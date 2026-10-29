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VIDEO · 29 OCTOBER 2026

Problem-solving In Risk Transfer Projects – A Litigation View (Video)

Sacker & Partners LLP
Sacker & Partners LLP
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Sacker & Partners LLP

Sacker & Partners LLP

Sackers is the UK’s leading law firm to the pensions industry, advising pension scheme trustees,...

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Risk transfer projects aim to reduce pension scheme risk, but they can uncover historic documentation issues and create new challenges for trustees and employers. The Sackers litigation team examines emerging legal complications from these transactions, including member complaints, unexpected obstacles that threaten deal timelines, and innovative solutions in this rapidly evolving area of pensions law.

United KingdomEmployment and HR
James Bingham
James Bingham
Amy Difford
Amy Difford

Risk transfer projects are designed to reduce risk, but they can expose historic problems and create entirely new challenges for trustees and employers.

In this practical session, the Sackers’ litigation team explore the legal issues emerging from risk transfer projects, including the impact of historic documentation issues, member complaints and challenges, and other unexpected complications that can threaten transaction timetables; sharing real-world examples and innovative approaches to resolving problems in an area of law that continues to evolve at pace.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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