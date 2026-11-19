Introduction

The energy sector is one of the sectors of particular importance in terms of occupational health and safety due to the technical nature of its operations and the hazards present in working conditions. The construction, maintenance, and repair of power transmission lines, as well as activities at substations and field operations, which span the entire process from electricity generation to distribution, entail serious risks that threaten employees’ lives and physical integrity, such as electric shock, falling from heights, fires, and explosions. Since these activities are mostly carried out by subcontractors, this raises the question of which employer is responsible for ensuring occupational health and safety and to what extent.

In situations involving a principal employer-subcontractor relationship, placing the responsibility for ensuring occupational health and safety solely on the subcontractor who undertakes the work is insufficient in terms of the obligations prescribed by the legislation. This is because the principal employer also assumes various legal obligations under the law regarding the establishment of the organizational structure for carrying out the work, ensuring safe working conditions, identifying existing risks, and overseeing the implementation of necessary preventive measures. Consequently, the determination of the liabilities of the principal employer and the subcontractor in occupational safety and health violations arising in the energy sector must be assessed by considering the nature of the legal relationship between the parties and the specific characteristics of the case. The fundamental legal basis for this assessment is provided by the provisions of the Labor Law No. 4857 and the Occupational Health and Safety Law No. 6331.

The Legal Nature of the Principal Employer-Subcontractor Relationship

Article 2 of the Labor Law No. 4857 (“Labor Law”) sets forth the conditions for establishing a principal employer-subcontractor relationship. According to the relevant article, the principal employer may assign auxiliary tasks related to the production of goods or services carried out at the workplace, or a portion of the principal work, to another employer, provided that such assignment is necessary for the operation of the business and the nature of the work, or for technological reasons requiring specialized expertise. Within this scope, the subcontractor must ensure that the employees it assigns to perform the work are employed solely in the work received at the relevant workplace.

Considering this provision set forth in the legislation, the legally valid establishment of the principal employer-subcontractor relationship depends on the simultaneous fulfillment of the specified conditions. In particular, when a portion of the principal work is delegated to a subcontractor, the existence of a need for specialized expertise arising from the requirements of the business and the work, as well as technological reasons, is a decisive factor. In the energy sector, it is common practice to carry out the installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical facilities, as well as technical support services, through subcontractors. However, the delegation of such work to a subcontractor does not automatically result in the termination of the principal employer’s legal obligations and liability regarding occupational health and safety.

Pursuant to the sixth paragraph of Article 2 of the Labor Law, the principal employer is jointly liable with the subcontractor for the obligations arising from the Labor Law, the employment contract, or the collective bargaining agreement to which the subcontractor is a party, with respect to the subcontractor’s employees at that workplace. This provision establishes that the principal employer also bears legal responsibility for the protection of the subcontractor’s employees.

On the other hand, in determining the occupational health and safety obligations arising from the principal employer-subcontractor relationship, the provisions of the Labor Law as well as the Occupational Health and Safety Law No. 6331 (“the Law”) must be taken into account. Pursuant to Article 4 of the Law, the employer is obligated to ensure the health and safety of employees in the workplace. This obligation is not limited to taking measures to prevent workplace accidents but also encompasses the prevention of occupational risks, informing and training employees, providing the necessary tools and equipment, and monitoring and supervising compliance with occupational health and safety measures. Consequently, ensuring occupational health and safety for activities carried out through subcontractors in the energy sector constitutes a multifaceted area of responsibility in which not only the subcontractor actually performing the work but also the principal employer has obligations under the relevant legislation.

Occupational Health and Safety Obligations in the Energy Sector

The nature of work performed in the energy sector requires that occupational health and safety measures be implemented in a more detailed and technical manner compared to general workplaces. In particular, tasks such as exposure to electric current, working in high-voltage facilities, activities conducted in confined spaces, and working at heights can lead to workplace accidents resulting in death or serious bodily injury if the necessary safety precautions are not taken. Therefore, ensuring occupational health and safety in the energy sector requires the identification of hazards in advance and the implementation of protective measures appropriate to the nature of the activities.

The principles of risk prevention set forth in Article 5 of the Law are of particular importance regarding working conditions in the energy sector. In accordance with these principles, the employer must first avoid risks, assess risks that cannot be eliminated, address hazards at their source, and prioritize collective protection measures over personal protective methods. Adhering to these principles, particularly in high-risk energy operations, is a fundamental requirement for preventing workplace accidents and ensuring employee safety.

