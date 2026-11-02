Biodiversity Net Gain: The Latest Changes And What Lies Ahead

Cynics may observe that the speed with which consultations were launched following the introduction of statutory biodiversity net gain (BNG) in spring 2024 suggests that its initial incarnation may not have been wholly without flaws.

BNG requires developers to supply at least a 10% increase in biodiversity net gain on any development site as a condition of planning permission. The 10% gain can be achieved either:

on the development site, which can work nicely if green spaces are added to a housing development;

off-site, by paying a landowner to do it; or

as a last resort, buying statutory credits from the government.

The problem for the government is that it is trying to ride two horses: enhancing the environment, while not slowing down the 1.5m new homes it promised.

What changed on 6 August?

One key change for planning applications submitted from 6 August is the broadening of the exemptions. From that date, developments of up to 0.2 hectares are exempt, unless they affect priority habitat. This equates to just over one Olympic-size swimming pool, which is certainly enough space to build a handful of houses. This is good news for landowners, for whom it also means that common estate works such as building new yards, slurry lagoons, car parks or outdoor riding arenas will no longer trigger the need to comply with BNG requirements.

Other changes include a new exemption for temporary developments, where the entire development is temporary and planning permission is granted for less than five years. Conversely, self-build and custom-build developments will no longer be exempt. Given that most will fall under the 0.2 hectare exemption, however, this is really more of a simplification.

Finally, minor developments (10 or fewer dwellings, or a site less than 0.5 hectares) will also now be allowed to use off-site biodiversity measures as a first choice. The rationale is that fewer, larger areas of BNG, such as habitat banks, will provide a bigger boost for the environment than numerous small, isolated sites. This should benefit landowners who want to get involved in the off-site market by stimulating demand.

Taxing sites

Separate from the August changes, and a mere three years after the review which identified the need for greater clarity, HMRC has finally published guidance on how BNG payments will sit within the tax system. The lack of clarity may have deterred landowners in the past, but the guidance now confirms that payments for ecosystem services will usually be taxed as income rather than capital. This includes receipts from BNG units, as well as income from carbon credits under schemes like the Woodland Carbon Code.

Such income is also likely to be treated as part of a trading activity, meaning that ecosystem service income will be incorporated into the existing farming trade where the land continues to be farmed. Similarly, income generated from land occupied for commercial purposes, such as where a third party manages a habitat bank for the landowner, will generally be taxed as trading income.

A word on BNG for NSIPs

Looking ahead, from 2 November 2026, developers of nationally significant infrastructure projects (NSIPs) will also be required to deliver 10% BNG, despite using the Development Consent Order route rather than 'normal' planning permission. This will include data centres, which are increasingly controversial due to their potential environmental impact. A dedicated policy paper was published in June on the calculation and delivery of BNG for datacentres. It confirmed that they will not receive special treatment and will be treated the same way as any other NSIP.

For rural landowners considering dipping a toe in the off-site market, the key question following the latest round of changes will be whether the loss of demand caused by the new, wider set of exemptions will be offset by increased demand in off-site units and the requirement for NSIPs to comply with BNG from November.