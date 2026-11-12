Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

UK Pensions: DC Trustee Agenda Update—November 2026

A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Contributor

A&O Shearman

Introducing A&O Shearman Unparalleled global depth for a changing world. Today more than ever,...

View firm profile
Explore more from A&O Shearman

This monthly update examines critical regulatory developments affecting DC pension scheme trustees, including TPR's new guidance on AI concentration risk in investment portfolios, upcoming bereavement leave entitlements, and the evolving pensions dashboards reporting requirements. The update also addresses significant inheritance tax changes for pension benefits and highlights key government consultations on small pots consolidation and corporate reporting modernization.

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Neil Bowden
Neil Bowden
Andy Cork
Andy Cork
Jane Higgins
Jane Higgins
Jessica Kerslake
Jessica Kerslake
Helen Powell
Helen Powell
Angela Stafford
Angela Stafford
Author LinkedIn connections

Welcome to our monthly update on current legal issues for trustees of DC pension schemes, designed to help you stay up to date with key developments between trustee meetings and to support the legal update item on your next trustee agenda. We have a separate update for DB/hybrid schemes.

TPR guidance on AI concentration risk

The Pensions Regulator (TPR) has published guidance setting out steps it expects trustees to take to manage concentration risk arising from the rapidly increasing influence of AI on global markets.

Action: Review the guidance and consider TPR’s recommended actions.

New bereavement leave from April 2027

The government has published a consultation response setting out its proposals for new entitlements to bereavement leave, which are intended to take effect from April 2027. Bereavement leave will be available in the case of a pregnancy loss before 24 weeks and the loss of a loved one.

Action: Further regulations are needed to provide the full details, but schemes should be prepared to review and, if necessary, update their rules before the changes come into force in April.

Dashboards updates

The Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) has confirmed a revised timetable for new daily dashboards reporting requirements. Organisations that have not yet implemented daily reporting will be required to submit some key metrics manually (via file upload) until implementation is complete. The PDP has published guidance on how to report manually and a draft updated version of the dashboards reporting standards to support implementation of the change. The PDP has also published new guidance for directly connecting organisations (DCOs).

Action: Ensure you are prepared for the reporting requirements; DCOs should review the new guidance.

Inheritance tax and pensions—further HMRC guidance

HMRC has published a second technical note on the upcoming changes bringing most pension benefits into the scope of inheritance tax (IHT) from April 2027. The note focuses on information sharing between personal representatives and pension scheme administrators. It also includes an outline of upcoming HMRC guidance and materials.

Action: Ensure your administrative processes and governance are ready for the IHT changes.

Have your say

Watch this space

  • The government is developing guidance for trustees on their fiduciary duties.
  • HMRC has indicated that the government will legislate to simplify the taxation of certain lump sum death benefits paid in excess of the lump sum and death benefit allowance.
  • The Treasury has confirmed that the government will review the rules on allowing access to pension savings in cases of terminal illness.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

UK Right To Work Checks: What Changes On 1 October 2026

The UK's right-to-work regime is undergoing a fundamental transformation that will extend compliance obligations far beyond traditional employment relationships. From 1 October 2026, businesses engaging contractors, agency workers, platform-based workers, and complex supply chains will face new liability risks that travel up entire contracting chains. Understanding these changes and implementing the required contractual terms, substitution controls, and identity verification systems is now critical for orga
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Employment Case Law Update | Autumn 2026 – Unfair Dismissal, Equal Pay And Discrimination

Recent UK employment law decisions have reshaped how employers must approach part-time worker protection, philosophical belief discrimination, freedom of speech in academic settings, and equal pay claims. These landmark cases establish new precedents for workplace policies, disciplinary procedures, and compensation structures that could significantly impact organizational practices.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Shakespeare Martineau LLP
Shakespeare Martineau LLP
Article

Prevention Of Illegal Working — Key Changes Taking Effect 1 October 2026

The UK's illegal working regime has undergone its most significant expansion since inception, extending right to work obligations beyond traditional employment to encompass workers, individual subcontractors, and platform-based arrangements. A new "extended liability" framework now exposes businesses throughout supply chains to civil penalties of up to £60,000 per illegal worker, even where they lack direct contractual relationships.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Acas Publishes Fully Revised Draft Code Of Practice On Disciplinary And Grievance Procedures

