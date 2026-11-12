Bank Set-Off Rights In The UAE: When A Bank Can Take Money From Your Account

Bank set-off rights UAE: A bank can use a customer's cash deposit to pay a debt owed to it. The rules on set-off distinguish cash deposits, investment deposits, and joint accounts. Article 373 of the Commercial Transactions Law permits cash-deposit set-off and makes contrary agreements void.

Article 379(3) requires the other holders' written consent before a joint account is included.

Bank set-off rights UAE: cash deposits and joint accounts

Cash deposits: A cash deposit, except one for investment, is a debt the bank owes, and set-off with the customer's debt to the bank is allowed. A contrary agreement is void (Commercial Transactions Law Art 373).

Joint accounts: The bank cannot include a joint account in set-off between one holder's accounts without the other holders' written consent (Commercial Transactions Law Art 379(3)).

Current accounts: Entries in a current account are set off against each other, and only the final balance on closing is due (Commercial Transactions Law Art 390).

Legal set-off applies when the parties owe each other debts matching in kind, description, maturity, and strength. It must not harm third parties (Civil Transactions Law, Articles 319 and 320).

When it does not apply: Not for a deposited item, a right that cannot be attached, or compensation for bodily harm (Civil Transactions Law Art 321).

Effect: Both debts end to the extent of the smaller one, from when they could be set off (Civil Transactions Law Art 324(2)).

Limits that protect the customer

Set-off does not apply to a right that cannot be attached (Civil Transactions Law, Article 321(3)), so protected amounts are outside it.

Set-off cannot harm rights that third parties have acquired, such as an attachment already placed on the account (Articles 327 and 328).

Investment deposits are outside the Article 373 rule.

A customer who disputes a set-off can complain to the bank, then to Sanadak or the court.

Steps if your bank has set off funds

Ask the bank in writing for the debt, the amount and the accounts used.

Check whether a joint account was used without the other holders' written consent.

Check whether the debt was due and whether the funds were protected from attachment.

Complain to the bank, then to Sanadak if unresolved, or go to court.

Negotiate a repayment plan to stop further set-offs.

If your bank has taken funds from your account, you can send us the statements on WhatsApp.

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