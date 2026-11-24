Definition and Legal Nature of Domain Names

Internet domain names are easy-to-remember digital addresses that facilitate access to websites on the Internet and are used in place of numerical IP addresses. Although the term Internet domain name is defined in Article 3 of the Electronic Communications Law No. 5809, there is no independent legal regulation in Turkish law that fully sets forth the nature and scope of domain names under private law.

In terms of its legal nature, a domain name is an intangible asset with economic value but no physical existence. The registration of a domain name generally grants the right to use it under the terms of a contract established with the relevant registry. However, when a domain name becomes identified with a person or business and acquires a promotional function in commercial life, this use may give rise to different legal protection mechanisms. In this regard, the right to a domain name is considered a unique right that encompasses not only elements of rights arising from contracts but also elements of protection associated with trademarks.

Legal Protection of Domain Names

With regard to the protection of domain names, the statutory provisions concerning other identifying marks—such as trademarks, trade names, and business names—are of particular importance. Indeed, if a domain name is identical or similar to a trademark or trade name, and such use causes confusion among businesses or consumers, the provisions of the Turkish Commercial Code regarding unfair competition may apply, depending on the specific circumstances of the case. If a domain name contains the name of a natural person, the provisions of the Turkish Civil Code regarding the protection of names may come into play.

Consequently, domain name registration does not automatically nullify the rights of third parties arising from trademarks or other distinctive signs. The domain name must be used in accordance with the law, and the pre-existing rights of third parties must not be infringed.

Legislation Governing Domain Names

In Turkey, the fundamental regulations regarding domain names are set forth in the Electronic Communications Law No. 5809, the Internet Domain Names Regulation, and the Internet Domain Names Communiqué. However, the scope of the Internet Domain Names Regulation is limited to domain names with the “.tr” extension. Procedures related to the allocation, management, and transfer of these domain names are carried out through TRABİS (the “.tr” Network Information System).

Pursuant to Article 13 of the Regulation, domain names may be sold or transferred. To complete the transaction, the relevant form on the website of the registrar must be filled out, and the necessary information and documents must be submitted. Additionally, under Article 22 of the Internet Domain Names Communiqué, specific procedures and principles regarding sales and transfer transactions have been established.

Domain names with international extensions such as “.com,” “.net,” and “.org,” however, fall outside the scope of the aforementioned Regulation. The registration of these domain names and their transfer between registrars are conducted in accordance with the rules of the relevant international domain name system, ICANN policies, and the contracts entered into with the registrar.

The Property Value of Domain Names

Domain names are assets that possess economic value, are transferable, and may be the subject of commercial transactions. These characteristics are explicitly recognized in Article 127 of the Turkish Commercial Code. Pursuant to this provision, lawfully used and transferable electronic environments, domains, names, and marks may be contributed as capital to commercial companies.

This regulation demonstrates that domain names are not merely technical registrations or Internet addresses, but also constitute a right that holds economic value for commercial enterprises. However, for a domain name to be accepted as tangible capital, the conditions set forth in the Turkish Commercial Code—primarily that it be transferable and capable of being valued in monetary terms—must be met.

Transfer of Domain Names and Important Considerations

The transfer of a domain name is technically carried out by updating the domain name owner’s information with the registry. However, from a legal perspective, this process is not merely a registration update. Depending on the nature of the relationship between the parties, the provisions regarding the assignment of a contract set forth in Articles 205 and 206 of the Turkish Law of Obligations may also come into play. For this reason, it is important to establish the legal basis for the transfer through a written contract and to clearly define the rights and obligations of the parties.

On the other hand, changing the domain name holder and transferring the domain name to another registrar are distinct processes. Particularly for international domain extensions, under the ICANN Transfer Policy, a 60-day restriction generally applies regarding the transfer to another registrar following a change in the domain name holder. However, the current registrar may offer the option to waive this restriction under certain conditions before this period begins. Therefore, when determining the sequence of the transfer process, it is necessary to confirm the technical and contractual procedures of the relevant registrars in advance.

In conclusion, internet domain names are both an asset with economic value and a distinctive sign eligible for legal protection depending on their intended use. To ensure that a domain name transfer is carried out securely, the relevant legislation, registrar agreements, and applicable international policies must be evaluated collectively; the process must be supported by written documentation and the necessary internal corporate resolutions.

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