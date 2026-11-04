Rental Dispute Lawyers In Dubai For Lease Assignments And Bank Security

A lease can be more than an arrangement for occupying premises. A business may offer its interest in leased land as security for borrowing, while a landlord may assign rental income to a lender. When repayment fails, the parties can disagree about possession, payment instructions, the scope of security and the correct court.

Rental dispute lawyers in Dubai should begin by identifying the precise right involved. Security over a tenant's leasehold interest is different from an assignment of a landlord's rent receivables. Neither should be treated automatically as ordinary subletting or as a mortgage over ownership of the land. The documents, registration requirements and remedies must match the transaction.

Dubai Land Department reported 1.38 million registered tenancy contracts in 2025, with a total value of AED 126.4 billion. These market totals show the scale of registered leasing; they do not measure assignments used as bank security or establish the validity of any particular security arrangement.

Define what the lender was actually given

Read the security agreement alongside the original lease and facility documents. Does the bank have a right to receive money, a contractual entitlement to require transfer of a lease, or a registered mortgage over a qualifying property interest? The expression lease assignment is not enough to answer that question.

Identify the borrower, owner, tenant, security provider and occupants. Confirm the remaining lease term, renewal arrangements, rent obligations and transfer restrictions.

A lender must understand the obligations associated with the lease. Security value may depend on ground rent payments, permitted use and whether the lease survives the events being investigated. A valuation should be read with the legal documents.

What the reported Dubai decision illustrates

In a published case commentary, Al Tamimi reports that the Dubai Court of Cassation upheld enforcement of a lease assignment given as bank security in a judgment dated 28 January 2026. Its account describes a borrower assigning rights under a land lease, later facility documents confirming continuation of that security, and contractual delivery obligations following default. It reports that eviction and delivery were upheld as consequences of enforcing that agreement.

That published account concerns a particular security arrangement. It is not a general rule permitting banks to take possession whenever a borrower misses a payment. The full judgment and transaction documents should be examined before applying the reported reasoning to another dispute. The practical lesson is to establish the secured right, its continuing scope and the conditions for enforcement.

Check consent and authority before assuming a transfer is effective

For Dubai tenancies within its scope, Article 24 of Law No. 26 of 2007 generally requires the landlord's written consent to assignment of use or subletting unless otherwise agreed. The original lease and any separate consent must therefore be reviewed when a tenant offers rights to another party.

The current federal Civil Transactions Law contains lease assignment provisions in Articles 727 and 729. Article 4 addresses temporal application and preserves applicable special provisions. Current rules must be read alongside the Dubai regime; they should not be presented as the basis of a historical judgment concerning earlier transactions.

Check who signed for the security provider and what approvals supported the transaction. One company representative's signature should not be assumed to bind every group company.

Follow the security through later financing arrangements

An original facility may be increased, extended, refinanced or replaced. Build a dated list of each agreement and identify what it says about existing security. Examine confirmation clauses, releases, amendments and references to particular debts.

Do not assume that old security automatically covers every later advance. Equally, the age of an assignment does not by itself establish that it expired. The legal assessment should explain whether the later documents preserved, expanded or discharged the relevant obligations.

Account evidence should reconcile the amount advanced, repayments, charges and claimed balance. Separate a disagreement about the debt calculation from a challenge to the security itself. An expert reviewing account entries may not answer a legal question about the meaning or validity of a transfer clause.

Distinguish a lease assignment from a registered property mortgage

Dubai Law No. 14 of 2008 provides a separate mortgage framework. Article 7 makes DLD registration essential to a mortgage taking effect. Article 22 addresses mortgages over qualifying usufruct and long term lease interests, within the period of the underlying right.

The distinction also affects enforcement. Article 11 invalidates a mortgage provision giving the creditor ownership automatically upon nonpayment or permitting sale without proper procedure. A contractual assignment case should not be used to bypass mandatory rules governing a transaction that is legally a mortgage.

