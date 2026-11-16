Private Capital, New Possibilities: The UAE’s Evolving Structuring Toolkit

Different assets. Different investment strategies. One governance framework. For family offices and private investors, the DIFC’s new Variable Capital Company regime brings fresh possibilities for organising proprietary investments. Alongside broader access to DIFC Prescribed Companies and ADGM special purpose vehicles, it gives private capital more options to consider when choosing a UAE structure.

In brief: more flexibility, wider access

Three developments have reshaped the toolkit in 2026:

February: a new framework for proprietary investment. The DIFC introduced its Variable Capital Company (VCC) regime, allowing different assets and liabilities to be organised into distinct pools within a single governance and administrative framework.

The DIFC introduced its Variable Capital Company (VCC) regime, allowing different assets and liabilities to be organised into distinct pools within a single governance and administrative framework. July: wider access to passive holding structures. The revised DIFC Prescribed Company (PC) regime removed the previous eligibility gateways, opening the structure to a considerably broader range of investors.

The revised DIFC Prescribed Company (PC) regime removed the previous eligibility gateways, opening the structure to a considerably broader range of investors. September: a broader audience for ADGM SPVs. ADGM removed its regional nexus requirement, widening access beyond applicants able to demonstrate the required regional connection.

ADGM removed its regional nexus requirement, widening access beyond applicants able to demonstrate the required regional connection. Wider access does not mean lighter governance. Professional administration remains central: unless exempt, DIFC VCCs and PCs must appoint a Corporate Service Provider (CSP), while ADGM generally imposes a similar requirement on non-exempt SPVs.

What is a DIFC Variable Capital Company?: Different strategies, one framework

For investors managing distinct pools of proprietary assets, the DIFC VCC offers a way to bring them within a common governance structure without treating them as a single investment pool.

It is first and foremost a governance regime for proprietary investment. That distinguishes it from cell-based structures typically associated with fund or insurance activities, and from Singapore’s VCC regime, which is limited to regulated funds.

An investor can establish a DIFC VCC in three principal forms, in each case through a DIFC-licensed Corporate Service Provider (CSP) unless the VCC qualifies for an exemption:

a standalone company, holding all assets within a single corporate entity;

an umbrella structure with incorporated cells, each carrying separate legal personality;

an umbrella structure with segregated cells, where assets and liabilities are separated by operation of law rather than distinct legal personality.

An umbrella VCC may use incorporated or segregated cells, but not both within the same structure. Using an umbrella VCC allows different assets or investment strategies to be allocated to separate cells, ensuring that completely distinct risk profiles can be maintained safely within a wider, streamlined corporate architecture.

Capital that moves with the investments

The flexibility extends beyond the corporate structure. A VCC’s share capital changes alongside the net asset value (NAV) of its underlying assets. Shares are issued and redeemed at prices linked to the relevant NAV per share. On redemption, the shares are cancelled and capital reduces automatically, avoiding the traditional fixed-capital reduction process.

This NAV-centric model also reshapes how returns are distributed to investors. Critically, rather than being restricted solely to realised accounting profits, a VCC can make distributions by reference to a positive NAV, provided the payout does not reduce that value below zero. Crucially for umbrella setups, this financial health is assessed strictly on a ring-fenced, cell-by-cell basis. The financial position of other cells and the VCC’s broader non-cellular estate are completely ignored, creating a highly efficient structure for distributions.

Prescribed Companies: revisit the eligibility question

A passive holding structure that previously fell outside the DIFC’s eligibility criteria may now deserve another look. The DIFC Prescribed Company is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) structure for holding investments and assets. Historically, access to the Prescribed Company regime had been limited to applicants satisfying specific eligibility criteria. The Prescribed Company Regulations 2026, which came into force on 24 July, removed the former eligibility framework. Previously, even a conventional passive SPV could fail to qualify because its owner, assets or purpose did not meet the prescribed criteria. Those gateways included qualifying applicants, GCC registrable assets and qualifying purposes, many of them DIFC-specific. Under the revised regime, a foreign investor should no longer need to demonstrate the same pre-existing DIFC or GCC connection, hold a particular class of GCC asset or fit within a specified qualifying purpose. That materially broadens the range of structures for which a PC may be considered, broadening its appeal for global structures and potentially providing a means for bringing a structure within the scope of applicable investment treaty protections.

Access, however, is only part of the picture. As with a VCC, unless exempt, a PC must appoint a CSP as its principal administrative and compliance interface with the DIFC Registrar of Companies. That role covers incorporation, filings, record keeping and ongoing compliance. Whilst the geographical barriers have been reduced; the governance requirements remain.

Does the ADGM offer a similar structure?

Since its introduction in 2017, the ADGM SPV has laid claim to becoming the go-to option in the region for passive holding companies. However, one of the challenges was the requirement for an applicant to demonstrate an appropriate connection, or geographic "nexus," to the ADGM, the UAE or the wider Gulf Cooperation Council region. As of September, this requirement has been removed, opening up this option to a broader global audience. As with the PC, the ADGM generally requires a non-exempt SPV to appoint a CSP to manage its incorporation and anchor its ongoing compliance obligations.

Looking ahead: greater choice amid geopolitical headwinds

Together, these developments point towards greater international accessibility through the UAE’s financial free zones. As the country seeks to accelerate out of recent geopolitical headwinds, the enhanced toolkit enhances the UAE's attractiveness to global private capital.