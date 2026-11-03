U.K.’s Subscription Contract Rules Take Effect On January 1, 2027: Draft Legislation And Guidance Published

The U.K. Government has confirmed that the subscription contracts regime under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA) will apply from January 1, 2027, and has published:

Draft Consumer Subscription Contracts (Cancellation and Information) Regulations 2026 to come into force on January 1, 2027 (Regulations).

Draft guidance on consumer subscription contracts. These will be finalized once the Regulations are made (Guidance).

One of the most significant changes to consumer protection law brought in by the DMCCA was the introduction of a new regime around consumer subscription contracts, intended to tackle ‘subscription traps’. Much of the detail around compliance was, however, left to be introduced under secondary legislation and accompanying guidance. The prospective implementation date fluctuated and, until recently, was expected to be Spring 2027. In August 2026, however, the government announced that date would be brought forward again to January 2027. We now have confirmation that that means New Year’s Day.

The subscription contracts regime

The Regulations implement Chapter 2, Part 4 of the DMCCA. They apply to consumer subscription contracts entered into on or after January 1, 2027, i.e. all business-to-consumer (B2C) contracts for goods, services or digital content that auto-renew unless the consumer acts to stop them. This applies whether they are entered into online, by phone, or in person (subject to exclusions including for charitable memberships, utilities, healthcare, and financial products).

Traders must provide:

Key pre-contract information.

Full pre-contract information (which is distinct from the key pre-contract information)

A series of reminder notices before auto-renewal, including when a free or reduced trial-period (concessionary period) is due to end, every six months for monthly contracts, and before renewal of annual contracts. These must contain required information.

Notices at the start of renewal cooling-off periods.

End of contract notices.

They must also enable the consumer to exit the contract by bringing it to an end in a straightforward way, without having to take any steps that are not reasonably necessary.

Consumers have the right to:

Bring subscription contracts to an end to stop them automatically renewing or continuing.

Cancel subscription contracts during statutory 14-day cooling-off periods, both on entering into the contract, and on auto-renewal onto full-priced plans, and annual plans (these periods can be extended where the trader fails to provide the required pre-contract information about cancellation). This is subject to limited exceptions, including for bespoke and perishable goods, and where the consumer has expressly waived their right in exchange for the supply of digital content during the initial cooling-off period.

Cancel contracts where a trader breaches one or more of four of the six implied terms in s262 DMCCA that are identified as “relevant implied terms” by s263(1), within pre-set time limits.

Where they exercise their right to cancel in cooling-off periods, consumers may be entitled to proportionate refunds, depending on what has been supplied prior to cancellation. Where they bring a contract to an end by stopping auto-renewal, supply by the trader and payment by the consumer continue until the end of the contractual term.

The Guidance

The Guidance provides more detail about the new requirements and how to operationalize them, including a series of FAQs, and Annexes covering what must be included as key pre-contract information, full pre-contract information, and reminder notice information.

Helpful practical details

Refund mechanics : the Guidance usefully distinguishes, through helpful, worked examples, time-based from unit-based calculations for services, rather than requiring every refund to be calculated by reference to elapsed time. Unlimited access will generally call for a time-based calculation, but refunds for subscriptions providing a fixed number of units per subscription period, such as gym classes, can be calculated based on units used. Questions remain where the unit-based determination may be unclear, such as for digital content providers, as explored below.

Online exit : practical examples are given as to what constitutes “straightforward” online cancellation: a clearly labeled button on a website or app, or on a consumer’s account page, or a simple webform, are all valid exit routes. However, there is little clarity given on preferred format or what might not be permitted, other than making clear that merely offering an email address is not considered a sufficient online exit route. This is despite consumers still being able to end their contract through a clear statement by any method of communication. Instructions for exit must be located where the consumer is “likely to find them” and examples are given of “sludge” that adds friction to the exit process and is unlikely to be compliant. A clear distinction is made between “ending” a subscription (stopping auto-renewal but continuing to the end of the relevant period) on the one hand, and “cancellation” during cooling-off periods, which terminates supply from cancellation.

Reminder notices: the Guidance also explains how frequently reminder notices are, and are not required, again using worked examples. These usefully highlight the differences between the six-monthly reminder notice cycle for monthly rolling subscriptions, reminders before a concessionary period converts to a higher price, and the two reminders for renewals onto periods of at least 12 months. There is no specific timing prescribed for when reminders should be given, beyond the requirement of reasonableness already set out in the DMCCA. Further clarity is also given in relation to the presentation of reminder notices, requiring that the purpose is immediately apparent and that the necessary information is legible, in plain language, grouped together, and more prominent than accompanying marketing. Transient reminders such as a non-retrievable push notification will not suffice.

