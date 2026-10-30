UK Consumer Law Update: Autumn 2026

UK consumer law is in the headlines. It was one of Andy Burnham's first announcements as Prime Minister that he was going to roll out 'everyday fixes' on the cost of living, including by ending rip-off discounts and subscription traps. Coupled with this, the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA) has provided the CMA with direct enforcement powers, which it has already been using to impose some eye-catching fines.

In this article, we outline some of the recent developments and what they may mean for your business.

Subscription contracts: new rules from January 2027

The government has accelerated the introduction of the new regime under the DMCCA, which covers consumer subscription contracts. The new rules are now due to come into force in January 2027, via secondary legislation, rather than spring 2027 as previously anticipated. This announcement therefore shortens the preparation period for businesses that offer subscriptions to consumers and makes an early review of subscription models increasingly important.

The regime largely replaces the existing rules on information and cancellation obligations for subscription contracts set out in the Consumer Contracts (Information, Cancellation and Additional Charges) Regulations 2013, known as the CCRs, while significantly extending the existing framework.

Under the new regime, businesses will be required to:

(i) Provide clearer information before consumers sign up: including certain key pre-contract information and then, separately, additional full pre-contract information.

(ii) Issue regular renewal reminders before taking payment: the timing and frequency of the reminders will depend on whether the renewal follows a free or trial period, the duration of the contract and the due date for payments.

(iii) Ensure there are straightforward ways to end the contract: including online and through customer service. Businesses will need to be cautious of unnecessary friction or repeated prompts that could discourage consumers from cancelling.

(iv) Provide cooling-off periods at various points in the life of the contract: these should be at the beginning, following the end of a free or discounted trial and on the renewal of certain longer-term contracts.

The new subscription regime will only apply to contracts entered into after the regime comes into force. However, the definition of a subscription contract is not straightforward and certain categories of contract are expressly excluded. The excluded contracts are set out in Schedule 22 of the DMCCA and include, among others, contracts for the supply of utilities like gas, electricity and water, most financial services, healthcare services and residential accommodation rental contracts. The existing consumer law framework, including the CCRs in some cases, will continue to apply to a number of these excluded contracts.

Interestingly, while school contracts are expressly excluded from the regime, university student contracts are not currently listed among the excluded categories. The list may be amended by the Secretary of State in the future. Following a consultation period, it was also announced that charitable subscriptions will also be excluded from the regime. These are contracts between a charity and a consumer that allow the consumer to attend performances, view collections or visit places connected with the charity's purposes.

For many organisations, compliance will therefore involve more than simply updating their consumer terms. Businesses may need to audit existing sign-up journeys, communications systems, cancellation processes, refund arrangements and customer service procedures. Although further secondary legislation and CMA guidance are expected to provide more detail on how the regime will operate in practice, organisations should begin assessing their existing arrangements now, given the revised timetable and the enhanced enforcement powers available to the regulator under the DMCCA.

CMA enforcement and online pricing practices

The CMA launched a package of actions on online pricing practices at the end of last year and we are now seeing the results of their increased powers under the DMCCA.

The examples below illustrate a broader point: organisations should review not only their consumer terms and conditions, but the entire customer journey, ensuring that communications, pricing and cancellation processes are transparent and fair throughout.

Drip pricing

The CMA issued its first fine for drip pricing in April this year. Drip pricing is the practice of not disclosing mandatory fees in the upfront price shown to consumers. The fine was against Automobile Association Developments Limited, the company behind the AA Driving School and the BSM Driving School, after a mandatory £3 booking fee was not included in the upfront price. This fine was a headline-grabbing £4.2m, and the company was also ordered to refund more than £760,000 to customers who had been affected.

Since then, the CMA has launched three more investigations against Trainline, Virgin Atlantic and RED Driving School over concerns that their total prices are not shown upfront.

The rules require the total price payable by a consumer to be provided in any "invitation to purchase". This can take many forms, including:

a price on a product in a shop;

an advert in a newspaper; or

a social media post.

If the nature of the product means consumers cannot immediately calculate the total price, then businesses must give customers the information they need to be able to calculate the total price themselves. The CMA has issued some helpful guidance on how these rules work in practice, including some example invitations to purchase to demonstrate how the pricing information can be presented.

Organisations should review all consumer-facing pricing claims, including advertisements, website landing pages, app interfaces and social media promotions, to ensure mandatory charges are included wherever consumer purchasing decisions are being influenced.

Discounts and reference pricing

The government announced it is looking to ban companies from using misleading reference prices and will be consulting on this shortly.

Reference pricing involves demonstrating a saving by comparing one price with a different, typically higher, price. Examples include ‘was/now’ pricing or comparing an advertised price to one recommended by the manufacturer or supplier. While accurate reference pricing can help consumers make informed purchasing choices, the CMA is concerned that some traders are using the practice inappropriately to mislead consumers.

While the CMA had issued guidance on the practice, this was recently withdrawn following the High Court's refusal to uphold the CMA's proposed 1:2 fixed volume requirement. In its guidance, and in its case against German mattress manufacturer Emma Sleep, the CMA had argued that a trader needed to sell at least one product at the reference price for every two products sold at the discounted price for the reference price not to be considered misleading. The High Court disagreed, holding that failure to meet this ratio would not, in itself, amount to a breach of consumer law. Whether a reference price is misleading therefore remains, at least under the current law, a fact-sensitive assessment.

The decision is important because it rejects the CMA's attempt to establish a bright-line rule for determining whether reference pricing is misleading. Businesses retain some flexibility, although any reference pricing claims will still need to withstand scrutiny in the context of the overall consumer impression created for consumers.

While we await revised CMA guidance and the outcome of the government consultation on reference pricing, businesses that use reference pricing should review their practices carefully to ensure that they comply with the rules.

Updated unfair contract terms guidance

The CMA has updated its guidance on unfair contract terms. This new guidance is more streamlined and accessible than the version issued over a decade ago, and includes new examples of grey-listed terms, meaning clauses that may be unfair depending on the context. The law itself has not changed, but the legal and enforcement landscape in which the provisions are interpreted has.