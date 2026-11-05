Can You Go To Prison For Dangerous Driving?

Dangerous driving is a criminal offence under the Road Traffic Act 1988 and, if you are convicted, you could face a prison sentence of up to two years. The sentence will depend on the specifics of the accident, the danger and harm caused by the driving, any aggravating factors raised by the prosecution and the mitigating circumstances highlighted by your defence solicitor. You may receive an unlimited fine and a driving disqualification, after which you will need to pass an extended driving test before you can drive again.

More serious offences related to dangerous driving carry significantly higher prison sentences. Causing serious injury by dangerous driving can result in up to five years in prison, while causing death by dangerous driving can carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. However, there are defences available in many cases, and an experienced solicitor can work to avoid a conviction or minimise the penalties you receive.

Here, JMW's knowledgeable dangerous driving solicitors explain when dangerous driving can lead to a custodial sentence, what to expect if you are charged, and the approaches a solicitor can take to ensure that any penalties imposed properly reflect the seriousness of the offence.

What is dangerous driving?

Dangerous driving is defined by the Road Traffic Act 1988, which states that a person commits the offence if the way they are driving:

Falls far below what would be expected of a competent and careful driver; and If it would be obvious to a competent and careful driver in those circumstances that driving in that way would be dangerous.

The Road Traffic Act 1988 also treats driving as dangerous where the condition of the vehicle itself was unsuitable. This means that even if there was no harm caused, driving a vehicle that is unsafe to be on the road can result in a dangerous driving charge.

The legal test compares the standard of driving to an objective standard expected of a competent and careful driver. In some cases, where the driving falls below, but not far below this level, you may face a charge of careless or inconsiderate driving, which does not result in a prison sentence. Dangerous driving requires the standard to fall far below that level. This difference in the penalties available makes this distinction important, and this often forms part of JMW's approach to building a defence.

What counts as dangerous driving?

The differences between dangerous driving and careless driving can be ambiguous, and there is no single action or type of behaviour that will automatically amount to dangerous driving in every case. The CPS will examine the evidence and determine whether to charge you with dangerous or careless driving, or a different offence. It may also decide not to move forward with a prosecution.

Examples of behaviours that may result in a charge include:

Driving at excessive speed or a speed that is inappropriate for the prevailing road or weather conditions.

Racing or competitive driving.

Aggressive driving or performing an obviously dangerous manoeuvre.

Ignoring traffic lights or important road signs.

Prolonged use of a hand-held mobile phone or other electronic device.

Becoming dangerously distracted while driving.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Driving without adequate sleep or rest.

Driving a motor vehicle while knowing it has a dangerous defect.

Whether you are charged with careless driving, dangerous driving or a different offence will depend on the context in which the behaviour occurred, as the combination of the speed, road conditions, traffic, and level of risk will all be considered in evaluating whether conduct fell far below the expected standard, resulting in an obvious risk of danger.

What is the maximum sentence for dangerous driving?

The maximum sentence for the standard offence of dangerous driving is two years' imprisonment and an unlimited fine. The conviction also carries an obligatory disqualification from driving for a general minimum period of 12 months. When this ban is imposed, you must pass a compulsory extended driving test before you get your driving licence back. Other driving offences committed at the same time may affect the overall sentence, and related charges - such as causing death by dangerous driving - come with much stricter penalties..

If a driver has recently been disqualified on more than one previous occasion, a minimum two-year disqualification can apply.

In cases where your solicitor can present strong mitigation, you are unlikely to receive the maximum prison sentence. The Sentencing Council's guidelines suggest penalties ranging from a community order to two years' custody, and the newly enacted 2026 legislation guides courts towards suspending any custodial sentence outside of certain circumstances.

The likelihood of a custodial sentence depends on the seriousness of the driving. The Sentencing Council divides dangerous driving cases according to culpability and harm.

