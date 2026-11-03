Payments Exceeding The Statutory Rent Increase Limit For Residential And Commercial Premises, The Refund Of Overpaid Rent, And The Legal Consequences

I. The Statutory Rent Increase Limit and the Legal Nature of Payments Exceeding This Limit

The fundamental provision governing rent increases in residential and commercial property tenancy agreements is set out in Article 344 of the Turkish Law of Obligations (TBK) No. 6098. Pursuant to the first paragraph of the aforementioned article, agreements between the parties regarding the rent to be applied in renewed tenancy periods are valid provided that they do not exceed the rate of change based on the twelve-month average of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the previous tenancy year. This provision limits the contractual freedom regarding rent increases with a statutory upper limit and aims to protect the tenant.

When determining the rent increase limit, the legislation in force at the time of payment must be taken into account. Indeed, for residential tenancy agreements renewed between 11 June 2022 and 1 July 2024, a 25 per cent increase limit was applied under certain conditions in accordance with the relevant temporary legislative provisions. This restriction did not extend to commercial premises with a roof. For renewal periods commencing after 1 July 2024, the rate of change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), as set out in Article 344 of the Turkish Civil Code, based on twelve-month averages, is generally taken as the basis.

However, in the case of tenancy agreements with a term of more than five years or those renewed after five years, the provision of Article 344(3) of the Turkish Civil Code must also be taken into account. In such cases, when determining the rent, in addition to the CPI rate, the condition of the premises, comparable rent levels and principles of equity are also taken into account. Consequently, the expiry of the five-year period does not grant the landlord the authority to increase the rent unilaterally and without limit.

The fact that a rate of increase exceeding the statutory limit has been agreed in the contract does not mean that the excess portion is binding on the tenant. Similarly, the fact that the tenant actually pays the higher rent at the landlord’s request does not, in itself, render the increase lawful. Where there is a discrepancy between the rent legally due and the amount actually paid, a refund of the overpaid amount may be considered.

In this regard, the decision of the 3rd Civil Chamber of the Court of Cassation dated 12 May 2026, Case No. 2025/6193 and Judgment No. 2026/2965, is of particular significance. In the dispute at the centre of the decision, the landlord had demanded an increase based on the Producer Price Index (PPI); the tenant, however, had claimed a refund of the overpayment made due to an increase that exceeded the rate of change in the twelve-month average of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the previous rental year—as required by law for the relevant period. The court of first instance ruled that the excess rent paid should be refunded, basing its decision on the rate of change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) over the twelve-month average of the previous tenancy year applicable during the relevant period. The Court of Cassation upheld the decision, finding that the application of the legal criterion required under Article 344 of the Turkish Civil Code was appropriate.

However, in practice, a dichotomy emerges in legal doctrine and judicial decisions regarding situations where tenants have made payments exceeding the statutory increase rate without a written agreement or without raising any reservation at the time of the bank transfer.

The View That Excess Payments Are Valid

This view is based on the principle of freedom of contract set out in Article 26 of the Turkish Code of Obligations (TBK) and the rule of good faith in Article 2 of the Turkish Civil Code (TMK). The tenant’s payment of rent exceeding the statutory increase limit over a prolonged period without raising a reservation may be regarded as an indication of an implied agreement between the parties regarding the new amount. Accordingly, the tenant’s subsequent claim for a refund of the payments in question on the grounds that they were made in error, or their set-off against rent liabilities, may be deemed contrary to the principle of good faith, depending on the specific circumstances of the case. Furthermore, under Article 78 of the Turkish Civil Code, the conditions for a claim for reimbursement must be assessed by taking into account the tenant’s knowledge and state of mind at the time the payment was made. (“Supreme Court Ruling – 3rd Civil Chamber, Case No. 2017/8010, Decision No. 2019/4357, Date: 9 May 2019”)

