting season can sometimes be accepted, but that remains at the discretion of the authority. It won’t accept reports at any time about injurious weeds spreading onto non-agricultural land.

To make sure your complaint has everything it needs, use the ‘Weed 2’ form, which is available online. You’ll need to provide the location, the type of weed, how bad the infestation is, what the land is currently used for and whether anyone has tried to contact the landowner.