Culpability is the degree of the driver's responsibility for their actions, and harm is the damage or potential damage that driving dangerously caused or could have caused.

Factors indicating greater culpability can include:

A deliberate decision to ignore road rules and the danger posed to others.

Prolonged or persistent dangerous driving.

Performing a highly dangerous manoeuvre.

Racing or competitive driving.

Driving at a speed significantly above the speed limit.

The prolonged use of a mobile phone.

Driving while highly impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Evading the police.

Driving despite knowing about a dangerous defect in the vehicle.

In terms of harm, a dangerous driving offence that causes personal injury or serious damage to vehicles or property will fall into a higher category and result in a stronger sentence in most cases. In some instances, depending on the level of harm, the charge may be one of a more serious nature, such as causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Such an offence carries more serious penalties.

What are aggravating and mitigating factors in dangerous driving cases?

Often, the prosecution will raise aggravating factors during sentencing to push for a stronger sentence, and the court must consider whether or not to impose the maximum penalty based on these elements. Aggravating circumstances include a relevant previous conviction, committing further driving offences at the same time, or putting vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists or horse riders at particular risk.

Mitigating factors can also be taken into account when imposing a sentence, and should be raised by your solicitor if a conviction cannot be avoided. Possible mitigating circumstances include a good driving record, genuine remorse by the driver following the incident, evidence that the driving happened in a genuine emergency or significant actions taken by the driver to help somebody who was injured in the incident. JMW specialises in working with you to prepare and advance the strongest mitigation and supporting documents available in your case.

What is the sentence for causing serious injury by dangerous driving?

Causing serious injury by dangerous driving is a separate offence under section 1A of the Road Traffic Act 1988. For this specific offence, serious injury means physical harm amounting to grievous bodily harm. The maximum sentence for this offence is five years' imprisonment. There is also obligatory disqualification for a minimum of two years and a requirement to pass an extended driving test.

Can dangerous driving lead to life imprisonment?

In some cases, offences related to dangerous driving can result in life imprisonment. For example, causing death by dangerous driving carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment (for offences committed on or after 28 June 2022).

Sentencing Council guidelines suggest sentencing ranging from two to 18 years' custody for a single offence involving a single death, but life imprisonment remains the statutory maximum sentence. Causing death by dangerous driving also carries a minimum five-year driving disqualification and a compulsory extended driving test.

The harm caused by the loss of life is reflected in the sentencing guidelines for this offence, but factors such as causing more than one death or causing serious injury to additional victims can justify a higher sentence when the court evaluates harm and culpability.

Can you defend a dangerous driving charge?

There are several approaches to defending a dangerous driving charge that can prevent a prison sentence from being imposed. The team at JMW structures a defence around examining and challenging prosecution evidence, and building strong mitigation ahead of sentencing.

The prosecution must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the standard of driving crossed the legal threshold for dangerous driving, which can sometimes be challenging. We will collect evidence such as CCTV, dashcam footage, witness statements, and mobile phone records that may be able to challenge assumptions made by the prosecution. If evidence shows that the driving fell below the standard expected of a careful driver, but not far below, we may argue that you should face the lesser charge of careless driving rather than dangerous driving.

Similarly, if you are accused of knowingly using a vehicle with a dangerous defect, but we can prove that a sudden and unforeseeable mechanical failure arose, this may be relevant to your defence. We will seek expert evidence to establish the condition of the vehicle and whether the driver could reasonably have known about the defect.

Often, environmental factors must be considered, and JMW works with experts who can determine sunlight, weather conditions and issues which may have led to driving which on the face of it appears dangerous, but was influenced by external factors beyond the driver’s control.

The circumstances surrounding the driving must also be considered. A driver may have made an unusual or dangerous manoeuvre in response to an unexpected emergency, which limits their culpability and therefore, the sentences the court can issue. If the driving occurred on private land, it will also fail to meet the requirements of the Road Traffic Act 1988, and we can defend you on this basis.