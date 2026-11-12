ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026
Bank Set-Off Rights In The UAE: When A Bank Can Take Money From Your Account
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Bank set-off rights UAE: A bank can use a customer's cash deposit to pay a debt owed to it. The rules on set-off distinguish cash deposits, investment deposits, and joint accounts. Article 373 of the Commercial Transactions Law permits cash-deposit set-off and makes contrary agreements void.
Bank set-off rights UAE: A bank can use a customer's cash deposit to pay a debt owed to it. The rules on set-off distinguish cash deposits, investment deposits, and joint accounts. Article 373 of the Commercial Transactions Law permits cash-deposit set-off and makes contrary agreements void.
Article 379(3) requires the other holders' written consent before a joint account is included.
Bank set-off rights UAE: cash deposits and joint accounts
- Cash deposits: A cash deposit, except one for investment, is a debt the bank owes, and set-off with the customer's debt to the bank is allowed. A contrary agreement is void (Commercial Transactions Law Art 373).
- Joint accounts: The bank cannot include a joint account in set-off between one holder's accounts without the other holders' written consent (Commercial Transactions Law Art 379(3)).
- Current accounts: Entries in a current account are set off against each other, and only the final balance on closing is due (Commercial Transactions Law Art 390).
- Legal set-off applies when the parties owe each other debts matching in kind, description, maturity, and strength. It must not harm third parties (Civil Transactions Law, Articles 319 and 320).
- When it does not apply: Not for a deposited item, a right that cannot be attached, or compensation for bodily harm (Civil Transactions Law Art 321).
- Effect: Both debts end to the extent of the smaller one, from when they could be set off (Civil Transactions Law Art 324(2)).
Limits that protect the customer
- Set-off does not apply to a right that cannot be attached (Civil Transactions Law, Article 321(3)), so protected amounts are outside it.
- Set-off cannot harm rights that third parties have acquired, such as an attachment already placed on the account (Articles 327 and 328).
- Investment deposits are outside the Article 373 rule.
- A customer who disputes a set-off can complain to the bank, then to Sanadak or the court.
Steps if your bank has set off funds
- Ask the bank in writing for the debt, the amount and the accounts used.
- Check whether a joint account was used without the other holders' written consent.
- Check whether the debt was due and whether the funds were protected from attachment.
- Complain to the bank, then to Sanadak if unresolved, or go to court.
- Negotiate a repayment plan to stop further set-offs.
If your bank has taken funds from your account, you can send us the statements on WhatsApp.
Related reading
- UAE bank credit card debt disputes
- Recovering business debts through corporate legal procedures
- Responding to business debt in Dubai
Legal sources
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.