The Legal Effects Of The European Green Deal And The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism On Energy-Intensive Enterprises In Türkiye

I. Legal Framework of the European Green Deal and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism

The European Green Deal (“EGD”) is a comprehensive green transition strategy developed by the European Union (“EU”) in alignment with the objectives of the Paris Agreement, aiming to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. Covering numerous areas, including production, trade, energy, transport and agriculture, the EGD primarily aims to ensure a secure and affordable energy supply, develop an integrated, interconnected and digital energy market, and increase the share of renewable energy sources in electricity generation.

The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (“CBAM”), in turn, is a regulatory framework developed under the EGD to achieve climate objectives and prevent carbon leakage. Based on the embedded greenhouse gas emissions generated during the production of certain goods, this mechanism aims to ensure that the carbon costs of goods imported into the EU are taken into account. Accordingly, CBAM seeks to level the playing field between producers within the EU and producers in third countries in terms of environmental standards, highlighting the importance of emissions calculation, reporting and compliance with the relevant obligations for enterprises in Türkiye exporting to the EU market.

II. The Effects of the EGD and CBAM on Energy-Intensive Enterprises in Türkiye

The EGD and CBAM have significant effects on the cost structures and competitiveness of enterprises in Türkiye, particularly those engaged in energy-intensive production processes and exporting to the EU. In sectors where production processes involve high levels of energy consumption, carbon emissions arising from production, alongside energy costs, have become factors affecting the competitiveness of enterprises.

One of the primary effects of the European Green Deal (“EGD”) and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (“CBAM”) on energy-intensive enterprises is the pressure exerted on production costs. Production processes reliant on fossil fuels and high levels of energy consumption increase enterprises’ need to invest in reducing both energy costs and carbon emissions. Under the CBAM, taking into account the embedded emissions of products may lead to increased export costs to the EU for enterprises with low energy efficiency and carbon-intensive production processes. This may affect enterprises’ pricing decisions, production volumes and export markets, particularly in sectors characterised by intense price competition and limited profit margins.

Another significant effect of the EGD and CBAM is the increase in enterprises’ investment and financing needs. Emissions reduction may require investments such as the use of energy-efficient equipment, the modernisation of production technologies, the transition to renewable energy sources and the establishment of emissions measurement systems. However, the initial costs of these investments may constitute a significant barrier, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with limited financial and technical resources.

On the other hand, this process does not merely entail increased costs and compliance difficulties for energy-intensive enterprises. Improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon intensity may contribute to lowering energy costs, ensuring more efficient use of resources and maintaining competitiveness in international markets in the long term. The demand from buyers in the EU for lower-emission products and reliable environmental data from their suppliers may also encourage enterprises to improve their production processes and reassess their positions within supply chains. From this perspective, the green transition may create new commercial opportunities for enterprises capable of making the necessary investments, while potentially restricting the export opportunities and competitiveness of enterprises unable to adapt to the transition.

III. Legal Implications for Corporate Law and Commercial Contracts in Türkiye

The effects of the EGD and CBAM on energy-intensive enterprises are not limited to economic consequences but also extend to companies’ management and decision-making processes. Investments aimed at reducing emissions, modernising production technologies and ensuring compliance with environmental obligations are becoming an integral part of companies’ long-term strategies and financial planning. In this context, Article 369 of the Turkish Commercial Code (“TCC”), which governs the duties of care and loyalty of members of the board of directors, is of particular importance, especially in joint-stock companies. Pursuant to this provision, members of the board of directors are obliged to perform their duties with the care of a prudent director and to safeguard the company’s interests in accordance with the rules of good faith. Accordingly, assessing potential risks in light of the company’s field of activity, export markets and the environmental regulations to which it is subject, as well as examining the necessary investment and compliance options, is important for the protection of the company’s interests.

Another consequence of the EGD and CBAM in terms of corporate law is the need for enterprises to incorporate environmental risks and transition costs into their corporate decision-making. The measurement of emissions, the collection of reliable data and the assessment of environmental impacts arising from the supply chain are becoming increasingly important in companies’ decision-making processes. Particularly for manufacturing companies exporting to the EU market, this process may require a review not only of production activities but also of relationships with suppliers and internal information flows within the company. With regard to companies’ access to emissions data, the systematic assessment of environmental risks, ensuring the accuracy of relevant data and integrating compliance activities into decision-making processes are important for both commercial sustainability and the management of legal risks.

With respect to commercial contracts, the CBAM and the European Green Deal also necessitate a clearer contractual allocation of the parties’ obligations and costs. In particular, it is important to address matters such as the provision of emissions data, compliance with environmental standards, cooperation in verification processes, and the allocation of additional costs arising from changes in legislation in supply agreements, raw material procurement contracts, and long-term sales agreements entered into by energy-intensive businesses exporting to the EU. For instance, the contract may stipulate the supplier’s obligation to provide accurate and timely information regarding the embedded emissions of its products, as well as the buyer’s obligation to cooperate as necessary to enable the use of such data in the relevant reporting processes. Similarly, the contract may expressly specify which party shall bear carbon-related costs, whether changes in such costs shall be reflected in the sales price, and the consequences of a party’s failure to provide the required emissions data. The absence of such provisions may increase the risk of disputes between the parties concerning the allocation of additional costs, breach of contract, and compensation for damages.

IV. Legal Assessment and Compliance from Türkiye’s Perspective

Law No. 7552 on Climate Change represents a significant milestone in establishing the national legal framework for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the fight against climate change. In addition, the Regulation on the Turkish Emissions Trading System is important in terms of specifying the rules governing the monitoring, reporting and verification of emissions, as well as the implementation of the emissions trading system. These developments necessitate that businesses assess their environmental obligations not only in light of the rules applicable in the markets to which they export, but also by taking into account the regulations in force in Türkiye.

However, the definitive period of the CBAM commenced on 1 January 2026, introducing obligations such as the declaration of embedded emissions and the surrender of the relevant certificates for imports of goods covered by its scope. Where a carbon price has been paid in another country during the production process, that amount may be deducted under certain conditions. Accordingly, the existence of an emissions trading system in Türkiye does not, in itself, mean that the carbon costs incurred under the European Union’s CBAM will be eliminated. In assessing this matter, businesses must therefore examine both the national regulations and the specific requirements of the CBAM.

An important aspect of the compliance process for businesses is the accurate calculation of emissions data and the maintenance of such data in a verifiable manner. In particular, it is important for energy-intensive companies to regularly monitor their energy consumption and emissions arising from their production processes, not only for reporting purposes but also for investment and cost planning.

In conclusion, the European Green Deal (EGD) and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) represent a transformation for energy-intensive businesses in Türkiye that extends beyond environmental objectives and affects production costs, foreign trade relations, and companies’ legal risks. Preparing for this transformation requires not only reducing emissions and improving production processes, but also taking the necessary measures in relation to regulatory monitoring, data management, and contractual arrangements. In this respect, the implementation of Türkiye’s national climate legislation and the strengthening of businesses’ capacity to comply with regulatory requirements are of particular importance. However, a successful compliance process depends not only on the introduction of new obligations, but also on whether businesses have the technical and economic resources necessary to fulfil them.