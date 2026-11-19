With the Employment Rights Act (ERA) introducing some of the most significant reforms to UK employment law in recent years, many organisations are taking proactive steps to strengthen their leadership capability. The role of front-line managers has never been more critical as employers navigate new obligations and heightened expectations around fairness, process and employee experience.

At Foot Anstey, we're increasingly partnering with clients to equip their leaders with the practical tools and the confidence they need to manage change, minimise risk and foster positive workplace cultures. An example of this in action is our ongoing partnership with Bartlett Mitchell Caterers (BM) and Holroyd Howe, two brands under WSH Group, a family of independent hospitality brands.

As part of a group employing over 29,000 people across the UK, Ireland and Europe, BM and Holroyd Howe operate at significant scale, with large numbers of front-line managers responsible for day-to-day decisions across a wide range of settings – from corporate workplaces to independent schools. In this context, they've identified a clear need for consistent people management that can be applied effectively across diverse teams and multi-site environments to continue to develop their talent and bring out the best in their teams.

Building confident, capable managers through our 21st Century Management Development Programme

Our 21st Century Management Development Programme is built around the specific challenges organisations and industries face. In hospitality, for example, organisations like BM and Holroyd Howe operate in fast-paced environments, where front-line managers have limited time to take advice and document decisions. As a result, they may lack the confidence or experience to handle sensitive issues and/or apply policies consistently, which can increase the risk of missteps and employer liability.

The programme is designed to address these challenges head-on, equipping leaders with the skills, confidence and practical tools to manage people effectively, all the while navigating evolving employment law, like the ERA.

The reality is that many leaders are promoted because of their specific operational expertise, finding themselves leading a team but having not received the development they need to lead effectively and bring out the best of each and every team member.

Joanne Boyle, Legal Director in Foot Anstey’s Employment practice, delivers the curriculum over four days across a three-month period. The programme covers all key areas of employment law in a way that supports leaders to:

manage people confidently and compliantly

embed fair and transparent processes

address employee issues early and effectively

reduce risk (ever so important given huge increase in Employment Tribunal claims) and

build engagement and trust within teams.

Jo’s sessions are highly interactive and tailored to each audience, adapting to the energy and needs of the group. She uses creative techniques – including yoga, music and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy techniques – to bring content to life and to ensure that key messages resonate in the long-term.

Dorrianne Casey, Coaching, Learning and Development Manager at BM, said about the programme: “Without exaggeration, everyone loves Jo’s sessions. People go out of their way to tell me how brilliant her workshops are. Her ability to bring employment law to life in a practical, engaging way has built real confidence in our teams – you can see it reflected in more open communication with HR, and in people feeling empowered to make decisions that are both legally sound and ethically right.”

Laura Shipton, Learning and Development Manager, Holroyd Howe: “At Holroyd Howe we have enjoyed a highly successful partnership with Joanne and Foot Anstey for eight years. Their programmes are continually reviewed and enhanced to reflect the evolving HR challenges faced by our operations teams and managers. The practical and engaging and memorable content has helped equip our leaders with the confidence and capability to support their teams effectively. We would not hesitate to recommend both the 21st Century Manager Programme and the Inclusive Leadership programme”

Our partnership with WSH began in 2019, when we first delivered the programme for Holroyd Howe, before extending it to BM in 2023. It has since become a flagship leadership initiative for both brands, delivered twice a year to support the ongoing development of their managers.

Our one-day Inclusive Leadership course

Alongside our core programme, we also offer a one-day Inclusive Leadership course, designed to deepen leaders’ understanding of what it means to lead inclusively in practice. The course explores the critical role leaders play in shaping organisational culture, with a focus on how individual behaviours can actively role model inclusion across teams. This programme is delivered with Diversity and Inclusion Management Consultant Natasha Landers.

A key element of the course is understanding the impact of unconscious bias – particularly how it can influence decision-making and impact how talent is developed and progressed. Through a combination of best practice insights, open discussion and tailored application to each organisation, the course equips leaders to foster more inclusive, equitable environments.

BM and Holroyd Howe have integrated this course into their wider leadership development with Jo, further strengthening the impact of the programme across their teams.

Reflecting on the partnership overall, Dorrianne said: “From start to finish, Jo brings energy in abundance, creative and engaging ideas that align perfectly with our business objectives, and insightful observations – all delivered with professionalism and pace. Her collaboration is seamless, thoughtful and always adds real value.”

The wider picture: Supporting organisations through the ERA

As the ERA continues to reshape the employment landscape, our support for clients like BM and Holroyd Howe has evolved alongside it. The 21st Century Manager programme incorporates a dedicated focus on the practical implications of the ERA, ensuring leaders are prepared for what's coming.

Alongside leadership development, we're supporting employers with a range of targeted services including policy and process reviews, audits of existing practices against ERA requirements and pragmatic advice on embedding compliant, people‑centred change.

For those looking to build a deeper understanding of the legislation itself, our in-depth guide, “A new ERA: Everything you need to know about the Employment Rights Act 2025", provides a clear overview of the reforms and their practical impact. We encourage clients to use this alongside leadership training, ensuring both knowledge and behaviours are aligned as the ERA comes into force.