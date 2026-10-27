Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Corporate Reporting Consultation Signals Future Sustainability Reporting Direction

Eversheds Sutherland
Eversheds Sutherland
Contributor
Eversheds Sutherland

Eversheds Sutherland

Eversheds Sutherland in Italy was founded more than 40 years ago and now has more than 80 lawyers...

View firm profile
Explore more from Eversheds Sutherland

On 7 September 2026, the UK Government published a consultation on modernising the UK's corporate reporting framework. The consultation does not create legal obligations.

United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Phil Spyropoulos
Phil Spyropoulos
Sarah E. Turner
Sarah E. Turner
Holly Suthren
Holly Suthren

Why should I read this?

On 7 September 2026, the UK Government published a consultation on modernising the UK's corporate reporting framework. The consultation does not create legal obligations. However, it includes several proposals that could affect how UK companies report on sustainability. The Government has said its aim is a more coherent framework with less duplication, including alignment with ongoing Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) sustainability disclosure initiatives.

Overall, the proposals point to a more principles-based, materiality-led approach to sustainability reporting within the annual report, while some significant areas, including climate-related financial disclosures (CFD), remain under separate review.

This briefing covers the sustainability-related parts of the consultation and what they may mean for boards and reporting teams. We discuss the wider proposals set out in the consultation in a separate briefing: UK: Modernising corporate reporting: Key proposals and next steps.

The consultation will close on 30 November 2026. The Government intends to publish a feedback statement within six months of that date, which would be by spring 2027.

On 30 September 2026, the Financial Conduct Authority published Policy Statement PS26/19, setting out final rules for sustainability-related disclosures by UK-listed companies. We discuss these rules in a separate briefing: FCA finalises sustainability disclosure rules for listed companies.

Key sustainability-related points

Climate-related Financial Disclosure (CFD) requirements under review

What is being consulted?

The Government is undertaking a post-implementation review of the UK's CFD regime introduced in 2022. While no immediate changes are proposed, the findings, expected in spring 2027, will help shape future policy.

What does this mean?

Businesses should not expect immediate changes, but climate reporting remains an active area of regulatory development and future reforms are likely to focus on improving the usefulness of disclosures for investors.

Any changes in this area would be subject to a further consultation.

Potential reform of Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR)

What is being consulted?

A separate consultation on SECR and the Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme (ESOS) is expected before the end of 2026. The Government is also proposing greater flexibility over where SECR disclosures are located within annual reports.

What does this mean?

Energy-intensive businesses should monitor future developments closely, as further reforms could change existing reporting obligations.

UK SRS

What is being consulted?

UK SRS are based on the International Sustainability Standards Board’s (ISSB) IFRS S1 and S2, with limited UK-specific amendments. The consultation reaffirms the Government’s support for the ISSB framework and confirms that the Government is considering how UK SRS reporting requirements should be incorporated into the Companies Act 2006.

It also highlights the FCA proposals to align listed company disclosures with UK SRS.

What does this mean?

This indicates a broader move towards aligning UK reporting standards with global practices.

The IFRS Foundation reports that 37 jurisdictions (as at 1 October 2026) are using, or taking steps to adopt, ISSB Standards. If UK SRS are mandated, the UK would be among them.

The Government has indicated that alignment could reduce reporting complexity for internationally active businesses.

Alignment between UK SRS, climate disclosures and transition plans

What is being consulted?

The Government acknowledges that there are significant overlaps between UK SRS, existing CFD requirements and transition plan expectations. The consultation states that policymakers are seeking to ensure these regimes develop coherently and minimise duplication.

What does this mean?

Many large organisations are currently navigating multiple sustainability reporting frameworks. The Government's recognition of these overlaps suggests future reforms may focus on changes to existing requirements rather than creating new requirements.

Directors’ Responsibilities and the Presentation of Sustainability Reporting

What is being consulted?

The Government proposes businesses should have flexibility to present sustainability information within strategic reports.

The consultation also proposes removing several prescribed sustainability disclosure requirements from the Companies Act 2006. These include disclosures relating to environmental matters, employees, social and community matters, human rights, and anti-corruption. Under the proposals, businesses would instead report on sustainability matters they determine to be material.

Director liability protections under section 463 of the Companies Act 2006 would continue to apply to sustainability information in the strategic report and could be extended if disclosures are permitted elsewhere in the annual report.

What does this mean?

Businesses may gain greater flexibility in presenting sustainability information across corporate reporting. This could enable disclosures to better reflect business strategy, operations and material risks.

The proposals also increase board responsibility for determining material sustainability information. Directors will need to exercise greater judgment over how disclosures are reported. The liability position is relevant to companies preparing disclosures containing estimates and forward-looking statements. At the same time, directors remain accountable for reporting accuracy and integrity.

What does this mean for the wider sustainability landscape in the UK?

The consultation signals a potential shift towards a more integrated and principles-based approach to sustainability reporting within the UK corporate reporting framework. Rather than introducing significant new reporting requirements, the Government is seeking to simplify existing obligations, reduce duplication between overlapping regimes and support greater alignment with internationally recognised standards.

