Peer-to-Peer With Cathy Temple (Podcast)

In this episode of the Future of Work Hub’s Peer-to-Peer podcast, Julia Paulding, Chief People Officer at Lewis Silkin, welcomes back Cathy Temple, Head of HR, EMEA at Salesforce.

A year on from their last conversation, they discuss how organisations can reimagine early-career pipelines, redeploy existing skills and why investment in human capability must keep pace with investment in technology.

Key Takeaways:

1. Move beyond the pilot trap. Isolated AI experiments rarely deliver lasting value on their own. Embed AI into core, everyday workflows and redesign processes around the employee experience. Measure success not only by efficiency gains and cost savings, but by how quickly people learn, redeploy and apply new skills.

2. Reimagine early-career development for a human-AI workforce. Rather than viewing AI as a threat to graduate pipelines, treat it as an opportunity to accelerate development. Build adaptability and agency from the start of onboarding, and position AI as a tool that augments rather than replaces people, helping employees continue to develop and apply their skills.

3. Redeploy talent instead of replacing it. As AI takes on more work, redirect capacity to where it matters most by moving people into new strategic and growth roles. This keeps valuable institutional knowledge and expertise within the business and builds trust in the change.

4. Treat human capability as infrastructure, not an expense. Technology evolves at pace, and adoption alone cannot drive transformation if leadership mindset, governance, skills and processes are not designed to adapt at the same velocity. Invest in learning agility, adaptability and critical thinking as core, ongoing priorities because your people remain the engine of organisational resilience.