Urban Transformation Law Series – I

A risky building determination directly affects the legal regime governing an immovable property and the way its owners exercise their ownership rights. Once the determination becomes final, the evacuation and demolition procedures are carried out. Owners may lodge an administrative objection to the technical report, seek annulment and a stay of execution of the determination, or reinforce the building if the applicable conditions are met.

This article examines the determination of risky buildings, administrative objections and actions for annulment against such determinations, and the consequences of a determination becoming final under Law No. 6306 on the Transformation of Areas Under Disaster Risk (“Law”) and the Implementing Regulation of Law No. 6306 (“Regulation”). After covering the ordinary determination and objection procedure, it also addresses the special ex officio implementation regime under Article 6/A of the Law.

1 Scope and Legal Nature of a Risky Building Determination

Article 2 of the Law defines a risky building as a building located within or outside a risky area that has reached the end of its economic life or is determined, on the basis of scientific and technical data, to be at risk of collapse or severe damage. Accordingly, a building may be assessed under the Law even if the area in which it is located has not previously been declared a risky area. A decision declaring a risky area and a determination that an individual building is risky are acts subject to different procedures.

A risky building determination is carried out in accordance with the Principles for the Determination of Risky Buildings set out in Annex 2 to the Regulation. Data relating to the building are collected, calculations are performed and the results are reported in accordance with these principles. A determination under the Law takes legal effect upon submission of the report to the competent administrative authority and completion of its administrative review.

Under Article 7(1) of the Regulation, buildings that are under construction and unoccupied, and buildings whose structural integrity has been compromised due to dereliction or another reason, are excluded from risky building assessment. Mere disuse does not bring a building whose structural integrity remains intact within this exception. For buildings subject to assessment, the risky building determination issued after the administrative authority approves the report may be challenged by an action for annulment before the administrative courts.

2 Application for a Determination and Review of the Report

Under Article 3 of the Law, responsibility for commissioning a risky building assessment lies primarily with the building owners or their legal representatives, who bear the cost and engage an institution or organisation licensed by the Urban Transformation Presidency (“Presidency”). The Presidency or the competent administrative authority may also conduct or commission an assessment ex officio. Either may also set a deadline for the owners to have the assessment carried out.

For a building subject to condominium ownership or a construction servitude, any one owner may commission a risky building assessment. The agreement of all owners or the majority required for a reconstruction decision is unnecessary. If the title records only shares in the land because neither a construction servitude nor condominium ownership has been established, the assessment is commissioned by the land share owner who owns the building actually standing on the land. If the building belongs to another person and this is recorded in the land register, the application is made by the party in whose favour the annotation was entered (Article 7(2)(a) of the Regulation).

If no determination is made within two months after a building record is created in the electronic system, any owner may request deletion of the record. If no determination is made within six months, the Presidency deletes the record ex officio (Article 7(3) of the Regulation). This procedure concerns an application record that remains open before a determination has been made. A new application for a determination may be filed for the building even after the record is deleted.

The application for a determination and the decision to reconstruct are separate stages. Under Article 6 of the Law, the decision on the contractor and the contractual terms is adopted by an absolute majority of the co-owners, calculated in proportion to their ownership shares. A separate statutory procedure applies to notifying the other owners of the decision and selling the shares of those who do not join in the decision.

The report is submitted through the electronic system to the Urban Transformation Directorate (“Directorate”) for the area in which the building is located or, if authority has been delegated, to the relevant administrative authority. If the review identifies deficiencies, the report is returned to the organisation that prepared it for the necessary corrections. If the review reveals no deficiencies, the risky building is reported to the relevant land registry directorate within ten business days for entry in the declarations section of the land register. The entry also informs third parties that the property is subject to a risky building determination.

3 Notification of a Risky Building Determination

Under Article 3(2) of the Law, the notice in Annex 6 to the Regulation containing information on the determination is posted on the building, the owners are notified through the e-Government Gateway, and the notice is displayed at the relevant neighbourhood head’s office for 15 days. Risky buildings are also listed on the Presidency’s website for 15 days.

The determination is deemed served on holders of rights in rem and personal rights on the last day of the public notice period at the neighbourhood head’s office. The 15-day period for filing an administrative objection is calculated from the following day. Where notice has been duly given, there is no need to await service by post or the opening of the e-Government message. The same public notice procedure applies to owners who do not live in the building and owners who are abroad.

Anyone alleging defective service should specify in the petition which step was omitted, such as posting the notice on the building, displaying it at the neighbourhood head’s office for 15 days or sending the electronic notification. These allegations are assessed by reference to the records of posting and public notice and the electronic notification records. Owners must comply with the applicable filing deadlines while requesting copies of the report and the administrative file. A request for copies alone does not suspend those deadlines.

4 Administrative Objections to a Determination and Review by the Technical Committee

Owners or their legal representatives may object to the risky building determination by submitting a petition to the Directorate for the area where the building is located or, if authority has been delegated, to the relevant administrative authority, within 15 days of the last day of the public notice period at the neighbourhood head’s office. If an owner has died, the owner’s heirs may also file an objection. Objections filed out of time or by persons who are not entitled to apply are not processed.

