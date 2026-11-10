Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Ragwort And Injurious Weeds: Your Responsibilities As A Landowner Or Occupier

HCR Law
HCR Law
Contributor
HCR Law

HCR Law

The law firm with a passion for people. HCR Law is an award-winning, top 50 UK law firm providing...

View firm profile
Explore more from HCR Law

It might look harmless, and it’s popular with pollinators (particularly the cinnabar moth, which uses it as its primary food source), but it hides a real danger. Ragwort contains pyrrolizidine alkaloids. These are toxins that can cause liver failure in livestock, the effects of which are often fatal.

United KingdomEnvironment
Timothy Williams
Timothy Williams

Every summer, ragwort’s bright yellow flowers grow in fields and verges across England.

It might look harmless, and it’s popular with pollinators (particularly the cinnabar moth, which uses it as its primary food source), but it hides a real danger. Ragwort contains pyrrolizidine alkaloids. These are toxins that can cause liver failure in livestock, the effects of which are often fatal.

For landowners and occupiers, that makes understanding your responsibilities for controlling ragwort and other injurious weeds particularly important.

What is an injurious weed?

Ragwort is classed as an ‘injurious weed’. The term covers a group of plants that the authorities have officially recognised as harmful to crops, natural habitats, people or animals.

The Weeds Act 1959 names five injurious weeds: common ragwort, spear thistle, creeping (field) thistle, curled dock and broad-leaved dock.

Your obligations as a landowner or occupier

Landowners and occupiers of land must control the spread of these weeds on their land. If you don’t, and particularly if the weeds put livestock at risk, legal action could be taken against you.

The government has published a statutory code of practice to help landowners do this properly. The Weeds Act also lets the authorities serve enforcement notices requiring injurious weeds to be controlled. If an authority must carry out the work itself because nobody has acted, it can recover its costs.

Occupiers are responsible, even if they don’t own the land

It’s important to recognise that enforcement notices are served on the occupier of the land, not necessarily the owner. If you rent land under an agreement, you could be the party the authority holds responsible for clearing the weeds, even though you don’t own the land. Unreasonably failing to comply with a notice is a criminal offence carrying a maximum level 3 fine.

The Act doesn’t treat landlords and occupiers equally when it comes to recovering costs. Where an authority recovers its costs from a landowner because an occupier failed to act, the landowner, under section 3(4) of the Act, can claim those costs back from the occupier. The Act states it will only pursue the landowner where the occupier’s name and address cannot be reasonably found and the occupier isn’t the owner.

The Act doesn’t give an occupier the same rights against the landowner. An occupier will usually only be able to recover those costs from a landowner if their letting agreement allows for it.

This is particularly important for occupiers of land on short-term agreements, who should take care not to be left liable for remedial works on land they don’t own. That makes the wording of your lease or tenancy agreement crucial.

Many agreements put the occupier in charge of keeping the land free of weeds and complying with legislation. If you’re an occupier and want the landlord to take responsibility for injurious weeds, particularly where the infestation was already there when you took on the land, make sure the agreement includes this provision. If you’re unsure where responsibility lies under an existing agreement, seek legal advice.

If your land is a protected site, some ways of removing the weeds may not be allowed, so it’s important to ensure you are correctly advised before carrying out any works.

When the problem is on a neighbour’s land

If injurious weeds are growing on neighbouring land, start by speaking with your neighbour. Explain your concerns and give them the chance to deal with the problem. You should allow a reasonable amount of time, considering how many plants there are, the weather and how far the plants have grown.

Making a formal report

If talks break down, or your neighbour still doesn’t deal with the problem, you can report the issue between 1 April and 30 September. Several organisations accept reports, but the main body is Natural England, which will consider a report if the weeds threaten agricultural land or are spreading within 50 metres of it.

Written reports made outside the reporting season can sometimes be accepted, but that remains at the discretion of the authority. It won’t accept reports at any time about injurious weeds spreading onto non-agricultural land.

