How A Lawyer In Dubai Can Help Verify A Forex Broker Licence

Identify the service before choosing the register

The word forex covers different arrangements. Buying foreign currency for travel, sending an overseas payment, trading currency derivatives and allowing someone to manage a trading account are not interchangeable services.

The Central Bank of the UAE, known as the CBUAE, licenses banks and exchange businesses within its remit. Its licensing guidance includes foreign currency purchase and sale and remittances among exchange business activities. Its register allows searches by institution name and licence type.

However, do not assume that every product described as spot forex belongs exclusively to the Central Bank. The Capital Market Authority regulatory manual expressly identifies brokerage involving OTC derivatives, commodities contracts and currencies in the Forex Spot Market. The provider, transaction structure and actual activity matter.

Ask whether the proposed company will execute orders, introduce you to another broker, provide advice, manage positions or hold money. Each role needs its own analysis.

Understand the current UAE regulatory structure

The Capital Market Authority, or CMA, replaced the Securities and Commodities Authority as its legal successor under Federal Decree Law No 32 of 2025, effective from 1 January 2026. Older documents may therefore still contain the SCA name. That history is a reason to verify the current position, rather than automatically accept or reject an old certificate.

For services offered in or from the Dubai International Financial Centre, check the Dubai Financial Services Authority, or DFSA. For Abu Dhabi Global Market, check the Financial Services Regulatory Authority, or FSRA. These are distinct financial free zone regimes with their own public registers.

A Dubai address does not establish DIFC authorisation. Equally, a commercial registration in a financial free zone should not be treated as permission to conduct every financial service.

In its 2025 Annual Report announcement, the DFSA said it licensed and registered 182 new firms during 2025, bringing the total to 1,050 regulated entities. The total spans several financial sectors and entity categories; it is not a count of forex brokers authorised for a particular product or client.

Match the contract to the exact legal entity

Start with the account agreement. Record the full company name, registration details, jurisdiction, licence number and complaints contact. Compare these with the entity shown on the relevant official register.

Large groups may use one brand for several companies. A website might discuss a UAE regulated affiliate while the agreement names an overseas entity. Ask which company owes the contractual duties, where transactions are booked and which regulatory protections apply to that particular account.

This distinction also matters where a local business only makes introductions. Do not assume that the introducing company and the executing broker have identical permissions or responsibility for your funds.

If the documents use different names, obtain a written explanation before signing. A lawyer in Dubai reviewing forex documentation can identify whether the explanation is supported by the contract and regulatory records.

Read permissions and restrictions carefully

A successful name search is the beginning of verification. Read the current status, authorised activities and any conditions that affect the proposed service.

The CMA register provides a useful example. Its warning about companies holding only Category 5 permissions explains that limited introducing or advisory permissions do not authorise brokerage, portfolio management or execution of client orders in the specified derivatives and spot forex markets.

The DFSA register includes different categories of regulated or registered entities. A listing must be read in its proper category. The FSRA register also contains records of firms that have previously been approved, making present status essential.

Ask whether the firm may serve your client category and whether its permissions cover holding or controlling client money. Do not agree to inaccurate statements about your experience or financial position simply because someone says professional classification will make registration easier.

Verify the website and the person contacting you

Fraudsters can copy a genuine company's name, licence number and branding. The DFSA warns about impersonation and advises investors to verify that a business is authentic and properly authorised before dealing with it.

Navigate independently to the regulator's website. Compare the listed telephone number, email address and website, where available, with the details you received. Contact the firm through independently verified channels to confirm the salesperson, account opening process and payment instructions.

Look closely at spelling differences in domains and email addresses. A copied certificate or a link to a genuine register does not prove that the sender represents the registered firm.

Also search official warnings using the legal name, trading name and domain. The absence of a warning cannot establish that an unknown business is legitimate.

Follow the money before making a payment

Request written funding instructions identifying the beneficiary and the purpose of the account. Compare them with the contracting entity and the explanation of who holds client funds.

A payment processor or another group company may have a documented role. Nevertheless, an unexplained difference requires investigation. Ask for the contractual basis, the recipient's role and confirmation from the verified firm.

Read withdrawal provisions, fees, margin requirements, liquidation rights and dispute clauses. Clarify who can place trades and whether any authority granted to an adviser allows withdrawals or transfers.

Keep a dated copy of the agreement, relevant register entries and confirmed instructions. Repeat the checks if the broker changes its contracting company, website or payment arrangements.

Understand what a licence cannot promise

Regulatory authorisation is not a guarantee that capital will be preserved or that a trading strategy is suitable. Leverage can amplify losses, and contractual rights need to be considered alongside commercial risk.

The FSRA's investor guidance identifies pressure to act quickly and promises of unusually high or guaranteed returns as warning signs. It recommends independent verification and impartial guidance.

A legal review can explain permissions, contractual obligations and potential remedies. Personal investment suitability requires a separate assessment by an appropriately authorised adviser. Neither an authentic licence nor a favourable legal review guarantees trading profits or repayment.

Respond promptly when verification reveals a problem

If you have already sent funds and suspect deception, contact your bank promptly. Explain the transaction and ask what protective or recall measures may be available. Preserve payment records, correspondence, account statements, advertisements and withdrawal requests.

Report concerns to the relevant regulator and, where fraud is suspected, the appropriate law enforcement authority. FSRA guidance recommends these steps and warns about subsequent offers to recover losses for a fee.

A withdrawal dispute does not automatically prove criminal conduct. A lawyer should assess whether the evidence supports a regulatory complaint, contractual claim, fraud report or a combination. Recovery depends on matters including the responsible party, available assets, jurisdiction and evidence.

Frequently asked questions

1. Does an old SCA licence mean a broker is unlicensed

Not necessarily. The CMA became the SCA's legal successor in 2026. Check the company's current record, status and permitted activities rather than relying on the age or branding of a certificate. Ask the regulator to clarify any inconsistency.

2. Is an international group licence enough for my UAE account

Check the entity named in your agreement. A related company's authorisation does not by itself establish the permissions of your counterparty. Review the relevant jurisdiction, activity and client restrictions, including how any local introducer participates in the arrangement.

3. When should I consult a lawyer in Dubai about a forex broker

Seek a review when the licence does not clearly match the service, the contract names an unexpected company or payment instructions cannot be verified. Bring the agreement, regulatory details and communications. If money has already been transferred, include transaction records and a dated account of events.

4. Does a licensed firm’s name prove a website is genuine?

No. A clone may copy the name and licence details of a real company. Compare contact and website information with independently located regulatory records, and confirm the proposed account and payment instructions through the verified firm.

5. Does a genuine licence guarantee repayment or trading profits?

No. Authorisation, contractual protection and investment risk require separate assessment. Verify the particular entity’s permissions and account terms; neither a licence nor a legal review guarantees profits or recovery.

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