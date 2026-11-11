Joint property ownership UAE arrangements are governed by the co-ownership chapter of the Civil Transactions Law, together with the registration rules of the emirate where the property sits. Under it:

a co-owner can dispose of his own share alone;

a majority of owners can run the property;

and some decisions need a three-quarters majority or the court.

Read the Civil Transactions Law on the UAE legislation portal.

The chapter applies only to the extent it does not conflict with special legislation on co-ownership (Article 1050). For apartments, villas in master communities and shared parts of a building in Dubai, Law No. 6 of 2019 can also apply.

Joint property ownership UAE decision rules

The decision rule depends on the size of the majority.

Decision Who decides Article Selling, using or exploiting your own share You alone, if this causes no harm to the other owners' rights 1052 Steps to preserve the property Any co-owner, even without the others' agreement 1057 Ordinary management All owners together, unless they agree otherwise. A co-owner who manages without objection is treated as their agent 1054 Ordinary management, if they disagree A majority calculated by the value of shares. It binds everyone. If there is no majority, the court can take necessary measures and appoint a manager 1055 Fundamental changes or a change of purpose Owners of at least three-quarters of the property, who must notify the others. An objecting owner can go to court within 30 days of notice 1056 Disposing of the whole property Owners of at least three-quarters, for justified reasons. They must notify the others and wait 60 days. Any other owner can object to the court within those 60 days 1061 Staying in co-ownership by agreement All owners can agree, for no more than 5 years 1063 Partition Any co-owner can ask for it, by agreement or through the court, unless bound to remain 1063 to 1065

Expenses of managing and preserving the property, and taxes and other costs of the co-ownership, are borne by all owners in proportion to their shares, unless the law or an agreement says otherwise (Article 1058).

Registration and the title deed

In Dubai, a transaction that creates, transfers or changes a real property right must be recorded in the Property Register or it is not valid (Law No. 7 of 2006, Article 9). A title deed has absolute evidentiary value (Article 24). So the shares that matter against third parties are the shares recorded in the register.

If one spouse contributes to developing property or building a house, that spouse can claim a share from the other, or from the heirs (Personal Status Law, Article 51). That claim is separate from the title deed, so keep records of contributions.

For the marital property context, read our guide to asset division during divorce in the UAE.

Selling a share, selling the property, or leaving

A co-owner can sell or dispose of his own share without the others' consent, as long as it does not harm their rights (Article 1052).

without the others' consent, as long as it does not harm their rights (Article 1052). To sell the whole property against one owner's wishes, you need three-quarters of the property, justified reasons and the 60-day notice and objection process (Article 1061).

of the property, justified reasons and the and objection process (Article 1061). If owners cannot agree on anything, any of them can ask the court for partition (Articles 1063 and 1065).

(Articles 1063 and 1065). An owner who partitions is treated as owning the share he receives from the time he acquired it in co-ownership (Article 1070).

Some guides say all owners must agree to any sale. That is true for a sale of the whole property without the three-quarters route, but not for a sale of an owner's own share. A sale agreement that is not then registered is not valid in Dubai (Law No. 7 of 2006, Article 9).

Co-owners can also share use of the property by time or by place in a rota arrangement, which the court can order if they cannot agree (Articles 1078 and 1080).

To discuss co-ownership, share the title deed and any ownership agreement with our lawyers on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

For further co-ownership guidance, see joint ownership of property in Dubai.

Questions about co-ownership

Does the survivor take the whole property?

The co-ownership chapter gives no right of survivorship. A deceased owner's share is dealt with under the inheritance rules, and in Dubai a certificate of inheritance must be registered (Law No. 7 of 2006, Article 11). Check your own position with a lawyer.

Can I be forced to stay a co-owner?

Only by agreement, and no agreement can bind you for more than 5 years. The court can also order the co-ownership to continue for a set period if an urgent partition would harm the owners' interests (Article 1063).

Who pays the service charge?

The costs of the co-ownership fall on all owners in proportion to their shares unless agreed otherwise (Article 1058). In a Dubai building, Law No. 6 of 2019 sets the service charge rules.

What if one owner breaks a promise to transfer his share?

In Dubai, the obligor's liability is limited to an indemnity for the breach (Law No. 7 of 2006, Article 10). Plan for this in the contract and consider what you need before you pay.