Client Avoids Prison For Supplying Class A Drugs

Case study summary

Our client was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. Due to the seriousness of the offence, an immediate prison sentence was a real possibility. We prepared an extensive mitigation package which persuaded the court to suspend the prison sentence instead.

Case study

Our client instructed us to represent him at his police interview after he was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. We provided him with our legal advice and ensured that his rights were protected. He was later charged.

The particulars of the case were that our client was found with cocaine on his person and further cocaine and weighing scales at his property.

Our client admitted the offence, so our focus was on securing the most favourable sentencing outcome. We advised our client on the benefits of an early guilty plea and prepared a detailed mitigation package for the court. We also instructed a barrister who had expertise in drug offences to present his case at sentencing.

As part of the mitigation package, we gathered character references and obtained our client’s instructions to better understand the circumstances leading up to the offending. We learnt that our client had begun dealing drugs to fund his own habit and that he had turned his life around since the arrest. He had since stopped taking drugs and secured stable employment, becoming a trusted member of staff within his team.

At court, the prosecution argued that our client should be sentenced based on the highest level of culpability. This meant that a prison sentence was a real possibility. However, through our thorough preparation and persuasive mitigation, we were able to avoid this outcome, and the court imposed a suspended prison sentence instead. This meant that our client could continue to focus on his rehabilitation and building a successful and stable career.