Corporate Law Update: 24 - 30 October

This week:

Power of attorney in favour of general partner in limited partnership agreement was invalid

The High Court has held that a purported power of attorney in a limited partnership agreement, made by a limited partner in favour of the general partner, was not effective because it had not been executed as a deed.

What happened?

3Kings Holdings Ltd v TCF 1 GP Ltd [2026] EWHC 2620 (BP) concerned a limited partnership (LP) established to invest in early-stage companies specialising in psychedelic medicines designed to improve patient outcomes for mental health, addiction and pain.

The LP was established in England and Wales in November 2020 with a general partner (GP), limited partners and an investment manager.

The limited partnership agreement (LPA) contained a power of attorney from each limited partner irrevocably appointing the GP as its attorney to do various things. These included (among other things) executing any instrument to reflect a change or modification of the LP and making any declaration of limited partnership in any other jurisdiction.

The LPA was expressed to be executed as a deed. This was necessary, as, under the Powers of Attorney Act 1971, a power of attorney must be executed as a deed. For more information on how a deed is executed, see the box titled “How is a deed executed?”.

In May 2022, 3Kings – a company incorporated in Malta – signed the LPA with the intention of becoming a limited partner in the LP. The LPA was to be signed by 3Kings, the GP and the investment manager. However, no seals appeared on the LPA, and there was no space or attestation clause for any of the witnesses. Accordingly, no witnesses’ signatures appeared on the LPA signed by 3Kings.

In August 2023, prompted by the challenges of administering a partnership registered in England and Wales but most of whose assets and investors were based in the United States, the GP decided to move the LP to the Cayman Islands. It therefore executed a new LPA (governed by Cayman Islands law) on behalf of itself and, utilising the power of attorney in the original LPA, as attorney for the limited partners.

3Kings challenged the new LPA. It claimed that the original LPA had never been executed as a deed, because 3Kings’ signature on the original LPA had not been “attested”. This, it argued, had the consequence that:

the power of attorney in the LPA did not comply with the Powers of Attorney Act 1971 and so was not valid;

the GP therefore had no power to bind the limited partners to the new Cayman Islands LPA; and

the LPA and the LP therefore remained governed by the law of England and Wales.

3Kings sought a declaration from the court to that effect.

How is a deed executed?

What did the court say?

The principal question before the court was whether the LPA had been validly executed as a deed. In reaching this conclusion, the court had to consider various questions.

The parties had both proceeded on the basis that the legislation governing the execution of the original LPA was section 44(2)(b) of the Companies Act 2006. (See the box titled “How is a deed executed?”.) This is an important point to which we return in our comments below.

As noted above, the original LPA executed by 3Kings did not bear the signature of any witnesses. The court had to decide whether the word “attests” in section 44(2)(b) requires the witness to sign the document in question (in this case, the original LPA) as well as the party in question, or whether it merely requires the witness to watch the document being signed (but not to sign it themselves).

The court reviewed various previous cases that had considered the meaning of the word “attest” in the context of other pieces of legislation. However, with one exception, it found that none of those cases had dealt with the point at hand, and so the court had to decide the question.

The judge analysed the origin of section 44(2)(b), finding that its wording derived ultimately from section 1(3)(a)(i) of the Law of Property (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1989.

In doing so, it noted that the wording of section 1(3)(a)(i) stemmed from a Law Commission report, under which the Commission had recommended reforms to the law of deed-making that were intended to introduce a new requirement of “attestation” alongside “witnessing”.

This suggested that attestation was distinct from witnessing and involved more than simply seeing a party sign the relevant document. The court inferred from this that the word “attests”, when used in section 44(2)(b) (and so, by extension, in section 1(3)(a)(i)) meant signing the relevant document as a witness.

Because this had not been done on the original LPA signed by 3Kings, the power of attorney contained in it was not valid, and so the new Cayman Islands LPA had not been validly executed.

The court’s other observations

In reaching its conclusion, the court also commented on other matters relevant to the original LPA and the power of attorney in it.

First, the court also considered whether the deed satisfied the “face value” requirement in the 1989 Act, which requires a deed to “make it clear on its face that it is intended to be a deed”.

It is established law that a document does not need to employ the specific word “deed” to satisfy this test. In this case, the LPA consistently described itself as an “agreement”, save for a single provision at the end stated that each party had “execute[d] and deliver[ed] [it] as a deed”. The court held that this was sufficient to satisfy the face value test. This is not a surprising decision, but it is useful in underscoring the flexibility inherent in the law of England and Wales in this respect.

Second, the court considered whether 3Kings was “estopped” (i.e. prevented) from claiming that the power of attorney was invalid, even if the original LPA had not been executed as a deed.

The court noted that, in the previous case of Shah v Shah [2002] QB 35, the court had held that a document which appeared to have been executed properly as a deed, but which had in fact not been, nonetheless took effect as a deed and the parties were estopped from claiming otherwise.

However, the court noted that, in Shah v Shah, the alleged witnesses to the deed had in fact attested by signing it as witnesses. The defect had arisen because those “witnesses” had not in fact seen the parties sign the deed, but this was not obvious from looking at the signed deed.

