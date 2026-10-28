How To Create A Menopause Action Plan: A Step-by-step Guide For Employers

Step 1: Understand the issues in your organisation

Start with evidence. Before deciding which menopause action to include, identify where employees may be experiencing barriers and where your organisation's current approach could improve.

The government recommends analysing data across the employee lifecycle. This may include recruitment, pay, performance, progression, flexible working, retention and exit data. Employers should also engage with employees to understand their experience of menopause at work. Menopause is most commonly experienced between the ages of 45 and 55, but it can happen earlier, so employers should avoid designing support around age assumptions alone.

Practical steps may include:

Reviewing existing gender pay gap data and what may be driving the gap.

Looking at sickness absence, retention and progression data where appropriate.

Identifying whether women are leaving or progressing less frequently at particular levels or stages of their careers.

Considering whether menopause-related workplace issues are concentrated in particular roles, locations or teams.

Using staff surveys, interviews, focus groups or employee networks to understand what support employees need.

Involving HR, senior leaders, line managers and relevant employee groups from the outset.

This stage can also help employers identify whether support is being raised late, whether employees know where to go for help and whether inconsistent handling by managers is creating avoidable problems.

The aim is to establish a clear baseline. Without that evidence, it is difficult to know which action will make the biggest difference or whether it has worked later.

Read the government's Step 1 guidance: understand the issues in your organisation.

Step 2: Choose the right actions

Once you understand the issues, choose the actions that address them.

The government has published 18 evidence-informed actions. Employers must currently select a minimum of two for their action plan:

At least one action must address the gender pay gap.

At least one action must support employees experiencing menopause.

Employers must also be working on at least two actions classified as new or in progress. Actions that are already established can be included as embedded actions, but relying only on existing practice will not meet that expectation.

The six menopause-specific actions are:

Train managers to support employees experiencing menopause. Manager training should help line managers understand the workplace impact of menopause, have supportive conversations and know what help the organisation can provide.

Offer occupational health advice. This can provide specialist input where menopause symptoms are affecting an employee's work or workplace wellbeing.

Set up menopause support groups and networks. Internal networks, peer support or a menopause champion can give employees accessible information and a clear route to support.

Offer workplace adjustments. Depending on individual needs, these may include temperature control, access to ventilation, additional breaks, changes to working patterns, flexible working or other adjustments to the working environment.

Conduct a menopause risk assessment. This can help identify workplace factors that may aggravate menopause symptoms and highlight practical steps to address them.

Review policies and procedures. Employers should consider whether policies on menopause, sickness absence, flexible working, health and safety, wellbeing and capability or performance management work together effectively.

The right menopause action will depend on what Step 1 shows. If employees do not know what support exists, clearer communication and manager training may be priorities. If employees report barriers in the physical workplace, risk assessments and workplace adjustments may be more useful. If policies are inconsistent or difficult to use, reviewing procedures may have the greatest immediate value.

A menopause action plan should therefore reflect the organisation rather than take a one-size-fits-all approach.

Read the government's Step 2 guidance: choose your actions.

Step 3: Write a clear supporting narrative

Selecting an action is only part of the process. Employers also need to explain why they chose it, and how they will know whether it is working.

For every action marked as new or in progress, the government asks employers to provide supporting text covering:

Why the organisation chose the action

How progress and impact will be tracked

For embedded actions, employers can explain how the action became part of established working practice and what results they have seen.

The current voluntary process allows up to 100 words of supporting text for each action and up to 200 words for the overall supporting narrative.

This is where clear ownership and measurable commitments matter. Avoid relying on broad statements such as saying the business is “committed to supporting employees experiencing menopause”. Instead, explain what will happen, who will lead it, how it will be implemented and what evidence will be used to assess progress.

For example, if the menopause action is manager training, the supporting text might identify which managers will receive training, when it will be delivered and how the organisation will assess whether managers feel more confident handling menopause-related workplace issues afterwards.

Read the government's Step 3 guidance: write a supporting narrative.

Step 4: Submit and publish your action plan

Employers publish the action plan through the government's gender pay gap service, alongside their gender pay gap data.

Before submitting, make sure you have:

Chosen the actions your organisation will take

Prepared the supporting text for each relevant action

Written the overall supporting narrative

Identified the responsible person where one is required

Confirmed who will submit the plan and that they have access to the gender pay gap service

The published plan will be available to the public alongside the organisation's gender pay gap data. This makes it particularly important that the action plan reflects what the organisation genuinely intends to do, rather than what it would like to be seen to be doing.

Read the government's Step 4 guidance: submit your action plan.

Step 5: Track whether your actions are working

A menopause action plan should remain a working document after publication. Employers need evidence showing whether their chosen actions are producing meaningful change.

The government recommends creating baseline metrics before an action begins and then measuring the same indicators after implementation. Depending on the action, this might involve looking at:

Employee feedback on menopause support

Uptake of workplace adjustments or flexible working arrangements

Sickness absence or retention patterns where appropriate

Progression data

Use of occupational health or support networks

Manager confidence after training

Whether employees know how and where to request support

Where possible, use reliable data that the organisation already collects before creating new reporting processes. Employers should also consider whether outcomes differ between teams, job types, locations or groups within the workforce.

Monitoring is not simply about showing success. If an action is not producing the intended result, the evidence should help the organisation understand why and decide whether to change its approach.

Read the government's Step 5 guidance: track the outcomes of your actions.

Step 6: Review and update your action plan

Employers should review the plan regularly so that it develops alongside the workforce and the evidence.

The detailed mandatory requirements are still subject to legislation. Under the government's current plans, once mandatory action plans take effect employers will be expected to:

Carry out an interim progress review one year after submitting the mandatory action plan

Carry out a further interim review after two years

Complete a more detailed review after three years

Review their actions at the end of each year and revise them where appropriate

Employers must continue to be working on at least two actions. If an action becomes fully embedded, is removed or no longer meets the organisation's needs, another action may need to be introduced.

This review process is why employers should set measurable objectives from the beginning. An action plan that has clear ownership, realistic timescales and relevant measures will be much easier to review than one based on broad commitments.

Read the government's Step 6 guidance: review your plan.