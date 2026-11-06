Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

Pensions In A Pod (UK) - UK Pensions Unscripted (Podcast)

Eversheds Sutherland
Eversheds Sutherland
Contributor
Eversheds Sutherland

Eversheds Sutherland

Eversheds Sutherland in Italy was founded more than 40 years ago and now has more than 80 lawyers...

View firm profile
Explore more from Eversheds Sutherland

In our latest podcast, Simon Borhan and Jennie Fossey-Adams sit down with Jeremy to discuss where we are on the government's pensions policy roadmap and the key issues that are on the agenda for both DB and DC schemes, including...

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Jeremy Goodwin
Jeremy Goodwin
Simon C. Borhan
Simon C. Borhan

In our latest podcast, Simon Borhan and Jennie Fossey-Adams sit down with Jeremy to discuss where we are on the government's pensions policy roadmap and the key issues that are on the agenda for both DB and DC schemes, including:

  • use of surplus, run-on and end game planning
  • preparing for the new value for money regime
  • getting ready for IHT on pensions, and
  • the new guidance we are expecting on trustees' investment duties 

Listen to our latest podcast below. 

Listen online

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Apple Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

UK Right To Work Checks: What Changes On 1 October 2026

The UK's right-to-work regime is undergoing a fundamental transformation that will extend compliance obligations far beyond traditional employment relationships. From 1 October 2026, businesses engaging contractors, agency workers, platform-based workers, and complex supply chains will face new liability risks that travel up entire contracting chains. Understanding these changes and implementing the required contractual terms, substitution controls, and identity verification systems is now critical for orga
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Employment Case Law Update | Autumn 2026 – Unfair Dismissal, Equal Pay And Discrimination

Recent UK employment law decisions have reshaped how employers must approach part-time worker protection, philosophical belief discrimination, freedom of speech in academic settings, and equal pay claims. These landmark cases establish new precedents for workplace policies, disciplinary procedures, and compensation structures that could significantly impact organizational practices.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Shakespeare Martineau LLP
Shakespeare Martineau LLP
Article

Acas Publishes Fully Revised Draft Code Of Practice On Disciplinary And Grievance Procedures

On 30 July 2026, Acas published a fully revised draft Code of Practice on Disciplinary and Grievance Procedures, marking the first comprehensive update since 2015. The proposed changes introduce significant new requirements around informal resolution, reasonable adjustments for disabled workers, and updated guidance on suspension, mediation, and the right to be accompanied at workplace meetings.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Winckworth Sherwood LLP
Winckworth Sherwood LLP
Article

Prevention Of Illegal Working — Key Changes Taking Effect 1 October 2026

The UK's illegal working regime has undergone its most significant expansion since inception, extending right to work obligations beyond traditional employment to encompass workers, individual subcontractors, and platform-based arrangements. A new "extended liability" framework now exposes businesses throughout supply chains to civil penalties of up to £60,000 per illegal worker, even where they lack direct contractual relationships.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Reward Autumn Update 2026

The autumn 2026 edition of the Reward update examines significant proposals to reform directors' remuneration reporting requirements, including changes to the DRR and removal of the annual shareholder advisory vote. It also covers FCA consultation on solo-regulated firms' remuneration, the impact of Employment Rights Act changes on share plans, equal pay reform proposals, and updates to AIM rules affecting corporate governance and remuneration disclosure.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

EU Sustainability Omnibus Package: Key Changes And Implications For Businesses

The European Union has introduced a comprehensive Sustainability Omnibus Package that will significantly impact how businesses across member states approach environmental, social, and governance reporting. Understanding these regulatory changes is crucial for companies operating in or with the EU to ensure compliance and adapt their sustainability strategies accordingly.
European UnionEnvironment
Eversheds Sutherland
Eversheds Sutherland
Article

Modernising Corporate Reporting: Key Proposals And Next Steps

Eversheds Sutherland provides comprehensive legal services through a global network of separate and distinct legal entities. The firm's website offers access to legal professionals, insights on international arbitration, workplace technology deployment, and sovereign immunity cases, while maintaining clear disclaimers about the general information nature of its materials.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Eversheds Sutherland
Eversheds Sutherland
Article

The New TCC Guide 2026: What It Means For Your Business

The Technology and Construction Court has published its Fourth Edition Guide, introducing significant procedural changes that will reshape how construction and engineering disputes are managed. From enhanced Building Safety Act provisions to mandatory ADR considerations and new AI usage guidelines, these updates require businesses to make key litigation decisions earlier and justify them throughout proceedings.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Eversheds Sutherland
Eversheds Sutherland
Article

UK Quarterly Employment Update - Autumn 2026

Eversheds Sutherland provides essential legal information and disclaimers regarding the use of their website materials, clarifying the scope and limitations of the content provided. The firm outlines important considerations for users accessing their legal resources and general information, emphasizing the need for professional consultation on specific matters. Contact information for legal professionals Diane Gilhooley and Paul Fontes is made available for further assistance.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Eversheds Sutherland
Eversheds Sutherland