Furthermore, pursuant to Article 10 of the Law, the employer is obligated to conduct or have conducted a risk assessment regarding occupational health and safety. In the energy sector, it is not sufficient for risk assessments to be prepared based solely on the general conditions of the workplace; the specific hazards of each activity must also be considered separately. For example, technical matters such as cutting off the electrical power supply during maintenance and repair work on power transmission lines, verifying that the electrical system is de-energized, taking measures to prevent the power from being restored during the work, and securing the work area are among the fundamental elements of the risk assessment.

Furthermore, ensuring that employees receive occupational health and safety training in accordance with Article 17 of the Law is one of the employer’s fundamental obligations. In the energy sector, it is of great importance that employees employed at electrical facilities, high-voltage power lines, and other hazardous work areas possess the appropriate training and professional qualifications commensurate with the nature of their work and the risks they face. Assigning subcontractor employees to work sites without the necessary training or the professional qualifications required for the job may result in legal liability for employers in the event of accidents.

In the principal employer-subcontractor relationship, it is not possible to view occupational health and safety obligations solely as duties that must be fulfilled by the subcontractor. Particularly when multiple employers operate at the same workplace, it becomes crucial to ensure that work is carried out in a coordinated manner, to identify common hazards and risks, to oversee the implementation of necessary preventive measures, and to effectively monitor occupational health and safety practices. In this context, it cannot be argued that the principal employer is entirely independent of the risks faced by the subcontractor’s employees or the safety measures that must be implemented at the workplace. Consequently, ensuring effective occupational health and safety in the energy sector requires not only that the principal employer and the subcontractor fulfill their respective legal obligations but also that they coordinate their activities.

Liability of the Principal Employer and the Subcontractor Regarding Occupational Health and Safety

The subcontractor, by virtue of employing its own employees, holds the status of an employer and is directly responsible for fulfilling the obligations set forth under the Law. In this context, the subcontractor’s primary obligations include assigning employees to tasks appropriate to the work to be performed, providing the necessary personal protective equipment, conducting occupational health and safety training, performing risk assessments, and ensuring that work activities are carried out under safe conditions. Consequently, the subcontractor is obligated to establish the necessary organizational structure to protect the health and safety of its own employees during the performance of the work it has undertaken and to take the measures required by law.

However, ensuring that activities carried out at the workplace are performed safely is not limited solely to the subcontractor’s individual sphere of responsibility. The principal employer also bears responsibility for ensuring the overall safety of activities carried out at the workplace and for establishing coordination among employers. Article 23 of the Law stipulates that when multiple employers share the same workplace, they must act in cooperation and coordination regarding occupational health and safety efforts. Furthermore, employers are required to inform one another and employee representatives about existing or potential risks at the workplace. This provision underscores that ensuring occupational health and safety in workplaces where multiple employers operate must be carried out through a shared approach to organization and coordination.

These obligations take on even greater importance when considering the nature of activities carried out in the energy sector. For example, if maintenance and repair work at a substation owned by an electric power distribution company is performed by a subcontractor, the subcontractor’s provision of hard hats, insulated gloves, and other personal protective equipment to its employees cannot be considered a sufficient safety measure on its own. Ensuring the safety of the work area, shutting off the electrical power supply, verifying that the electrical system is de-energized, taking measures to prevent the power from being restored during the work, coordinating the activities of different teams, and implementing the necessary work permit procedures are also crucial for ensuring occupational health and safety. The effectiveness of the precautions required for such activities is directly related to the parties involved in the organization of the work fulfilling their own obligations and conducting their operations in a coordinated manner.

The principal employer’s obligations regarding the supervision of activities at the workplace and ensuring the necessary coordination for occupational health and safety do not eliminate the subcontractor’s liability arising from its status as an employer of its own employees. Therefore, the legal obligations of both employers must be assessed separately within the framework of the applicable legislation, their respective areas of activity, and the specific characteristics of the incident. When a workplace accident occurs, determining liability cannot be based solely on the provisions of the contract between the parties; rather, each employer’s legal obligations, their influence on the incident, whether they took the necessary precautions, and the extent of their negligence must be examined together.

Indeed, even if contracts between the principal employer and the subcontractor delegate all obligations regarding occupational health and safety entirely to the subcontractor, this does not automatically eliminate the principal employer’s statutory liabilities. The parties may allocate the duties and obligations related to the performance of the work among themselves through their contract. However, such contractual arrangements cannot result in the elimination of the obligations imposed on employers by legislation or in the limitation of employees’ rights arising from the legislation. Therefore, in determining occupational health and safety liability in the principal employer-subcontractor relationship, mandatory statutory provisions and the specific circumstances of the case must be considered in addition to the contractual allocation of duties.

