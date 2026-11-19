ARTICLE · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
Fixed-term Contracts In Higher Education: Preparing For The Unfair Dismissal Reforms
Higher education institutions face significant changes to how they manage fixed-term contracts as new employment law reforms reduce the qualifying period for unfair dismissal claims from two years to six months. With the expiry of fixed-term contracts legally constituting dismissal, institutions must now establish fair reasons and follow proper procedures when contracts end, fundamentally changing a practice that has historically carried limited legal risk.
Higher Education (HE) institutions have long relied on fixed-term contracts more heavily than most industries, for reasons including managing research funding, project-based work, maternity cover and fluctuating staff needs.
There is a common misconception that an employer can simply allow a fixed-term contract to expire and bring the employment relationship to an end without further thought. Legally, the position is more nuanced, and with the upcoming changes to unfair dismissal under the Employment Rights Act (ERA) 2025, HE institutions will need to consider and manage this practice more carefully.
Fixed-term contracts: the current unfair dismissal position
The non-renewal of a fixed-term contract has always constituted a dismissal in law.
This means that where an employee has the requisite qualifying service for an unfair dismissal claim (currently two years, but due to change to six months, as set out below), in order to protect itself the employer must be able to show that:
- there was a fair reason for the dismissal; and
- a fair procedure was followed.
The fact that the contract has reached its agreed end date is not, by itself, a fair reason for dismissal. A tribunal will look beyond the contractual end date and examine the substantive reason for not renewing the contract.
In practice, many HE institutions have historically faced relatively limited unfair dismissal exposure when fixed-term contracts come to an end. This is because employees on these contracts often have less than two years' service, so the end of a fixed-term contract is generally a legally low-risk event.
The reforms brought in by the ERA 2025 will substantially alter that position.
What changes on 1 January 2027?
From 1 January 2027, two significant changes to unfair dismissal laws will come into force:
- The qualifying period for unfair dismissal claims will reduce from two years to six months. Employees who already have at least six months' service at 1 January 2027 will immediately obtain unfair dismissal protections.
- The existing statutory cap on unfair dismissal compensation, currently limited to the lower of one year's gross salary or £123,543, will be removed. This means that, in theory, employees will be able claim compensation beyond this in successful unfair dismissal claims, although compensation will continue to be assessed by reference to their actual losses.
As set out above, the expiry of a fixed-term contract constitutes a dismissal in law, including for the purposes of unfair dismissal. This means that once an employee has six months' service, the employer will need both a fair reason for deciding to not renew the contract and a fair process leading to that outcome. With a far greater number of fixed-term contracts terminating after employees have obtained unfair dismissal rights, employers will need to think more carefully about the legal basis for ending them.
Practical steps for HE institutions
- Record the reason for the fixed-term contract at the outset: the contract and accompanying correspondence should explain whether the appointment is linked to funding, a project, temporary cover or another defined event.
- Consider the reason for the non-renewal of the fixed-term contract: there are five potentially fair reasons for dismissal: conduct, capability or qualifications, redundancy, illegality or some other substantial reason (SOSR). It is important to consider which reason applies to the non-renewal of the fixed-term contract, as this will determine the process to be followed. To take a couple of examples:
- SOSR: this is most likely to apply where a contract was entered into for a clear, genuine and time-limited purpose which has now come to an end. This could include a contract to cover an absent employee who is returning to their substantive role. In these cases, it is essential that the temporary purpose of the role and the circumstances in which it would end are clearly explained to the employee at the outset, and that the employer can show that the purpose has genuinely concluded. A fair process will still be required, which is likely to involve communicating with the employee in advance about the proposed end date, confirming that the temporary purpose of the contract has come to an end and considering whether there are any suitable alternative roles.
- Redundancy: this may apply where the institution's requirement for employees to carry out work of a particular kind has ceased or diminished, such as where external funding ends and the work supported by that funding will no longer continue. The fact that the employee was recruited on a fixed-term contract does not remove the need to identify an appropriate selection pool, consult meaningfully, apply fair selection criteria where selection is required and consider suitable alternative employment. A pool of one may be appropriate, but should not be adopted automatically simply because the employee is on a fixed-term contract. The right to statutory redundancy pay, however, will still require two years’ service.
- Maintain a central record of expiry dates: HR teams and managers should be given sufficient notice to review the position and begin any necessary processes before the contract expires.
- Start consultation early: managers will need to consider the upcoming end of a fixed-term contract at an earlier stage and take any necessary action before it expires.
- Train managers: to manage the expiry of fixed-term contracts and ensure they understand the implications of getting this wrong.
- Consider additional fixed-term employee protections: fixed-term employees have the right not to be treated less favourably than comparable permanent employees because of their fixed-term status, unless the difference in treatment is objectively justified. This is particularly relevant where the reason for non-renewal is redundancy. Institutions should not automatically select fixed-term employees for redundancy over permanent employees, or exclude them from a redundancy pool, selection exercise or consideration for alternative employment, merely because their contracts are due to expire. Fixed-term employees must also have an appropriate opportunity to learn about available permanent vacancies.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.