Introduction

Protecting live sports broadcasting rights against digital piracy is critical to preserving the commercial revenues of football clubs, federations, and official broadcasters. However, enforcement mechanisms designed to combat unlawful online streaming, particularly administrative orders blocking access to websites, must strike a balance between protecting commercial rights and upholding constitutional guarantees regarding fundamental rights, primarily the freedom of expression.

This article analyzes a landmark decision rendered by the Constitutional Court (“Court”) dated June 17, 2025, numbered E. 2024/75 and K. 2025/134 (“Decision”), published in the Official Gazette dated October 14, 2025.

With the Decision, the Court annulled Additional Article 1 titled “Protection of broadcasting rights,” which was added to the Turkish Football Federation (“TFF”) Law No. 5894 (“TFF Law”) by Article 29 of Law No. 7346. Within its grounds for annulment, the Court established that the rule regulating the blocking of access to a specific broadcast, section or an entire website imposes a restriction on the freedom of expression. The Court emphasized that the mere formal existence of a statutory regulation restricting freedom of expression is not sufficient, and that legal rules must be clear and foreseeable in a manner that does not allow for arbitrariness. Therefore, the Court concluded that the provision was unconstitutional, noting that it did not contain any stipulation requiring the access-blocking decisions issued by the TFF Board of Directors and the administrative unit to be submitted for the approval of a judge or a court.

Legal Framework for the Protection of Football Broadcasts and Blocking Access

Under the TFF Law, the TFF is established as an autonomous legal entity subject to private law provisions to organize and regulate football activities in Türkiye. Pursuant to Article 13 of the TFF Law, the TFF Board of Directors (“Board of Directors”) holds the exclusive authority to broadcast, transmit, and program all football matches within Türkiye via television, radio, the internet, and similar technical devices, including the centralized marketing of broadcasting rights and distribution of revenues to clubs. Furthermore, under Article 8 of the TFF Law, 10% of the broadcasting revenues of clubs and net revenues from national matches constitute a major source of income for the TFF.

To protect these revenues against online piracy, Additional Article 1 was added to the TFF Law on December 21, 2021. Under its first paragraph, upon detecting that broadcasts of football matches held within Türkiye were unlawfully made available on the internet, the Board of Directors was authorized to block access to the infringing section (in the form of a URL, etc.). Where blocking the infringing content was technically impossible or insufficient to prevent the infringement, access to the entire website could be blocked.

These decisions were sent to the Access Providers Association for execution under Article 6/A of Law No. 5651, and relevant parties could object to the criminal judgeship of peace within one week. An administrative unit was established within the TFF to carry out these transactions, to which the Board of Directors could delegate its authority. Under the second and third paragraphs, for matches outside Türkiye, the same mechanism applied upon the right holder's request once the broadcasting contract was notified and ownership was proven to the TFF, while implementation procedures were left to internal instructions issued by the Board of Directors.

Analysis of the Decision of the Constitutional Court

Evaluating the first paragraph under Article 26 (Freedom of Expression) and Article 13 (Restriction of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms) of the Constitution, the Court held that blocking access to a specific section or an entire website restricts the freedom of expression. Under Article 13, interpreted in light of the rule of law principle in Article 2, any statutory restriction must be precise, clear, and foreseeable, and must contain safeguards against arbitrary interference by public authorities.

The Court observed that the rule vested access-blocking authority in the Board of Directors and the TFF administrative unit without requiring such decisions to be submitted for the approval of a judge or a court. Assessing the TFF’s legal status, including its statutory establishment, autonomy, exercise of public power, mandatory arbitration under Article 59 of the Constitution, tax exemptions, and licensing and disciplinary powers, the Court concluded that the TFF holds public legal personality despite being subject to private law provisions.

However, the Court found that the TFF Law contains no statutory rules governing the qualifications or election procedures for members of the Board of Directors, leaving its formation and working principles to the TFF Statute and internal instructions. Likewise, the law fails to regulate the qualifications of personnel in the administrative unit or its working procedures, providing no safeguard against arbitrary use of delegated powers. Moreover, under Article 42 of Law No. 7405, the auditing power of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (“Ministry”) over the TFF is limited to financial aids allocated by the Ministry, meaning the Ministry cannot audit the TFF’s access-blocking transactions. Granting executive authority to restrict freedom of expression to bodies with undefined structures and no ministerial oversight fails to prevent arbitrariness.

Regarding judicial review, drawing a parallel to Article 8/A of Law No. 5651 and citing its Artı Media GmbH precedent (File No: 2019/40078), the Court noted that the objection procedure before criminal judgeships of peace fails to offer an adversarial trial or equality of arms capable of remedying initial deficiencies, resulting in indefinite blocking upon rejection of the objection. Furthermore, the rule lacked any requirement to notify affected parties of the blocking decision, creating uncertainty as to when the one-week objection period begins. Consequently, the Court annulled Paragraph 1 by a majority vote for violating Articles 13 and 26 of the Constitution, and annulled Paragraphs 2 and 3 unanimously under Article 43/4 of Law No. 6216 as they could no longer be applied. Notably, the dissenting justices argued that the issue was predominantly commercial and property-related rather than a matter of freedom of expression, emphasizing that the urgent nature of live ninety-minute matches necessitated swift administrative intervention by smaller, specialized units.

Practical Implications of the Annulment and Recourse Under the Law on Intellectual and Artistic Works

To prevent a legal vacuum detrimental to the public interest, the Court ruled that the annulment shall enter into force nine months after its publication in the Official Gazette, which took effect on July 14, 2026. This nine-month period was intended to allow the legislature to enact a revised framework that codifies the structure of the decision-making body, requires judicial approval for blocking orders, ensures formal notification, and establishes effective judicial review. However, as of today, no new legislative amendment has been enacted to replace the annulled provision.

Without a new legislative amendment, right holders must rely on general provisions, primarily Additional Article 4 of the Law on Intellectual and Artistic Works No. 5846 (“FSEK”). However, Additional Article 4 of FSEK requires a notice-and-takedown procedure which grants the content provider three days to cease the infringement, and only thereafter applies to the public prosecutor to block services within three days. Because the commercial value of a football match lies within its live ninety-minute broadcast, this multi-day procedure is ineffective against real-time streaming piracy, leaving right holders dependent on urgent preliminary injunctions from specialized Intellectual Property Rights Courts.

Conclusion

The Decision defines the strict constitutional limits of administrative access-blocking powers under Turkish law and confirms that protecting commercial broadcasting revenues cannot override the guarantees of legality, foreseeability, and procedural fairness under Articles 13 and 26 of the Constitution. By annulling Additional Article 1 of the TFF Law, the Court reaffirmed that restricting internet access requires clearly defined statutory authority, judicial approval, and effective adversarial remedies.