How Can Employers Provide Menopause Support At Work?

The government's 2026 guidance on workplace adjustments for employees experiencing menopause gives examples including flexible working hours, private rest areas, specialist health advice and changes to temperature and ventilation.

It is also important to distinguish good workplace practice from a legal duty. Menopause itself is not a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010. However, where menopausal symptoms meet the legal definition of disability, the employer may have a duty to make reasonable adjustments and should be alert to the risk of disability discrimination.

Our guide to menopause at work and employers' legal responsibilities explains the Equality Act position in more detail. You can also take a look at the example case of Rooney v Leicester City Centre Council, in which the case was successfully made that menopause symptoms were sufficient to act as grounds for a disability discrimination claim.

Make occupational health support accessible

Occupational health services can provide specialist workplace advice where an employee's symptoms or support needs require closer assessment.

An occupational health professional can help employers understand how health is affecting an employee's work and suggest reasonable adjustments that may reduce workplace barriers. This can be particularly useful where symptoms fluctuate, where several changes may be needed or where managers need guidance on how long an reasonable adjustment should remain in place.

Specialist workplace health advice can support decision-making, but it does not replace it. An employer should consider the occupational health advice alongside the employee's own experience, the requirements of the role and the employer’s own legal responsibilities.

Employers should also make sure employees know this support exists and understand how to access it.

The government identifies occupational health advice as one of its recommended actions for employers supporting menopause. Read the government guidance on occupational health and menopause.

Where appropriate, organisations can also signpost Employee Assistance Programmes or external support organisations, including services that can support mental health and wellbeing, while keeping workplace support separate from medical advice or treatment decisions.

Consider menopause champions and employee support networks

Menopause champions and internal networks can provide another route to support, particularly in larger organisations where employees may not always want to approach their line manager first.

A menopause champion could help by:

Signposting employees to workplace resources

Supporting awareness activity

Sharing information about internal policies and support routes

Feeding recurring workplace issues back to HR or leadership

Helping the organisation understand where employees experience barriers

Peer networks or employee groups can also provide a space for colleagues to share experiences and practical workplace ideas. They can give employers useful insight into what support employees value and where existing arrangements are not working as intended.

Champions and networks should supplement formal support rather than replace it. Menopause champions cannot diagnose symptoms, provide medical advice or take on the role of HR, and therefore clear guidance on their parameters is also important..

Government guidance includes setting up menopause support groups and networks among the actions organisations can take as part of their wider approach to supporting employees experiencing menopause. See the government's list of menopause actions.

Review workplace policies so support works consistently

A menopause policy can make support easier to understand. Ideally, employers should also look at the wider set of workplace policies employees and managers will use in practice.

Relevant policies may include:

Flexible working

Equality, diversity and inclusion

Health and safety

Absence management

Wellbeing and workplace health support

Performance management and capability

Leave and time off

The aim is consistency. For example, there is little value in encouraging employees to speak openly about menopause if managers cannot identify what workplace reasonable adjustments might be available, or if related procedures do not give them room to consider individual circumstances.

Employers should decide whether they need a standalone menopause policy or whether menopause can be addressed effectively through existing policies and guidance. Whichever model they choose, staff should be able to understand what support is available and how to request it.

The government recommends reviewing policies and procedures to make sure they meet the needs of employees experiencing menopause. JMW's employment policies and procedures solicitors advise businesses on drafting and implementing workplace policies.

Ask employees what menopause support they actually need

Employers should not design menopause support entirely around assumptions about those going through menopause are likely to need. Employee feedback can reveal workplace barriers that senior leaders or HR teams would not otherwise identify.

Organisations can gather feedback through:

Anonymous staff surveys

Employee networks or focus groups

Menopause champions

Existing engagement surveys

HR data about recurring requests for adjustments or support

Follow-up feedback after new initiatives or training

Questions should focus on the workplace rather than asking employees to disclose unnecessary health details. For example, an employer could ask whether employees know where to find support, whether managers are approachable, whether workplace facilities create problems and whether the organisation's policies are clear.

This also helps employers avoid investing in resources that look positive on paper but do not address the specific needs of their workforce.

For employers with 250 or more employees, understanding issues within the organisation is also the first stage of the government's voluntary menopause action-plan process. These action plans are expected to become mandatory from spring 2027, subject to secondary legislation.

What if an employee is already struggling or taking time off?

A proactive framework gives managers and HR teams somewhere to start, but an employer will need a more individual response once an employee says menopause symptoms are affecting their ability to work. At that stage, the focus should be on understanding the specific issue and agreeing appropriate next steps rather than simply referring the employee back to a general menopause policy.

Where menopause-related symptoms have already resulted in sickness absence, employers also need to consider absence management, contact during absence, return-to-work arrangements and any relevant reasonable adjustments. Those issues require a different process from the proactive measures covered in this guide.