Objections are reviewed by technical committees consisting of four faculty members appointed by universities and three members serving within the Ministry or the Presidency. The technical committee assesses all technical aspects of the report and is not bound by the grounds raised in the objection petition. Where necessary, it may also order an on-site inspection of the building. The final assessment is based on the condition and characteristics of the building on the date of the determination.

Under Article 10(7) of the Regulation, a report on which the technical committee has already ruled is not reviewed again upon an objection by another owner. That owner may also bring an action before the administrative courts, alleging that their interests have been adversely affected, within the time limit applicable to them.

An objection petition may specifically address the data collected from the building, samples and laboratory results, the scope of the assessment, the calculation method and compliance with Annex 2. An independent engineering opinion may be submitted to identify technical errors in the existing report. A second risky building determination report for the same building may be prepared only in the three circumstances set out in Article 7(3) of the Regulation. These are where a new report is required following an objection or a court decision, where the report is found to misstate the facts, or where a specific event other than deliberate interference occurs that could affect the building’s risk status.

Article 3(8) of the Law provides for a written warning as a sanction for carrying out an assessment at the request of a person who does not own the building or carrying out a second assessment outside the permitted exceptions. Preparing a report without carrying out a technical inspection of the building, or classifying a risky building as non-risky or a non-risky building as risky as a result of collecting incomplete or incorrect data, are among the acts subject to an administrative fine. An owner may raise these violations in the technical objection petition and in the statement of claim, and may also file a complaint with the Presidency seeking an inspection of the licensed organisation. An application for an inspection does not replace compliance with the time limits for filing an objection or an action.

If the technical committee identifies deficiencies in the report, it has the organisation that prepared the report make the corrections under Article 10(7) of the Regulation and then determines whether the building is risky or non-risky. In its decision of 1 June 2022 (Case No. 2020/5347, Decision No. 2022/6573), the Sixth Chamber of the Council of State, on review following reversal, held that in the case before it, requiring the same organisation to remedy the deficiencies and determining that the building was risky after the corrections were made were lawful.

5 Action for Annulment of a Risky Building Determination

Filing an administrative objection to a risky building determination is not a prerequisite to bringing an action. An owner may exercise the right to lodge an administrative objection or bring an action for annulment directly within the applicable time limit.

In its decision of 23 September 2021 (Case No. 2019/1187, Decision No. 2021/1577), the Board of Administrative Litigation Chambers of the Council of State held that entering a risky building determination in the land register affects the legal position of the persons concerned and that the objection procedure provided for by the legislation is optional. In its majority decision, the Board found it unlawful to dismiss the action without examining it on the ground that the objection had yet to be decided. It stated that owners have the right to bring an action directly against the determination. Accordingly, an owner may challenge the determination in court without awaiting the technical committee’s decision.

Under Article 6(9) of the Law, the time limit for bringing an action is, as a rule, 30 days from the date of service. Under Article 34 of Administrative Procedure Law No. 2577 (“İYUK”), the competent court is the administrative court for the place where the immovable property is located. If an action is brought directly, the period should be calculated from the day after the date on which the determination is deemed served.

The notice in Annex 6 to the Regulation states that an action may be brought within 30 days after the determination becomes final. The form identifies the date on which the determination becomes final as the last day of the objection period where no objection is filed, the date of notification where all owners indicate in writing that they will not object, and the date of the technical committee’s final decision where an objection is filed. Article 6(9) of the Law, however, ties the time limit for filing an action to service. Given the difference between the form’s explanation of finality and the Law’s rule based on service, filing within 30 days following service reduces the risk of a dispute over the deadline for an owner who brings an action directly.

If the act notified in writing does not specify the time limit for bringing an action, the general 60-day period applies. The Board for the Unification of Case Law of the Council of State unified the case law to that effect in its decision of 15 March 2022 (Case No. 2021/2, Decision No. 2022/1, Official Gazette of 19 June 2022, No. 31871). In Mualla Gürsoy (Application No. 2020/35121, 7 January 2025), the Constitutional Court likewise found a violation of the right of access to a court where the action was dismissed on the basis of the 30-day period even though the notice of rejection of the objection to the risky building determination did not specify the special time limit. The contents of the Annex 6 notice used in the particular case and, where applicable, the letter serving the technical committee’s decision should therefore be checked. The standard form includes a time limit, so it cannot be assumed that all notices omit it.

In Mualla Gürsoy, the Council of State calculated the 30-day period for bringing an action from the service of the technical committee’s decision rejecting the objection. Since the objection in that case was expressly decided, however, the decision does not resolve how the time limit is calculated for objections that go unanswered. Where the time limit is calculated under Article 11 of İYUK, the application suspends the period for bringing an action. If no response is given within 30 days, the request is deemed rejected and the remaining period resumes, taking into account the time that elapsed before the application was filed. Accordingly, waiting indefinitely for the technical committee’s decision on an unanswered objection carries the risk of implied rejection and expiry of the filing period.