By contrast, in 3Kings, it was clear from looking at the original LPA that it had not been executed as a deed, because no witnesses’ signatures appeared. In those circumstances, where the document did not even appear on its face to fulfil the requirements of a deed, estoppel could not be invoked, because this would destroy the point of the formalities prescribed by the legislation.

The court also said that there was no basis for finding that a power of attorney, which must be made by way of deed, could take effect as such some other kind of instrument if not made by way of deed.

The judge considered the previous case of Katara Hospitality v Guez [2018] EWHC 3063 (Comm), in which the High Court commented that a power of attorney that had not been executed as a deed could instead take effect as a simple agency. However, the judge noted that the comments in Katara were obiter dicta (i.e. not part of the definitive reasoning for the court’s decision) and so declined to follow them.

What does this mean for me?

The simple lesson from this judgment is that it is critical, when executing a deed (including an agreement that contains a power of attorney), to ensure that the proper formalities are followed.

It is not unfair to say that the signing formalities for deeds under the law of England and Wales can, at times, be frustrating and tedious. The more burdensome requirement for a witness, two signatories or a seal is designed to focus the mind and avoid concerns of duress or undue influence in relation to documents that are considered to deal with weightier subject matter. But this necessarily involves jumping through more hoops.

However, depending on the document, the consequences of failing to comply with those formalities can be highly problematic. This is particularly acute for limited partnerships, which by their nature act by their general partner (or a regulated operator). The general partner will need as much authority as possible from the limited partners to do this, and so an effective power of attorney is invaluable.

A note on the execution requirements

In our view, one additional point merits noting.

The parties to this case proceeded on the basis that section 44(2)(b) applied to execution of the original LPA, including execution by 3Kings. This was uncontested, and the court seems to have accepted this approach and adopted it.

However, as we note above, 3Kings was a company incorporated in Malta. Section 44 applies in a modified form to companies incorporated outside the United Kingdom by virtue of the Overseas Companies (Execution of Documents and Registration of Charges) Regulations 2009.

Rather than requiring a signature in the presence of an attesting witness, the modified section 44 allows a non-UK company to execute a document by affixing its seal or by executing in any matter permitted by the law of its territory of incorporation (which, in the case of 3Kings, was Malta). Indeed, the modified version does not use the words “witness” or “attest” at all.

It is not clear why the Overseas Companies Regulations and modified section 44 were not raised in this case. It may be that, if the decision is appealed, a consideration of the Overseas Companies Regulations and modified section 44 might arise.

Access the High Court’s decision in 3Kings Holdings Ltd v TCF 1 GP Ltd [2026] EWHC 2620 (BP) that a power of attorney in a limited partnership agreement was not effective

Small Business Taskforce publishes recommendations, Government responds

The Small Business Regulatory Taskforce has published its report on practical reforms to reduce unnecessary regulatory and administrative burdens for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The Taskforce, which comprises representatives from business organisations, professional bodies, SMEs and government, was established to investigate ways to identify practical reforms to address challenges faced by SMEs.

The final report contains 15 recommendations for reform.

At the same time, the Government has published its response to the Taskforce’s report, accepting all but one of its recommendations. Recommendations which the Government intends to proceed with include the following.

“Tell Government once” . Following the Taskforce’s recommendation that small businesses should be required to give the same information to government bodies, such as Companies House and HMRC, only once, the Government intends to explore viable options, encouraging key regulators and agencies to work better together to share intelligence.



Improving the GOV.UK business journey . In response to the Taskforce’s observation that businesses report facing difficulty in interpreting regulatory requirements and a desire for better quality guidance, the Government intends to launch a cross-government initiative to reduce the costs of doing business and create a more productive and agile environment.



SME growth priorities . The Government intends to strengthen the existing Growth Duty as part of the Regulating for Growth Bill that it intends to introduce into Parliament, giving Secretaries of State the power to issue statutory steers to specified regulators, including to embed SME priorities in goals and steers where relevant.



Single business identifier . The Government has accepted the Taskforce’s recommendation of creating a single ID for businesses to allow them to move seamlessly across different services and avoid needing to provide information more than once.



Burden reporting portal . The Taskforce has recommended creating a single business-facing entry point through which SMEs can report burdensome, disproportionate, outdated or challenging regulations. The Government has said it will pursue this recommendation.



Directors’ core responsibilities. The Government intends to continue work to strengthen the evidence base to identify practical ways to improve directors’ awareness of their responsibilities during the life cycle of their company. This workstream will comprise various strands, including a cross-government and stakeholder working group, improving signposting to existing guidance, and investigating the value of a common framework of core responsibilities.

The Government declined to follow the Taskforce’s recommendation of abolishing the requirement for small dormant and non-trading companies to file an annual confirmation statement.

Read the Small Business Regulatory Taskforce’s corporate report

Read the Government’s response to the Small Business Regulatory Taskforce report (opens PDF)

Other items

Macfarlanes is a pre-eminent law firm advising a global client base across Private Capital, Private Wealth, M&A and Disputes.

Visit our website to learn more about our services and how we can assist.