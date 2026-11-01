Some people assume that the passage of time automatically ends the right to recover payment under a dishonoured cheque. However, determining the applicable limitation period in the UAE requires consideration of the nature of the claim, the person against whom it is brought, the reason the cheque was not paid, and any legal proceedings already taken. A lawyer in Dubai can help distinguish the deadline for presenting a cheque to the bank from the limitation period for pursuing a payment claim.

Federal Decree Law No. 50 of 2022, issuing the Commercial Transactions Law, regulates these matters. It distinguishes between the deadline for presenting a cheque to the bank, the limitation period for bringing a claim, and the continued existence of the underlying debt.

Article 649 requires a cheque payable in the UAE to be presented for payment within six months of the date stated on it. Article 670 provides that a holder’s claim against the drawer, endorsers and other parties liable for payment will not be heard after two years from the expiry of the presentation period, where liability is denied and there is no legally recognised excuse. This is the basis for the commonly mentioned period of two years and six months. However, that calculation applies only where the relevant limitation rule governs the claim and no exception or interruption applies.

The principal exception under Article 670 concerns a drawer who did not provide funds to cover the cheque, or who provided those funds and subsequently withdrew all or part of them. The specified limitation periods also do not apply to claims against other liable parties who obtained an unlawful gain. The same article establishes a one year period for recourse claims between parties liable on the cheque, calculated from payment or the date of a judicial claim against the party concerned. It also establishes a three year period for the holder’s claim against the drawee bank, calculated from the expiry of the presentation period.

The practical assessment therefore involves more than checking the date on the cheque. The bank’s return certificate, account transactions where relevant, and supporting documents should also be examined. Simply calculating elapsed time and assuming that the dispute has ended may be misleading, particularly where the availability of funds is contested. Lawyers in Dubai reviewing an older cheque can use these documents to assess the relevant deadlines, the bank’s reason for non-payment and any previous legal proceedings.

Article 672 addresses the effect of legal proceedings. Where a claim has been brought, the specified periods run from the date of the last procedural step in those proceedings. Those periods do not apply where a judgment has been issued confirming the debt or where the debtor acknowledges it in a separate instrument that results in renewal of the debt. Article 638 also preserves the underlying debt and its associated guarantees until the cheque is paid.

Understanding the procedure for recovering payment is equally important. Under Article 667, a cheque bearing the bank’s confirmation that funds are unavailable or insufficient constitutes an enforceable instrument. This allows the holder to apply directly to the execution judge to recover payment through the applicable enforcement procedures. Although this provides a more direct route to enforcement, the supporting documents and any defences to the claim still require examination.

The Authority for the Unification of Federal and Local Judicial Principles has also confirmed that a cheque returned because the account is closed has the same effect, for the purpose of its status as an enforceable instrument, as a cheque returned because funds are unavailable or insufficient. The reason recorded in the bank’s return certificate therefore has direct significance when determining the appropriate procedure.

When reviewing an older cheque, it is advisable to prepare a clear chronology covering the cheque date, its presentation date, the reason for its return, any payments received, and the dates of court proceedings or enforcement steps. The contract, invoices or correspondence explaining why the cheque was issued should also be included so that the claim can be assessed against the complete documentary record.

A careful assessment of cheque limitation periods begins with identifying the right being claimed and the procedure used to protect it. Relying on a general statement such as “a cheque expires after two years” may lead a creditor to abandon a claim that remains actionable, or a debtor to rely on a defence that does not apply to the circumstances of the dispute. Finding the best lawyers in Dubai for a cheque dispute involves assessing their experience in debt recovery and their ability to explain the applicable limitation periods.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does the right to claim cheque payment in the UAE end after two years?

No. Two years is not a universal expiry date. The applicable period depends on the claim and the party being pursued. Exceptions and previous proceedings may affect the position, while accepting a cheque does not itself extinguish the underlying debt. Lawyers in Dubai assessing a cheque dispute must distinguish these issues before reaching a conclusion.

2. When does the two-year limitation period for a cheque claim begin?

For the holder’s recourse claim against the drawer, endorsers or other liable parties, the period generally runs from the end of the presentation period. A cheque payable in the UAE must be presented within six months of its stated date. The claim may then be barred after two years where liability is denied and no legitimate excuse exists, subject to statutory exceptions.

3. Can a bounced cheque be used for direct enforcement in the UAE?

Yes. A cheque marked by the bank as unpaid because funds are unavailable or insufficient can constitute an enforceable instrument. Enforcement remains subject to the applicable procedures and any valid challenge. The bank’s stated reason for non-payment is therefore an important part of the assessment.

4. What documents does a lawyer in Dubai review in an older cheque dispute?

A lawyer in Dubai typically reviews the cheque, the bank’s return certificate, relevant account records, the underlying contract or invoices, payment records and correspondence. Previous claims, judgments and enforcement records are also relevant. Together, these documents help establish the chronology, the basis of the debt and any circumstances affecting the applicable limitation period.

5. What should businesses consider when comparing the best lawyers in Dubai for cheque disputes?

Businesses comparing the best lawyers in Dubai for cheque disputes should consider relevant banking and commercial dispute experience, debt recovery knowledge and the quality of the proposed legal assessment. A useful assessment explains the applicable deadline, possible exceptions, supporting evidence and enforcement options. Selection should reflect the specific dispute and documented expertise, rather than a promise of recovery.

6. Why is Dr. Hassan Elhais a strong choice for advice on cheque and debt recovery disputes?

Dr. Hassan Elhais’s documented advisory work covers banking and commercial disputes, loan and guarantee agreements, debt recovery and civil execution. These areas are relevant when a cheque dispute involves both the payment instrument and the underlying transaction. His published explanation of debt recovery also emphasises enforceability and identifying assets, providing a relevant basis for considering him for advice on the dispute.