Obtain the relevant register extract and identify existing encumbrances. Check the nature of the recorded interest against the security document. A registered mortgage, contractual promise to transfer and assignment of income may coexist, but each needs its own legal treatment.

Analyse rental income security under the appropriate rules

Where the collateral is money payable under a lease, the federal receivables and movable security frameworks may be relevant. Federal Law No. 4 of 2020 includes accounts receivable among qualifying assets and specifies requirements concerning the security agreement, authority, collateral description and secured obligation. Its exclusions must also be checked.

Federal Decree Law No. 16 of 2021 regulates transfers of receivables within its scope. Article 4 addresses identification of present or future receivables, while Article 7 requires registration for effectiveness against third parties. Article 2 contains exclusions, including transactions for personal, family or household purposes, so applicability must be assessed rather than presumed.

Describe which rental payments are covered and how proceeds are handled. A right to collect specified income does not, without further legal basis, establish a right to occupy the building or become its owner. Examine competing claims and registration records before stating that one lender has priority.

Respond carefully when rent payment instructions change

A tenant receiving a bank's payment demand should establish the sender's identity, the assignment claimed and the payments affected. Retain the notice and its receipt date, together with the lease, earlier payment instructions and proof of payments already made.

Where the 2021 receivables law applies, Articles 13 to 17 address payment terms, notice, discharge, evidence of assignment and debtor defences. The consequences of payment can depend on receipt of notice and the applicable statutory conditions. Conflicting demands therefore require prompt advice; simply paying the familiar recipient may not resolve the obligation.

Do not treat an assignment notice as permission to stop paying indefinitely. Ask which lawful payment or protective procedure is available while entitlement is clarified. The response should preserve evidence and avoid making an uninformed election between competing claimants.

Establish the correct forum before seeking possession

Article 6 of Decree No. 26 of 2013 defines the Rental Disputes Center's jurisdiction over covered tenancy disputes. It also identifies exclusions, including lease finance disputes, certain registered long term leases and specified free zones with their own competent tribunals.

A lender's claim to enforce bank security requires analysis of its substance, parties and requested relief. The presence of a lease does not automatically make every connected banking claim an RDC matter. Conversely, a financing dispute does not erase separate tenant rights or determine every rent claim.

Rental dispute lawyers in Dubai can coordinate the tenancy issues with banking and property litigation advice. Identify whether the claim seeks payment, recognition of security, transfer, possession or another remedy, and explain the legal basis for each request. Physical possession should follow the lawful procedure and necessary orders, not unilateral action.

Prepare documents that make the dispute reviewable

Provide the original lease, all facility and security agreements, consents, company approvals, register extracts, demands and account statements. Include amendments and releases even where they appear inconsistent with the position you wish to advance.

If settlement is possible, address the outstanding balance, release of security, registration changes and any handover separately. Payment of an agreed sum should be connected to clear completion steps. Rental dispute lawyers in Dubai can identify what must be documented before the parties regard the arrangement as finished.

Common questions about lease assignments and bank security

1. Does assigning rental income transfer the property

Not by itself. A claim to rental payments differs from ownership or possession. Identify the asset transferred and any separate instrument supporting additional rights.

2. Will an original security agreement cover a renewed facility

That depends on the original terms, later documents and applicable law. Review confirmations, amendments and releases instead of assuming renewal automatically preserves or extinguishes security.

3. Must every dispute involving a lease go to the RDC

No. Jurisdiction depends on the claim and statutory scope. Bank security enforcement, ordinary tenancy disputes and registered property interests require separate examination.

4. Can a bank demand automatically transfer possession?

No automatic transfer should be assumed. Examine the secured right, conditions for enforcement, applicable registration requirements and competent forum. Physical possession should follow the lawful procedure and any necessary orders.

5. Does an assignment notice allow a tenant to stop paying rent?

No. Preserve the notice and payment history, verify the competing claims and obtain advice on the lawful payment or protective procedure. An unresolved entitlement question does not itself justify stopping rent indefinitely.