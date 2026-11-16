The Constitutional Court of Türkiye (“Court”) published its decision dated 16 July 2026 and numbered E.2026/23, K.2026/162 (“Decision”) in the Official Gazette dated 6 November 2026 and numbered 33422. The Decision annuls the provision of the Turkish Civil Code (“TCC”) requiring pre-emption rights over co-owned real estate to be exercised at the market value of the relevant share, as determined by the court.

How Had the Rules on the Pre-Emption Price Changed?

Law No. 7571 dated 24 December 2025 had amended the rules governing the price payable when exercising a pre-emption right. Under the previous regime, a co-owner exercising its pre-emption right could acquire the relevant share by paying the purchase price paid by the third-party purchaser, together with the applicable title deed costs.

Under the amendment introduced by Law No. 7571, the court was required to determine the market value of the relevant share without delay. The holder of the pre-emption right was then required to deposit that amount in cash with the court cashier, together with the title deed costs borne by the purchaser, within the peremptory period set by the court. The amendment was also intended to apply to lawsuits already pending at the time it entered into force.

Why Did the Court Annul the Rule?

The Court emphasised that the underlying principle of a pre-emption right is to preserve the terms of the original sale while substituting the purchaser with the holder of the pre-emption right. Accordingly, replacing the purchase price agreed between the seller and the purchaser with a court-determined market value could give rise to legal concerns.

In particular, the Court considered that the rule: (i) interfered with the terms agreed between the seller and the purchaser, thereby undermining their contractual intentions; (ii) could result in the purchaser receiving more than the amount originally paid and thereby obtaining an unjustified benefit, or receiving less than the amount paid and suffering a loss; and (iii) created legal uncertainty for the holder of the pre-emption right, who would only learn the amount payable to acquire the share at the end of the proceedings.

On these grounds, the Court held that the rule was contrary to Articles 5 and 35 of the Constitution and incompatible with the constitutional safeguards protecting the right to property.

The Court also annulled the related wording and the remainder of the relevant paragraph, which could no longer operate following the annulment of the principal rule. In addition, the Court annulled the transitional provision providing for the application of the amendment to lawsuits already pending.

When Will the Annulment Take Effect?

Taking into account the legal gap that could arise following the annulment, the Court decided to defer the entry into force of the annulment for nine months from the publication of the Decision in the Official Gazette. Accordingly, the annulment will take effect on 6 August 2027. The Court rejected the request for a stay of execution.

Consequently, the existing market value mechanism will continue to apply when exercising pre-emption rights until 6 August 2027. The method for determining the pre-emption price thereafter will depend on any new legislation adopted by the legislature.