In an action for annulment, the court reviews whether the determination was made by the competent authority and in accordance with the applicable procedure, whether the technical data are sufficient and whether the determination complies with Annex 2. The court may examine the technical aspects of the dispute through a site inspection and an expert examination. The claimant may attach the determination report and its annexes, sample and test results, administrative review documents, any technical committee decision and their own technical opinion to the statement of claim. The claimant may ask the court to obtain from the administrative authority any documents they do not hold.

6 Effect of Bringing an Action on the Process and Stay of Execution

Bringing an action for annulment does not automatically suspend implementation of the determination. Under Article 27 of İYUK, a stay of execution may be granted only if both conditions are met. The act must be manifestly unlawful, and its implementation must give rise to harm that would be difficult or impossible to remedy.

In its decision of 27 February 2014 (Case No. 2012/87, Decision No. 2014/41), the Constitutional Court annulled the provision in the original version of the Law that precluded a stay of execution in these actions. The Court found that the public interest objective of urban transformation did not justify entirely excluding a stay of execution in the face of harm that could be difficult to remedy and that might result from a manifestly unlawful act. Owners may request a stay of execution by specifying the legal defects in the determination and explaining the harm that evacuation or demolition would cause.

If separate acts have been issued for evacuation and demolition, their service and the time limits for challenging them should also be monitored. In Mualla Gürsoy, the court of first instance dismissed the challenge to the determination as time-barred and the challenges to evacuation and demolition on the merits. The Constitutional Court found a violation because of the way the time limit was applied to the challenge to the determination. These proceedings show that missing the deadline for challenging the determination can significantly limit the scope for disputing the technical finding of risk in a subsequent action challenging demolition. Defects concerning competence, procedure or service in relation to the demolition act itself may be challenged separately.

7 Finality of the Determination, Evacuation and the Option of Structural Reinforcement

Under Article 8 of the Regulation, the determination becomes administratively final if no objection is filed in time or if the objection is rejected, and the evacuation and demolition procedures proceed. Under Article 5(3) of the Law, owners are given up to 90 days to demolish the building. The former step under the Regulation of granting an additional period has been abolished.

For risky buildings, notice of evacuation and demolition is given by posting the Annex 7/A notice on the building, notifying the owners through the e-Government Gateway and displaying the notice at the neighbourhood head’s office for 15 days. The notice is deemed served on the last day of the public notice period, and the period granted to the owners is calculated from the following day (Article 5(5) of the Law and Article 8(2) of the Regulation).

Next to Article 8(3)(c) of the Regulation, which concerns disconnection of electricity, water and natural gas, the consolidated text of the legislation records that execution of the provision was stayed by the Fourth Chamber of the Council of State in its decision of 12 February 2026 (Case No. 2025/5279). This development should be taken into account in challenges to the disconnection of services. Article 4(3) of the Law contains a provision on the suspension of services at the request of the Presidency, TOKİ or the Administration, provided that the views of the rights holders are obtained.

Once the building has been demolished, the risky building annotation is removed. Under Article 8(9) of the Regulation, as amended on 4 February 2026, once the annotation is removed, an entry stating that the immovable property falls within the scope of Law No. 6306 is made in the declarations section of the land register, and the measures concerning the parcel are carried out under the Law.

Under Article 8(7) of the Regulation, for structural reinforcement to be carried out in lieu of demolition, the owners must have the technical feasibility of the reinforcement established, adopt a decision to reinforce the building, have a project prepared and obtain a permit in accordance with the zoning legislation, all within the demolition period granted to them. As a rule, Article 19(2) of Condominium Law No. 634 requires the written consent of four-fifths of all unit owners. If a court has determined that reinforcement of the main building is necessary, the unit owners’ consent is not required for the reinforcement to be carried out in accordance with the project and technical requirements.

Reinforcement must be completed within the period set by the permitting authority based on the nature of the works. An application is then made to the Directorate to remove the risky building entry from the land register. Owners who choose reinforcement must also satisfy the project and permit requirements within the demolition period, in addition to obtaining a technical opinion and applying to the court.

8 Public Notice and Objection Periods under the Special Ex Officio Procedure

Article 6/A of the Law provides for a special procedure in areas containing buildings so risky that they are liable to collapse, buildings that have collapsed of their own accord, or buildings that have suffered or are at risk of suffering severe damage from causes such as ground slippage, landslides, flooding, rockfalls, fire or explosions. In these areas, the Presidency may carry out or commission urban transformation ex officio without the consent of the owners and other interested persons.

Under this regime, the list of buildings determined or deemed to be risky is posted on the doors of the buildings in lieu of service and is displayed at the neighbourhood head’s office for two days. The owners or their legal representatives may object within two days, and the technical committee decides on the objections within three days. Evacuation takes place within the period granted by the Presidency (Article 6/A(2)–(3) of the Law). The ordinary 15-day public notice and objection periods do not apply to these acts.

The special regime under Article 6/A does not apply to every determination made ex officio under Article 3 of the Law. The notice should be checked to see which article it relies on. The two-day period under Article 6/A applies to administrative objections. The special 30-day period under Article 6(9) of the Law applies to actions for annulment.