Legal Liability in the Event of a Work-Related Accident

With regard to workplace accidents occurring in the energy sector, the legal liability of the principal employer and the subcontractor must be assessed by considering the manner, in which the incident occurred, and the obligations assumed by the parties. In this context, the liability of employers is not limited solely to the provisions of labor law but may also give rise to various legal consequences under the law of obligations and social security law.

Article 417 of the Turkish Law of Obligations No. 6098 regulates the employer’s duty to protect the personal safety of employees and ensure occupational health and safety. Pursuant to this provision, the employer is obligated to take all necessary measures to ensure occupational health and safety in the workplace and to provide, in full, the tools and equipment required for the implementation of these measures. If an employee suffers harm due to the employer’s failure to fulfill these obligations, claims for both material and moral damages may arise, depending on the specific circumstances of the incident and the conditions of legal liability.

With regard to the consequences of workplace accidents under social security law, Article 21 of the Social Security and General Health Insurance Law No. 5510 is of particular importance. Pursuant to this provision, if a workplace accident occurs as a result of the employer’s intentional act or a violation of occupational health and safety regulations, the employer may be held liable for reimbursement of payments made or to be made in the future by the Social Security Institution (“SSI”) to the insured person or their beneficiaries, as well as the present value of the resulting income. Consequently, an employer’s breach of its occupational health and safety obligations may result not only in liability for compensation to the injured employee but also in a recourse claim by the SSI under social security legislation.

In this regard, maintenance and repair work carried out on electrical distribution lines in the energy sector can be cited as an example. If a subcontractor’s employee suffers a work-related accident by coming into contact with an electric current during these activities, an investigation must first determine whether the power was shut off prior to work, whether the electrical system was verified to be de-energized, whether measures were taken to prevent the power from being restored, and whether the necessary work permits were issued. Additionally, it must be assessed whether the employee possessed the professional qualifications and occupational health and safety training required for the work being performed. However, limiting the investigation solely to the subcontractor’s activities is insufficient. It must also be examined whether the principal employer fulfilled its obligations to ensure a safe work environment, established the necessary cooperation and coordination with the subcontractor, and exercised adequate supervision over matters falling within its area of responsibility.

At this point, it must be specifically noted that the principal employer and the subcontractor cannot be held equally and automatically liable for every workplace accident that occurs. When determining the scope of liability, the conditions contributing to the accident, the legal obligations of each employer, the safety measures that should have been taken but were not, the appropriate causal link between the harmful outcome and the breached obligation, and the degree of fault on the part of each party must be evaluated together. In the expert examination to be conducted in this regard, the scope of liability for each employer must be addressed separately, and the extent to which each behavior or omission contributed to the accident must be established with actual justifications. In this way, the legal liability of the principal employer and the subcontractor can be determined not only based on the contractual relationship between them but also by considering their statutory obligations and their respective roles in the occurrence of the incident.

Conclusion

Work carried out within the framework of subcontracting relationships in the energy sector necessitates comprehensive occupational safety and health measures and the establishment of effective cooperation among employers, given the technical hazards involved and the severity of the risk of workplace accidents. In this sector, where hazards such as electric shock, falling from heights, fire, and explosions can lead to serious consequences, limiting obligations to protect employees to the provision of personal protective equipment is insufficient. Identifying hazards in advance, conducting risk assessments appropriate to the nature of the activities, providing employees with the necessary training, creating a safe working environment, and effectively monitoring the measures taken are complementary elements in ensuring occupational health and safety.

When the relevant legal provisions are evaluated as a whole, it becomes clear that the obligations of the principal employer and the subcontractor in the field of occupational health and safety cannot be treated as entirely independent of one another. In this context, while the subcontractor assumes direct obligations regarding occupational health and safety in its capacity as the employer of its own employees, the principal employer is also obligated to take the necessary measures to ensure workplace safety and establish coordination among employers in accordance with the responsibilities imposed on it by the legislation.

In this context, it is not possible to determine occupational health and safety liability arising from the principal-subcontractor relationship in the energy sector based solely on contractual arrangements. The division of duties established by contracts between the parties neither eliminates the obligations arising from the law nor can it limit the protection rights that employees possess under the law. The liability of both employers must be assessed by considering the relevant statutory provisions, the nature of the activities undertaken, and the specific circumstances of the case.