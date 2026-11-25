ARTICLE · 25 NOVEMBER 2026
International Free Zone Authority (IFZA)
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Depending on the activity chosen there may be an additional No Objection Certificate or additional license from other relevant Authorities. It is known for its competitive pricing, efficient setup process, and strong infrastructure, making it an attractive choice for startups and established companies looking to operate in the UAE.
Benefits of setting up in IFZA
- Business Setup : IFZA offers a streamlined process for setting up a business in Dubai, including various types of licenses such as commercial, professional, and industrial.
- 100% Foreign Ownership : Businesses can be fully owned by foreign investors without the need for a local partner.
- Office Spaces: IFZA provides a range of office space options, from virtual offices to physical office spaces.
- Quick Setup: The registration and licensing process is designed to be fast and efficient, often allowing businesses to be operational in a matter of weeks.
- Location Benefits: Situated in Dubai, in Dubai Sillicon Oasis, IFZA provides strategic access to international markets and benefits from Dubai’s robust infrastructure and global connectivity.
IFZA is a special economic area with its own regulatory framework, allowing goods to be imported and exported without customs duties. Business transactions within the Free Zone are also exempt from customs duties. IFZA also provides continuous support to the Company throughout its entire duration with IFZA.
The free zone caters to various business sectors, including trading, consulting, tourism and real estate, media and advertising and a range of services, providing flexibility in company formation and operational requirements. IFZA offers various license options to meet the many different business needs:
- Professional License : For businesses offering professional consultancy or services, including technical and lifestyle services.
- Industrial License : For businesses involved in the import, manufacture, process, packaging, and export of specified products.
- Commercial License : For businesses engaged in the import, export, distribution, and storage of specific items.
Branch : Foreign companies can register a branch office at IFZA.
Submission of the application to IFZA along with any requested documents. Upon approval and payment of the necessary fees, the license will be granted, which allows for visa processing to commence. Notification for capturing biometrics will be received to book an appointment for the Emirates ID. Once the Emirates ID and license are obtained, the client can proceed with opening a bank account.
Some of the documents required :
- Passport Copy of Shareholders
- 3 proposed company names for the Company
- Any further documentation as requested per the Authority.
Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone
RAKEZ, or Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, is a free zone located in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. It offers businesses a cost-effective and strategic location with a range of benefits including 100% foreign ownership, full repatriation of profits, and tax exemptions.
RAKEZ, as a multi-sector investment hub, offers the choice of setting up free zone or non-free zone entity depending on your requirements.
Free Zone Entity
- Zero income and corporate taxation
- 100% ownership and profit repatriation
- Access to local market through a local agent
- No customs duly on re-exported goods
- Freedom to source labour
Non-free zone entity
- Zero income and corporate taxation
- Established in association with a UAE partner
- Direct sales in local market
- No customs duty on sales in local or GCC markets
- Subject to UAE labour law
RAKEZ offers variety of business licenses covering an array of activities as per the table below
Depending on the activity chosen there may be an additional No Objection Certificate or additional license from other relevant Authorities. It is known for its competitive pricing, efficient setup process, and strong infrastructure, making it an attractive choice for startups and established companies looking to operate in the UAE.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.