The Competition Authority’s Inspection Powers in Light of Practice and Competition Board Decisions

I. Introduction

The Competition Authority was established pursuant to Law No. 4054 on the Protection of Competition (the “Law”) for the purpose of protecting competition, and broad inspection powers were granted to the Authority to detect and prevent infringements of competition.

In performing its duties, the Competition Authority may request information and documents from undertakings, examine commercial books and records, and conduct on-site inspections. With technological developments and the transfer of data relating to commercial activities to digital environments, inspections are no longer limited to physical documents; they also cover data contained in corporate email accounts, computers, mobile phones and various messaging applications.

Nevertheless, the broad inspection powers granted to the Authority are not unlimited. Legal safeguards, such as undertakings’ right of defence, the protection of privacy and the confidentiality of lawyer-client communications, must also be protected during inspection activities. This study will assess the scope of the Competition Authority’s inspection powers, how they operate in practice and their legal limits in light of the relevant legislation and the decisions of the Competition Board and the Council of State.

II. Legal Basis and Scope of the Competition Authority’s Inspection Powers

i. Initiation of an inspection

Pursuant to Articles 27 and 40 of the Law, the Competition Board may initiate examinations and investigations concerning infringements of competition upon application or ex officio. Accordingly, the Authority’s inspection activities are not limited to complaints submitted by undertakings or third parties. The Board may also initiate a new examination based on information obtained in the course of market activities or as a result of examinations conducted in another case file.

Even in examinations initiated upon a complaint, the Authority is not bound solely by the allegations and evidence put forward by the complainant. It is also possible to assess other information and findings that emerge during the examination. This demonstrates the importance of the Authority’s power to conduct investigations ex officio in detecting infringements of competition.

ii. Power to request information and documents

Pursuant to Article 14 of the Law, in performing its duties, the Board may request any information it deems necessary from public institutions and organisations, undertakings and associations of undertakings. This power may be exercised at any stage of an examination.

Undertakings are obliged to submit the requested information and documents within the period specified by the Authority. Where information is not provided, or where incorrect, incomplete or misleading information is submitted, administrative fines may be imposed pursuant to Article 16 of the Law. Accordingly, responding to requests for information and documents is one of the fundamental obligations of undertakings during the inspection process.

III. Power to Conduct On-Site Inspections and Its Appearance in Practice

i. Scope and procedure of on-site inspections

Pursuant to Article 15 of the Law, the Competition Authority may conduct on-site inspections at undertakings and associations of undertakings where it deems necessary. In this context, commercial books, physical documents, electronic records and data stored in information systems may be examined; copies thereof may be taken; and written or oral explanations may be requested on specific matters.

On-site inspections are conducted by the professional personnel of the Authority within the framework of an authorisation document indicating the subject matter and purpose of the inspection. Where an undertaking does not permit the inspection or there is a possibility that the inspection may be obstructed, the inspection may be carried out pursuant to a decision of a criminal judgeship of peace.

In practice, undertakings are expected to provide the professional personnel with the necessary assistance during an inspection. Although the undertaking’s lawyers may be present during the inspection, waiting for a lawyer to arrive is not a prerequisite for commencing the inspection. This approach is based on the Authority’s aim of conducting the inspection without delay and without interruption.

ii. Examination of digital data

The fact that undertakings store a substantial portion of the information and documents relating to their commercial activities in digital environments has resulted in the examination of digital data constituting a significant part of on-site inspections. Within the framework of the Guidelines on the Examination of Digital Data, the Authority’s experts may examine computers, servers, portable devices, corporate email accounts, USB drives, external hard drives, backup records and cloud systems.

In this process, undertakings are expected to provide the necessary information concerning the information systems they use, enable access to corporate accounts and provide the technical assistance required for the conduct of the inspection. Where necessary, the examination of digital data may continue at the Authority’s digital forensics laboratories.

One of the most important considerations regarding the scope of digital inspections is the distinction between data relating to an undertaking’s commercial activities and data exclusively intended for employees’ entirely personal use. Indeed, in practice, employees’ personal devices or email accounts may be subject to inspection if they contain information relating to the undertaking. However, this power does not mean that personal data and private life may be examined without limitation.

IV. Limits of the Competition Authority’s Inspection Powers: An Assessment in Light of Competition Board and Council of State Decisions

i. Confidentiality of lawyer-client communications

One of the significant legal issues encountered during on-site inspections is whether communications between undertakings and their lawyers may be examined within the scope of an inspection. The confidentiality of lawyer-client communications constitutes an important safeguard enabling undertakings to exercise their rights of defence effectively.

In making this assessment, the Competition Board’s practice distinguishes between independent lawyers and in-house legal counsel employed by undertakings. In order for communications with independent lawyers to benefit from confidentiality protection, the communication must be directly related to the exercise of the right of defence. Accordingly, the mere fact that a lawyer is included in an email correspondence is not considered sufficient for the relevant document to be treated as confidential.

In various decisions, the Board has rejected requests for the return of documents that did not constitute correspondence with an independent lawyer or that were not directly related to the right of defence. This approach demonstrates that lawyer-client confidentiality does not cover all types of legal correspondence and that, in particular, the connection with the right of defence is decisive.

ii. Personal devices and deletion of digital data

The examination of personal devices is an important area of debate concerning the limits of the Competition Authority’s power to conduct digital inspections. In practice, although it is possible to examine correspondence relating to an undertaking’s activities found on employees’ personal phones, data exclusively intended for entirely personal use must be excluded from the inspection.

In particular, the deletion of WhatsApp messages is a situation frequently encountered in Competition Board decisions concerning the obstruction or hindrance of on-site inspections. The Board may consider the deletion of messages in work-related groups or employees’ departure from such groups after the commencement of an on-site inspection as preventing access to evidence that may be obtained within the scope of the inspection. According to the Board’s approach, the subsequent recovery of deleted data does not, in itself, eliminate the infringement.

Nevertheless, whether the deletion of data on personal devices requires a sanction in every case must be assessed separately. In its 2026 decision, the 13th Chamber of the Council of State examined an administrative fine imposed on account of the deletion of correspondence on a personal mobile phone; taking into account that it had not been concretely established that the deleted data belonged to the undertaking, the Chamber did not accept that the sanction was lawful. This approach demonstrates that the deletion of data after the commencement of an inspection may not, on its own, be sufficient, and that the connection between the deleted data and the undertaking’s commercial activities must also be established. Thus, it becomes clear that the boundary between the Authority’s inspection powers and the protection of employees’ private lives must be determined according to the circumstances of each specific case.

iii. Obstruction or hindrance of an on-site inspection

The obstruction or hindrance of an on-site inspection does not arise solely in the form of preventing experts from entering the workplace. Delaying access to digital data, failing to submit the required documents or engaging in conduct that makes the inspection more difficult may also be assessed within this scope.

In practice, the Authority expects undertakings to provide the necessary technical assistance throughout the inspection, enable access to corporate data and ensure that the employees required for the inspection are available. Indeed, an undertaking’s refusal to allow entry to its office, failure to submit its organisational chart or failure to appoint an employee to act as a point of contact during the inspection may also be considered obstruction or hindrance of the inspection.

In its decisions, the Council of State has also treated the delay of an inspection and making access to digital data subject to internal company approval processes as conduct that prevents the inspection from being carried out without interruption. In this context, a company’s own internal authorisation and approval mechanisms do not constitute a valid justification for delaying the Authority’s inspection activities. Therefore, undertakings’ obligations are not limited to physically permitting the inspection; they also include providing the cooperation necessary for the inspection to be conducted effectively and without interruption.

V. Conclusion

The inspection powers granted to the Competition Authority under the Law serve an important function in the effective detection of infringements of competition. In particular, practices concerning the examination of digital data increase the Authority’s supervisory capacity while also giving rise to new debates regarding the legal safeguards of undertakings and employees.

When the decisions of the Competition Board and the Council of State are considered together, it is observed that the Board adopts an approach prioritising the effectiveness and uninterrupted conduct of inspection activities, whereas the Council of State takes into account the circumstances of the specific case and the connection between the data and the undertaking, particularly with regard to personal devices and digital data. Consequently, just as the effectiveness of competition enforcement is important, so too is the exercise of inspection powers within the framework of statutory limits and fundamental legal safeguards.