Outstanding issues

Digital content or digital service? FAQ 6 repeats the Consumer Contracts Regulations’ definition of digital content as “data that is produced and supplied in digital form” , but leaves it up to traders to classify their own products, making clear that new questions are not expected as a result of the application of the Regulations. Unhelpfully, the Guidance does not discuss the impact of the Sky Austria case (a post-Brexit CJEU decision which is not binding in the U.K. but will still be influential and, in any case, still be relevant to cross-border businesses), which leaves uncertainty for digital content providers with service-like elements. Classification has significant consequences as the initial cooling-off right (distinct from the renewal cooling-off right) can be waived for digital-content-only contracts, subject to the existing requirements of express consent, acknowledgment of loss of the right, and confirmation on a durable medium before supply begins. However, it cannot be waived for digital services contracts, or those combining digital content and services. This leaves significant uncertainty for providers already forced to deal with the consequences of Sky Austria. To add to the confusion, the Guidance’s example of calculating refunds for cancellation of digital content contracts is of a “film library”, which is very similar to what the CJEU found to be a service.

Presenting pre-contract information : while there is some general guidance provided on how to present the key pre-contract information, this largely restates the requirements in the DMCCA and does not provide concrete examples of what compliance looks like. Further guidance, taking into account the different devices, methods or interfaces used by consumers, particularly where screen-space may be limited, was expected. There is also little detail on how full pre-contract information needs to be presented.

Perishable goods and returns : the definition for “perishable goods” introduced by the Regulations is given as goods “liable to deteriorate or expire rapidly” , illustrated in the Guidance by the example of cut flowers. However, it is not clear if this applies to products that may rapidly lose value without necessarily deteriorating or expiring, such as time-sensitive publications like newspapers. The classification matters for the purpose of returns and refunds. Subject to the information-provision requirements, in the event of cancellation during a cooling-off period, traders can retain the contract price and standard delivery cost of perishable goods already supplied, while refunding amounts attributable to future supplies. This is not the case for other types of goods which are subject to the ordinary return and refund mechanism. Further clarification would be welcome on how traders supplying time-sensitive goods should classify their products and apply the corresponding return and refund rules.

Alternatives to time-based refunds : as discussed above, the Guidance does address unit-based refunds for cancellation during renewal cooling-off periods, and builds on the “proportionate refund” approach stated in the DMCCA. However, there is uncertainty as to how alternative approaches, such as value-based, may be applied. This is particularly problematic for mixed digital service and content providers offering unlimited access to their services, but which may not be able to rely on the digital content waiver, opening the door to a binge-and-cancel approach from consumers. Nothing clearly authorizes calculating refunds by value of content consumed, even though this may be more appropriate than a time- or unit-based approach.

App stores and pre-contract flows: FAQ 11 in the Guidance makes clear that the subscription contract duties broadly fall on the trader with whom the consumer contracts, notwithstanding arrangements with another business, such as an app store, to administer billing or other consumer-facing functions. App providers therefore cannot assume that compliance obligations for pre-contract information requirements sit with app store providers, even where that app store controls the sign-up flow. The Guidance does not address app store contracting models or explain how providers should secure compliant disclosures, consent capture, notices, exit and refunds where the platform controls the relevant functionality. Determining the pision of responsibilities between app providers and platforms such as app stores will be critical.

What does this mean for you?

The new rules impact all subscription contracts, not just those likely to be considered ‘subscription traps’. It has been challenging for impacted businesses to make changes without final detail around compliance, even when they have made every effort to do so. While the Regulations and Guidance are still in draft, the government has indicated they are highly unlikely to change, so final preparations can now be made, albeit with a shorter than expected period to implement any required changes, and with some of the thornier issues remaining in question.

The new rules are not retrospective and will only apply to new contracts entered into from January 1, 2027. This means they do not apply to auto-renewals where the contract was entered into before that date, but the government suggests best practice would be to adopt the new regime with respect to them (although that could pose practical problems for traders).

Impacted businesses need to review their terms and conditions, their online interfaces, customer journeys, customer communications, and payments and refund processes against the Regulations and Guidance to ensure they are ready to comply in the new year.

Please let us know if we can help you navigate the new requirements. On November 4, we're bringing subscription providers together to work through what compliance looks like in practice, and what's at stake if it goes wrong. Find out more.