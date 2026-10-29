Termination Of Employment Contract By The Employer Due To The Employee Obtaining Reports Frequently

1. Introduction

An employment contract is based on the principle that the employee performs their work duties, and the employer assumes the obligation to pay wages in return for such performance. An employee’s frequent sick leave due to health issues may result in intermittent interruptions to the performance of work duties and negatively impact the work schedule and operations at the workplace. In particular, in jobs where it is not possible to quickly assign another employee to fill in for the absent employee, this situation may present various challenges for the employer in terms of maintaining work organization and ensuring that operations proceed without disruption.

However, health reports issued in accordance with proper procedures establish the employee’s valid reason for being unable to continue working. Therefore, failure to attend work during periods covered by such reports cannot, on its own, be deemed an unexcused absence or bad-faith conduct. When evaluating the employer’s right to terminate the employment contract, a balance must be struck between the employee’s legitimate excuse stemming from their health condition and the employer’s interest in the uninterrupted continuation of business operations.

In this respect, the key issue to consider is not whether the employee’s frequent acquisition of health reports justifies termination of the employment contract in every case, but rather whether, given the specific circumstances of the case, the termination is based on a valid or justifiable reason.

2. The Impact of Obtaining Health Reports Frequently on the Termination of an Employment Contract and Its Legal Basis

Termination Based on Just Cause:

Article 25/I-b of Labor Law No. 4857 (the “Law”) grants the employer the right to immediate termination under certain conditions if an employee is unable to continue working due to reasons such as illness, accident, childbirth, or pregnancy. An employee’s absence from work due to illness or accident that exceeds the notice periods stipulated in Article 17 of the Law by six weeks is established as a valid ground for termination under this provision (in cases of childbirth and pregnancy, the special periods stipulated in the Law apply).

At this point, a distinction must be made between termination based on an employee’s frequent acquisition of health reports and termination for just cause based on absences due to illness or accident exceeding the periods specified in the Law. Short-term health reports obtained at frequent intervals generally do not, by themselves, constitute just cause for termination under Article 25/I-b of the Law solely due to this frequency. However, the adverse effects that these certificates, and consequently, the recurring absences, create in the workplace and on the operation of the business may, depending on the specific circumstances of the case, be considered valid grounds for termination under Article 18 of the Law.

Consequently, the absence of conditions for immediate termination for just cause does not preclude the termination of the employment contract for valid cause. However, in order to pursue termination for valid cause, the substantive conditions set forth in the Law must be met, the termination must be based on a valid cause, and the relevant procedural safeguards must be observed.

Termination Based on Valid Grounds:



Pursuant to Article 18 of the Law, the indefinite-term employment contract of an employee with at least six months of seniority at a workplace employing thirty or more employees may be terminated based on a valid ground arising from the employee’s competence or conduct, or from the requirements of the business, workplace, or job (subject to the exceptions specified in the Law).

If frequent sick leave results in an employee’s inability to perform their job duties on a regular basis and disrupts the workflow at the workplace, it may constitute a valid ground for termination. However, the fact that the number of sick leave days is high is not sufficient. Factors such as the periods during which the health reports were taken, the total duration of absences, the employee’s seniority, the nature of the work performed, and whether the absences caused adverse effects or disruptions at the workplace must be evaluated collectively. This is because the validity of the termination depends not only on the existence of medical leave but also on an assessment of the effects of this situation on the employment relationship and the workplace’s operations within the context of the specific case.

In its decision dated June 7, 2018, Case No. 2017/26843 and Decision No. 2018/12903, the 9th Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court evaluated a situation where an employee frequently obtained health reports, and this disrupted the workflow. In the specific case, the employee had frequently obtained health reports due to health issues; the trial court and the Regional Court of Appeal concluded that the termination was invalid. The Supreme Court, however, noted that the evidence in the case file indicated that the medical leaves disrupted the workflow and caused unrest among other employees. The Chamber, concluding that it could not reasonably be expected for the employer to continue the employment relationship, accepted that the termination was based on valid grounds. This decision demonstrates that the fact that health reports constitute a valid excuse does not preclude an assessment of the negative consequences that absences based on such reports create in the workplace. However, it should not be forgotten that the decision is based on the specific circumstances of the case and that not every instance of frequent medical leave automatically constitutes valid grounds for termination.

