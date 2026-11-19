Higher Education (HE) institutions have long relied on fixed-term contracts more heavily than most industries, for reasons including managing research funding, project-based work, maternity cover and fluctuating staff needs.

There is a common misconception that an employer can simply allow a fixed-term contract to expire and bring the employment relationship to an end without further thought. Legally, the position is more nuanced, and with the upcoming changes to unfair dismissal under the Employment Rights Act (ERA) 2025, HE institutions will need to consider and manage this practice more carefully.

Fixed-term contracts: the current unfair dismissal position

The non-renewal of a fixed-term contract has always constituted a dismissal in law.

This means that where an employee has the requisite qualifying service for an unfair dismissal claim (currently two years, but due to change to six months, as set out below), in order to protect itself the employer must be able to show that:

there was a fair reason for the dismissal; and a fair procedure was followed.

The fact that the contract has reached its agreed end date is not, by itself, a fair reason for dismissal. A tribunal will look beyond the contractual end date and examine the substantive reason for not renewing the contract.

In practice, many HE institutions have historically faced relatively limited unfair dismissal exposure when fixed-term contracts come to an end. This is because employees on these contracts often have less than two years' service, so the end of a fixed-term contract is generally a legally low-risk event.

The reforms brought in by the ERA 2025 will substantially alter that position.

What changes on 1 January 2027?

From 1 January 2027, two significant changes to unfair dismissal laws will come into force:

The qualifying period for unfair dismissal claims will reduce from two years to six months. Employees who already have at least six months' service at 1 January 2027 will immediately obtain unfair dismissal protections. The existing statutory cap on unfair dismissal compensation, currently limited to the lower of one year's gross salary or £123,543, will be removed. This means that, in theory, employees will be able claim compensation beyond this in successful unfair dismissal claims, although compensation will continue to be assessed by reference to their actual losses.

As set out above, the expiry of a fixed-term contract constitutes a dismissal in law, including for the purposes of unfair dismissal. This means that once an employee has six months' service, the employer will need both a fair reason for deciding to not renew the contract and a fair process leading to that outcome. With a far greater number of fixed-term contracts terminating after employees have obtained unfair dismissal rights, employers will need to think more carefully about the legal basis for ending them.

Practical steps for HE institutions