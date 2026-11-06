ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026
Pensions In A Pod (UK) - UK Pensions Unscripted (Podcast)
Eversheds Sutherland
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In our latest podcast, Simon Borhan and Jennie Fossey-Adams sit down with Jeremy to discuss where we are on the government's pensions policy roadmap and the key issues that are on the agenda for both DB and DC schemes, including...
In our latest podcast, Simon Borhan and Jennie Fossey-Adams sit down with Jeremy to discuss where we are on the government's pensions policy roadmap and the key issues that are on the agenda for both DB and DC schemes, including:
- use of surplus, run-on and end game planning
- preparing for the new value for money regime
- getting ready for IHT on pensions, and
- the new guidance we are expecting on trustees' investment duties
Listen to our latest podcast below.
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