On 30 July 2026, Acas published a fully revised draft Code of Practice on Disciplinary and Grievance Procedures, marking the first comprehensive update since 2015. The proposed changes introduce significant new requirements around informal resolution, reasonable adjustments for disabled workers, and updated guidance on suspension, mediation, and the right to be accompanied at workplace meetings.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Winckworth Sherwood LLP
Winckworth Sherwood LLP
Article

Amendments To The Act On The Protection Of Personal Information Promulgated

Japan has enacted sweeping amendments to its Act on the Protection of Personal Information, introducing an administrative surcharge regime with monetary penalties for data protection violations, new protections for children under 16 and biometric data, and expanded exceptions for data utilization in statistical analysis and AI development. The reforms, which take effect in stages through 2028, fundamentally reshape Japan's privacy enforcement landscape by granting the Personal Information Protection Commiss
JapanPrivacy
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

EU Packaging And Packaging Waste Regulation—what International Corporate Groups Should Know

The European Union's new Regulation on packaging and packaging waste has fundamentally transformed compliance requirements for companies placing packaged goods on the EU market, replacing decades-old directive-based frameworks with directly applicable product-law rules. While promising regulatory harmonization across member states, the reality presents a complex dual-compliance landscape where businesses must navigate both EU-wide packaging standards and diverging national implementation approaches.
European UnionEnvironment
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

SEC Issues “Innovation Exemption” To Facilitate Trading Of Tokenized NMS Stock

The SEC has issued a groundbreaking Innovation Exemption allowing tokenized securities venues to facilitate trading of tokenized NMS stocks using automated market makers and liquidity pools. This temporary five-year exemption from exchange and dealer registration requirements establishes conditions for permissioned blockchain-based trading while granting public companies a 30-day window to object to third-party tokenization of their securities.
United StatesFinance and Banking
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

Delaware Chancery Invalidates Buyer Termination And Orders Specific Performance Of Obligations To Seek Regulatory Clearance For Merger

A Delaware Court of Chancery decision examines whether an acquiror can terminate a $2.35 billion merger agreement when antitrust approval is delayed beyond the outside date. The case centers on whether the acquiror's abandonment of discussions with a competitor—which triggered an FTC investigation—constitutes "willful conduct" that prevents the buyer from walking away from the deal.
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

Court Of Chancery Imposes Sanctions For Spoliation Of Signal Messages

The Delaware Court of Chancery imposed significant sanctions in a merger litigation case after finding that the company's controlling stockholder and senior officers recklessly destroyed Signal messages following legal hold notices. The court shifted the burden of proof by presuming certain facts favorable to plaintiffs, requiring defendants to rebut these presumptions with clear and convincing evidence rather than a preponderance standard.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

The EU’s Proposed Industrial Accelerator Act: What The Battery Industry Needs To Know—and Do

The European Commission's Industrial Accelerator Act proposes to reshape battery supply chains by conditioning access to EU public procurement and support schemes on strict origin requirements. As China controls over 80% of global battery manufacturing capacity, the legislation introduces escalating component-count thresholds that could fundamentally alter market access, financing structures, and supplier eligibility across the battery value chain.
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

How Spain’s Draft Data Center Rules Could Transform Digital Infrastructure Investment

Spain's draft Royal Decree introduces stringent energy sustainability, environmental, resilience and digital sovereignty requirements for data centers, including renewable additionality, hourly correlation, and efficiency standards. The regulation applies to all access and connection permits obtained after entry into force, with specific compliance deadlines for projects in progress and those with granted permits not yet connected to the grid.
SpainEnergy and Natural Resources
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

SEC Proposes Regulation Crypto Assets: Tailored Pathways For Covered Investment Contracts

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed Regulation Crypto Assets, introducing two tailored exemptions from Securities Act registration requirements for certain offerings of covered investment contracts involving crypto assets. The proposal establishes a startup exemption allowing up to $5 million in offerings over four years and a two-tier fundraising exemption permitting offerings up to $75 million...
United StatesFinance and Banking
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

California Passes Suite Of Bills Advancing Child Online-safety Push

California has enacted a comprehensive package of four bills that fundamentally reshape online safety protections for minors, targeting addictive design features, data privacy practices, age verification systems, and platform liability. These new laws establish strict requirements for social media companies, including mandatory stripped-down interfaces for users under 16, enhanced privacy defaults, and potential damages up to $1 million for negligent harm to children. The legislation represents one of the m
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman