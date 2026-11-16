The Regulation Amending the Implementing Regulation on Organized Industrial Zones (the “Regulation”) was published in the Official Gazette dated 06.11.2026 and numbered 33422 and entered into force on the same date.

The amendments introduce significant changes concerning participation in general assembly meetings of organized industrial zones (“OIZs”), workplace opening and operating licenses, preliminary allocation and land allocation procedures, transfers of company shares, leasing arrangements and the establishment of rights of superficies.

Participation in OIZ General Assemblies and Licensing Procedures

Article 19 of the Regulation has been amended to revise the procedures governing the representation of legal entities at OIZ general assembly meetings.

Accordingly, the following persons are permitted to attend general assembly meetings:

Natural persons representing a legal entity who submit a trade registry certificate issued within the relevant year confirming their authority to represent the legal entity, either jointly or individually, without limitation;

Persons authorized to represent a legal entity jointly who submit a written consent signed by the other jointly authorized representatives.

Furthermore, pursuant to the amendment to Article 19(6)(c) of the Regulation, an additional requirement to obtain a building occupancy permit has been introduced in relation to representation at general assembly meetings of OIZs consisting of industrial estates established before the entry into force of Organized Industrial Zones Law No. 4562.

In addition, the amendment to Article 42(1) of the Regulation makes it mandatory for workplace opening and operating licenses to be signed electronically through the online system.

Amendments to Preliminary Allocation and Land Allocation Procedures

The scope of preliminary allocation has been redefined to apply to areas of OIZs that have acquired legal personality and whose site selection has been finalized, until the completion of expropriation and infrastructure construction works.

With respect to transfers of preliminary allocations, the conditions set out in Article 61(3) and (4) of the Regulation will apply. Where it is determined that company shares have been transferred without obtaining the Ministry's approval for the purpose of transferring a preliminary allocation, the preliminary allocation will be cancelled. The terms governing the determination and repayment of amounts following the cancellation or return of a preliminary allocation will be stipulated in the preliminary allocation agreement.

Regarding land allocation, priority may be granted, subject to certain conditions, to participants who have obtained workplace opening and operating licenses and commenced production on parcels directly adjoining the parcel offered for allocation. However, an auction must be conducted for this priority to apply, even where allocation by lottery has been designated as the applicable method. If more than one eligible application is submitted under similar circumstances, no applicant will be granted priority.

With respect to allocation periods, where an OIZ has cancelled an allocation while the participant's application for an extension is under review by the Ministry, the cancellation will be deemed ineffective if the Ministry approves the extension request and no legal or factual impediment exists.

In addition, participants whose allocations have been cancelled due to the expiry of the applicable periods may request reallocation before the allocation fee is refunded. If the OIZ approves the request and the Ministry grants its approval, the relevant parcel may be reallocated to the same participant at the current allocation price without being offered through a new allocation announcement. However, no extension of the allocation period will be granted by the Ministry for reallocated parcels, and this restriction must be included in the allocation agreement.

Restrictions on Transfers of Company Shares

The amendment to Article 61 of the Regulation revises the restrictions on transfers of shares in companies holding preliminary allocations or land allocations, with the aim of preventing speculative transactions.

Accordingly, where changes exceeding 49% of the total shareholding in a company holding a preliminary allocation or land allocation are made without the Ministry's approval, the relevant preliminary allocation or land allocation will be cancelled. This requirement must also be expressly included in preliminary allocation and land allocation agreements.

Provisions on Leasing and the Establishment of Rights of Superficies

Under the amendment to the Regulation, where the participant and the prospective tenant jointly submit an allocation application at the parcel allocation stage and this arrangement is specified in the allocation agreement, the requirement under Article 63(1)(a) of the Regulation that “at least one year must have elapsed from the date of acquisition of the title deed for the premises to be leased, free from any repurchase annotation” will not apply.

Furthermore, the newly introduced Article 63/A of the Regulation establishes specific rules governing the creation of rights of superficies within OIZs.

Accordingly, rights of superficies may be established over designated areas of parcels owned by an OIZ and preliminarily allocated or allocated to a participant, in favor of natural or legal persons designated by the allocation right holder and approved by the OIZ board of directors.

However, such rights of superficies may not be established as independent and permanent rights, registered as separate immovable properties on individual pages of the land register, or transferred. The duration of the right of superficies may not exceed the allocation period granted to the participant.

The establishment of a right of superficies will neither extinguish the participant's rights and obligations arising under OIZ legislation and the allocation agreement nor transfer such rights and obligations to the holder of the right of superficies. However, construction-related licenses and permits obtained by the holder of the right of superficies will be deemed valid for the purposes of the allocation right holder's relevant construction obligations and deadlines.

The holder of the right of superficies must comply with the applicable OIZ legislation in carrying out its activities, and the participant will be held jointly and severally liable for acts of the holder that violate the Regulation. In respect of industrial parcels allocated wholly or partially free of charge, no right of superficies may be established under these provisions before ownership is transferred to the participant.

For industrial parcels owned by participants, independent and permanent rights of superficies may not be established. However, rights of superficies may be created subject to the conditions prescribed by the Regulation and the approval of the OIZ board of directors. For vacant parcels owned by participants, the relevant allocation period must also remain in effect.

Assessment and Conclusion

When considered as a whole, the amendments to the Regulation seek to strike a balance between encouraging investment and production activities within OIZs, ensuring that industrial parcels are used in accordance with their allocation purposes, and preventing speculative transactions.

In this regard, while supervisory mechanisms relating to preliminary allocations and land allocations have been strengthened, alternative legal arrangements supporting investment activities have also been introduced through the establishment of rights of superficies, leasing arrangements and the possibility of reallocation under certain conditions.

In particular, the cancellation of allocations where changes exceeding 49% of a company's total shareholding occur without the Ministry's approval constitutes a significant restriction for companies investing in OIZs and their share transfer transactions. This amendment requires companies to assess not only their existing shareholding structures but also contemplated share transfers, the admission of new investors and potential changes in their ownership structures in light of OIZ legislation.

Furthermore, the provisions governing rights of superficies introduce a new legal mechanism allowing third parties to use industrial parcels within OIZs. Nevertheless, as participants will also be held jointly and severally liable for regulatory violations arising from the activities of holders of rights of superficies, the parties' respective rights and obligations must be carefully structured when establishing such legal arrangements. Accordingly, agreements concerning rights of superficies should expressly address regulatory compliance, supervision and liability.

In addition, participants should take into account that reallocation is subject to the approval of the OIZ and the Ministry, and that no extension of the allocation period will be available for reallocated parcels.

In this context, companies operating or planning to invest in OIZs should review their existing allocation agreements, shareholding structures and contemplated share transfer transactions in light of the amendments, while also considering the legal and contractual risks associated with leasing arrangements and the establishment of rights of superficies.