The View That Excess Payments Do Not Constitute a Contractual Amendment

According to this view, the tenant’s actual payment of rent exceeding the statutory increase limit does not, in itself, imply that the contract has been amended. Within the framework of the provisions of Articles 343 and 344 of the Turkish Civil Code, the validity of the increase exceeding the statutory limit must be assessed separately. Should it be determined that the overpayment lacks a valid legal basis, the recovery of the amounts paid may be considered in accordance with Article 77 et seq. of the Turkish Civil Code. However, the set-off of these amounts against current or future rent liabilities is subject to the fulfilment of the conditions set out in Article 139 et seq. of the Turkish Civil Code. (“Supreme Court of Appeals Decision – 12th Civil Chamber, Case No. 2023/907, Decision No. 2023/2083, dated 28 March 2023”)

II. Refund of Overpaid Rent, Legal Basis and Limitation Period

Where rent exceeding the statutory increase limit has been collected, the tenant may claim a refund of the overpaid amount. The legal basis for this claim may, depending on the nature of the dispute, rest on the provisions governing claims arising from the tenancy agreement or on the provisions regarding unjust enrichment set out in Article 77 et seq. of the Turkish Law of Obligations.

Pursuant to Article 77 of the Turkish Code of Obligations, a person who has been enriched from another’s assets without just cause is obliged to return that enrichment. Where a portion of the rent exceeding the amount legally due is collected without a valid legal basis, the provisions on unjust enrichment may apply in respect of the overpayment. However, it cannot be said that the claim must necessarily be characterised as unjust enrichment in every dispute. The connection between the overpayment and the tenancy agreement, as well as the nature of the legal relationship between the parties, must be assessed separately.

The decision of the 3rd Civil Chamber of the Court of Cassation dated 5 May 2026, Case No. 2026/3039 and Judgment No. 2026/2767, highlights the importance of legal characterisation in the refund of overpaid rent. The decision emphasises that it is incorrect to assess the tenant’s claim for the refund of overpaid rent solely on the basis of the term ‘recovery’ used in the petition; rather, the actual legal nature of the dispute must be determined. In accordance with this approach, a distinction must be drawn between the conditions required for bringing a claim for restitution under Article 72 of the Enforcement and Bankruptcy Code and the claim for the overpayment arising from the tenancy agreement, which is pursued under general provisions.

The limitation period for claims for restitution is also of particular importance. Article 146 of the Turkish Civil Code (TBK) sets the general limitation period at ten years; Article 147 of the TBK, however, provides for a five-year period in respect of certain claims relating to periodic obligations, such as rent payments . Where the provisions on unjust enrichment apply, pursuant to Article 82 of the Turkish Civil Code, the right to reclaim is subject to a limitation period of two years from the date on which the entitled party becomes aware of this right, and in any event, ten years from the date on which the enrichment occurred.

III. Assertion of the Claim for Restitution, Proof and Judicial Remedies

A tenant claiming the refund of excess rent must first demonstrate the difference between the rent legally due and the amount actually paid. In this context, the tenancy agreement, notices of rent increases, bank statements, account transactions, correspondence between the parties and, where applicable, rent assessment decisions constitute the primary evidence. Pursuant to Article 190 of the Code of Civil Procedure, as a general rule, the party deriving a right in their favour from the alleged facts bears the burden of proving those facts.

The tenant may, first of all, submit a written request to the landlord demanding a refund of the amount they believe to have been overpaid. The request must clearly specify the relevant tenancy periods, the applicable rent increase rates, the amounts actually paid and the sum for which a refund is sought.

Should the parties fail to reach an agreement, the mandatory mediation provisions applicable to disputes arising from tenancy agreements from 1 September 2023 onwards must, as a general rule, be taken into account. Subject to statutory exceptions, referral to a mediator prior to bringing legal proceedings is a prerequisite for bringing a claim. Should no agreement be reached during the mediation process, a claim may be brought to recover the excess rent paid, depending on the specific circumstances of the case.

The competent court must be determined according to the legal nature of the dispute. Whilst the Magistrates’ Court is generally competent for disputes arising from tenancy agreements, the nature of the claim and its legal basis must be examined separately in light of the specific circumstances of the case. The statement of claim must clearly set out the tenancy periods during which the overpayment occurred, how the applicable rate of increase was determined, and the basis for the calculation of the amount claimed.