For businesses, the proposals could provide greater flexibility in how sustainability information is presented within annual reports, allowing disclosures to be more closely connected to business strategy, risks and long-term value creation. At the same time, sustainability-related matters that are material to a company's performance and prospects are expected to remain an important part of corporate reporting, requiring robust governance, oversight and reporting processes.

The consultation also reinforces the direction of travel towards a more coherent reporting landscape, with policymakers considering how UK SRS, climate-related financial disclosures, transition plan expectations and energy and carbon reporting requirements can operate together in a more streamlined way. For many organisations, the focus is therefore likely to be less on preparing for entirely new reporting regimes and more on understanding how existing and emerging requirements fit together.

As a result, while the detail of several sustainability-related frameworks remains subject to separate policy processes, the consultation provides a useful indication of how the UK reporting framework may evolve over the coming years: towards greater consistency, comparability and alignment with global sustainability reporting developments.

Co-authored by Nathan Handoll (Knowledge)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Takeover Trends In 2026

The UK public M&A market in 2026 has already surpassed 2025's total value in just eight months, driven by large-cap deals and a quest for transformational scale. Hostile tactics have become increasingly prominent as bidders appeal directly to shareholders amid persistent valuation gaps, while target boards leverage pre-offer processes to maximize value. This analysis examines the key trends, strategic themes, and tactical developments shaping this remarkable year for UK takeovers.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Slaughter and May
Slaughter and May
Article

The National Security And Investment Act 2021: Five Years On – What You Need To Know

The National Security and Investment Act 2021 (NSIA) came into force on 4 January 2022, creating a standalone regime giving the UK Government broad powers to scrutinise – and potentially intervene in – acquisitions and investments on the grounds of protecting national security. Nearly five years on, the NSIA regime is well established. It replaced the national security aspects of the UK Government’s intervention powers under the Enterprise Act 2002 and operates alongside the UK merger control regime.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Fox Williams LLP
Fox Williams LLP
Article

Parliament’s Position On SFDR 2.0

The European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs has adopted its position on the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation reform, establishing key divergences with the European Commission and Council on professional investor exemptions and fossil fuel investment criteria. With trilogue negotiations set to begin in October 2026, private markets managers face critical decisions about how to position their funds under the new three-category framework expected to take effect in early 2029.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Proskauer Rose LLP
Proskauer Rose LLP
Article

Manchester City: Independent Commission Publishes Decision On Premier League Charges

An independent Premier League Commission has found Manchester City in breach of financial rules spanning nine seasons, with findings that the club artificially inflated revenues and reduced costs by over £900 million. The decision marks what the Premier League describes as the most significant case in its history, though Manchester City strongly disputes the findings and intends to appeal, setting the stage for further proceedings that could reshape English football's regulatory landscape.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Corporate Update Bulletin - 3 September 2026

This Corporate Update bulletin examines the most significant UK legal developments of 2026, from capital markets reform and employment rights legislation to corporate criminal liability expansion and competition regime changes. The analysis covers ten major areas of corporate law evolution, alongside recent FCA guidance on regulatory announcements and a High Court decision on shareholder-director settlements.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Slaughter and May
Slaughter and May
Article

Spotlight On Agentic AI | Liability

As businesses increasingly deploy agentic AI systems capable of autonomous decision-making and actions, questions arise about supplier liability when AI agents malfunction or produce unexpected results. This article examines the contractual frameworks governing agentic AI relationships, revealing how standard IT contracts may inadequately address the unique risks of autonomous AI systems and exploring strategies for customers to better protect themselves against potential losses from AI agent failures.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Bristows LLP
Bristows LLP
Article

EU Sustainability Omnibus Package: Key Changes And Implications For Businesses

The European Union has introduced a comprehensive Sustainability Omnibus Package that will significantly impact how businesses across member states approach environmental, social, and governance reporting. Understanding these regulatory changes is crucial for companies operating in or with the EU to ensure compliance and adapt their sustainability strategies accordingly.
European UnionEnvironment
Eversheds Sutherland
Eversheds Sutherland
Article

Modernising Corporate Reporting: Key Proposals And Next Steps

Eversheds Sutherland provides comprehensive legal services through a global network of separate and distinct legal entities. The firm's website offers access to legal professionals, insights on international arbitration, workplace technology deployment, and sovereign immunity cases, while maintaining clear disclaimers about the general information nature of its materials.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Eversheds Sutherland
Eversheds Sutherland
Article

The New TCC Guide 2026: What It Means For Your Business

The Technology and Construction Court has published its Fourth Edition Guide, introducing significant procedural changes that will reshape how construction and engineering disputes are managed. From enhanced Building Safety Act provisions to mandatory ADR considerations and new AI usage guidelines, these updates require businesses to make key litigation decisions earlier and justify them throughout proceedings.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Eversheds Sutherland
Eversheds Sutherland