3. Procedures to Be Followed in Termination

When an employer terminates an employee’s employment contract by citing frequent health reports as grounds, in accordance with the Law’s provisions on termination based on valid cause, the employer must act in compliance with certain procedural rules.

First, the notice of termination must be in writing, and the reason for termination must be clearly and definitively stated. If termination is to be based on a valid reason arising from the employee’s conduct or performance, the employee must be given an opportunity to present a defense prior to termination. Since the existence of medical reports alone does not prove that the employee acted negligently, the legal nature of the specific case and the grounds for termination must be carefully determined. The statutory exception regarding the obligation to hear the employee’s defense in terminations based on violations of moral and good faith principles under Article 25/II of the Law must also be taken into account.

In its decision dated January 17, 2018, Case No. 2016/33874, 2018/483, the 9th Civil Chamber of the Court of Appeals evaluated a termination based on frequent health reports without the employee’s defense having been taken. The Chamber noted that the trial court’s assessment regarding the requirement that the periods of sick leave not exceed six weeks in addition to the notice period for a valid termination was not appropriate for the specific dispute. However, since the employee’s defense was not taken prior to termination despite the employer’s intent to carry out a valid termination due to frequent sick leave, the Court found the decision’s outcome correct and affirmed the judgment with additional reasoning. The significance of this decision lies in its demonstration that the requirement for termination to be based on a valid material cause must be evaluated independently from the procedural rules that must be followed in termination. Even if the employer can prove the negative effects of frequent health reports on the workplace, the termination may be deemed invalid if the required procedural conditions are not met.

Second, the employer must base the termination decision on concrete and verifiable data. Accordingly, the dates on which the employee was on sick leave, the total duration and frequency of the sick leaves, and the effects of absences on the organization of work must be documented as much as possible. The employer’s assertion, using only general and abstract terms, that the workflow has been disrupted is not, on its own, sufficient to establish the validity of the termination.

Third, the principle that termination must be a last resort must be observed. The employer must evaluate the possibilities of assigning the employee to another position suitable for their health condition, restructuring the work schedule, or implementing other reasonable measures that could ensure the continuation of the employment relationship.

Finally, pursuant to Article 20 of the Law, the burden of proof that the termination is based on a valid reason rests with the employer. If the employee claims that there is another reason for the termination, the burden of proving this claim may fall on the employee within the framework specified by the legislation. Therefore, it is crucial for the employer to clearly state the reason for termination and retain the information and documents supporting this reason to facilitate the resolution of disputes.

4. Conclusion

An employee’s frequent use of medical leave is not, in and of itself, sufficient or absolute ground for the employer to terminate the employment contract. However, if absences due to these medical reports significantly disrupt the workflow create concrete negative consequences for the organization, and make the continuation of the employment relationship unreasonably difficult from the employer’s perspective, termination for valid cause under Article 18 of the Law may be considered.

If absences due to health reasons exceed the periods specified in Article 25/I-b of the Law, this may grant the employer the right to terminate the employment contract for just cause, provided that certain conditions are met. For this reason, it is important to evaluate these types of termination separately and not to confuse them with one another.

In conclusion, relying solely on the number of health reports or the total number of days of sick leave is not sufficient for a legally valid termination. The employer must substantiate the grounds for termination with concrete evidence, comply with the necessary procedural rules, and assess whether a reasonable alternative to termination exists. Decisions by the Supreme Court and Regional Courts of Appeal also indicate that each dispute must be addressed within its own specific context, and that a balanced approach must be struck between the employee’s right to health and the employer’s operational interests.