To make sure your complaint has everything it needs, use the ‘Weed 2’ form, which is available online. You’ll need to provide the location, the type of weed, how bad the infestation is, what the land is currently used for and whether anyone has tried to contact the landowner.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

The EU Packaging And Packaging Waste Regulation Is Now Applicable: What Businesses Need To Know

The EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) became generally applicable on 12 August 2026, introducing comprehensive sustainability, labeling, and conformity requirements that affect businesses placing packaged products on the EU market. Companies exporting to the EU must now treat packaging as part of product compliance rather than simply a waste issue, with key obligations already in force despite many requirements being phased in through 2030. Businesses that have not yet assessed their packag
European UnionEnvironment
McDermott Will & Schulte
McDermott Will & Schulte
Article

EU Sustainability Omnibus Package: Key Changes And Implications For Businesses

The European Union has introduced a comprehensive Sustainability Omnibus Package that will significantly impact how businesses across member states approach environmental, social, and governance reporting. Understanding these regulatory changes is crucial for companies operating in or with the EU to ensure compliance and adapt their sustainability strategies accordingly.
European UnionEnvironment
Eversheds Sutherland
Eversheds Sutherland
Article

Rewilding And Carbon Credits: A New Income Stream For Landowners

As sustainability pressures mount and net-zero targets drive demand for carbon offsetting, UK landowners face a significant opportunity to generate income through carbon credit schemes. With the market contributing £1.2 billion to the UK economy in 2025 and carbon credits trading at £25-£35 per tonne, peatland restoration and woodland creation projects offer substantial returns while enhancing biodiversity and environmental protection.
United KingdomEnvironment
Withers LLP
Withers LLP
Article

ESOS Phase 4 Guidance Published: What Businesses Need To Know

The Environment Agency has released updated guidance for Phase 4 of the Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme (ESOS), introducing new reporting requirements and compliance changes. Organizations must now provide detailed information about implemented energy efficiency measures, including energy savings achieved and relevant categories, while Display Energy Certificates and Green Deal Assessments are no longer accepted as alternative compliance routes.
United KingdomEnvironment
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Private CCTV, Ring Doorbells And Police Investigations: Where Does UK GDPR Draw The Line?

Domestic surveillance technology has evolved from simple security cameras to sophisticated smart systems that may inadvertently create legal obligations for homeowners. When does a Ring doorbell or CCTV system transform an ordinary citizen into a data controller subject to UK GDPR, and what are the implications of millions of private cameras forming an unregulated surveillance network?
United KingdomPrivacy
HCR Law
HCR Law
Article

The Autumn Budget: Why Uncertainty Is Now The Biggest Cost For Business

As the Chancellor prepares to deliver the first Budget on 28 October 2026, business leaders face mounting uncertainty about potential tax changes, particularly around capital gains tax and property measures. With seven in 10 directors planning to freeze or cut investment, understanding how to build flexibility into transactions and succession plans has become critical for businesses, investors, and landlords navigating this period of speculation.
United KingdomTax
HCR Law
HCR Law
Article

When Your Litigation Solicitor Misses A Deadline: Steps To Take And How To Recover Your Loss

Litigation depends on strict deadlines. A missed deadline can be far more than an administrative error. It can expose a client to a default judgment, prevent important evidence from being used or cause a claim or defence to be struck out entirely. If the error resulted from your solicitor’s action or inaction, you may have a professional negligence claim.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
HCR Law
HCR Law
Article

Understanding Cross-border Asset-based Lending

Steven Geerlings shares insights from his extensive international career in asset-based lending, spanning work across the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany. Drawing on experience managing multi-billion euro transactions for Deutsche Bank and navigating complex cross-border finance structures, he explores the operational and legal challenges that arise when lending against assets across multiple European jurisdictions. The discussion reveals how evolving regulations and practical expertise are reshaping
United KingdomFinance and Banking
HCR Law
HCR Law
Article

Withdrawing A Job Offer Can Amount To Breach Of Contract: Kankanalapalli v Loesche Energy Systems Ltd

A recent Employment Appeal Tribunal decision highlights the significant legal and financial risks schools face when withdrawing conditional job offers. The case of Kankanalapalli v Loesche Energy Systems Ltd demonstrates how pre-employment conditions like references and DBS checks may not prevent a binding contract from forming, potentially exposing employers to substantial damages even before an employee's start date.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
HCR Law
HCR Law