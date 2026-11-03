How Many Messages Make a Cartel?

The Turkish Competition Board’s Eastern Anatolia Cement Decision

On 15 October 2026, the Turkish Competition Authority (“TCA”) published the reasoned decision of its Competition Board (“Board”) concerning three cement producers operating in Eastern Anatolia1. The Board found that Arkoz Madencilik Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ (“Arkoz”), Limak Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ (“Limak”) and Yurt Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ (“Yurt Çimento”) had allocated customers and territories in the grey cement market in breach of Article 4 of Law No. 4054 on the Protection of Competition (“Law No. 4054”). It further found that Yurt Çimento had restricted the territories and customers to which its dealers could resell. The Board imposed administrative fines totalling TRY 206.6 million: TRY 25.4 million on Arkoz, TRY 117.6 million on Limak and TRY 63.6 million on Yurt Çimento, which was fined separately for each of its two infringements. Both findings were adopted by majority, and two Board members wrote dissenting opinions.

The decision is notable for the evidence on which it rests. The horizontal infringement is based on two WhatsApp conversations: an internal Arkoz exchange reporting what a Limak manager had allegedly said, and a conversation between a Yurt Çimento employee and a ready-mixed concrete producer. None of the documents relied on was obtained from Limak, although Limak received the highest fine.

This article places the decision in the context of the Board’s prior cement cases, examines in detail how the horizontal case was built and evaluates the decision together with the dissenting opinions.

From Coloured Bags to WhatsApp: The Board’s Prior Approach in the Cement Sector

Cement is costly to transport relative to its value, so sales are concentrated within roughly 250–300 km of each plant. The result is a set of concentrated regional markets for a largely homogeneous product, which are prone to coordination2. The Board had conducted fifteen investigations in the sector before the present case, and its approach to evidence has not been uniform3.

In its earlier cases, the Board was cautious about horizontal allegations but paid close attention to restrictions in distribution. In Marmara Cement (2006), it dismissed price-fixing allegations against seven producers for insufficient evidence, but fined Bursa Çimento for practices that prevented its dealers from trading across regions4. In Aegean Cement (2006), it declared that dealers’ active sales cannot be prohibited unless an exclusive territory has been designated, that passive sales can never be restricted and that producers may not use “coloured bag” systems to monitor such restrictions. It nevertheless found the evidence insufficient to fine the producers concerned5.

In subsequent cases, the Board was prepared to establish a cartel on limited evidence. In Eastern and Southeastern Anatolia Cement (2012), it fined ten producers, including Limak and Yurt Çimento, for price coordination, joint customer visits and customer and territory allocation. The decision rested on two documents obtained from Kars Çimento and Yurt Çimento, and no document was obtained from Limak6. In Mediterranean Cement (2013), a single handwritten agenda note recording a meeting of senior executives was sufficient to fine three producers7.

The Board took a stricter view in Nationwide Cement (2022), an investigation that also concerned Limak. Although the investigation team recommended fines on five producers for price fixing and exchanges of competitively sensitive information, the Board imposed no fines8. Among the documents it found insufficient was a WhatsApp exchange in which, according to the dissenting opinion, a producer complained to a competitor that the competitor’s dealers had undercut the bagged cement price in Isparta. The majority accepted that the exchange showed communication between competitors, but held that no infringement could be inferred from it without supporting evidence.

From a Pumice Block Complaint to a Cartel Investigation

The investigation originated in a complaint that four regional cement producers, namely Yurt Çimento, Aşkale, Limak and Arkoz, had divided some thirty pumice block (bims) producers in Tatvan and Ahlat (Bitlis) among themselves, charged them high prices and kept other producers out. After a preliminary investigation covering six producers and dawn raids in October 2024, the Board opened a full investigation against Arkoz, Limak and Yurt Çimento in November 2024. It rejected Yurt Çimento’s commitment proposal and adopted its final decision on 12 March 2026 after an oral hearing9.

The Board considered that the relevant product market could be defined as grey cement, with regional geographic markets of 250–300 km around each plant, but left the precise definitions open as they would not affect the outcome10. Notably, none of the evidence ultimately relied on concerned the pumice block producers named in the complaint.

The Horizontal Infringement: A Cartel Case Built on Two Conversations

The Board assessed the horizontal conduct under Article 4(b) of Law No. 4054, which prohibits the sharing of markets and the allocation of market resources. It recalled that an agreement need not be written, legally binding or fully implemented, and that a concerted practice exists where competitors replace independent decision-making with practical cooperation that reduces uncertainty about each other’s future conduct. The Leniency Regulation expressly lists the allocation of customers and territories among cartel practices. The Board therefore treated such allocation as a restriction by object whose effects need not be demonstrated, observing that its impact on the market is no different from that of a price-fixing agreement11.

Finding 1: “We Won’t Come”

The first document was found during the dawn raid at Arkoz, on the mobile phone of a deputy general manager. On 10 April 2024, he forwarded to an Arkoz board member a message he had received from one of Arkoz’s sales specialists12. The message read, in essence: “Although our cement does not go to the Siirt region, Limak Bitlis keeps sending cement to Patnos. This has started to prevent us from collecting payments from dealers in this region, and three more trucks have arrived since yesterday. Either we cut prices in Patnos, or, if you allow us to go to Siirt, we send goods there. Limak’s manager (…) told (…) ‘we won’t come’, but this has been going on for two months.” The specialist added that he had spoken to the reseller sending the cement, who said that Limak had allowed it to do so. The board member replied that the stocks of all dealers in the region should be filled, and continued: “Then attack, and leave no empty space in your own region.”

The Board read the exchange in three steps. First, the reference to the Limak manager’s statement showed that Arkoz had conveyed its discomfort about Limak’s sales in Patnos to Limak, and that the sales and marketing manager of Limak’s Kurtalan plant had undertaken not to sell there13. Second, the remark that Arkoz’s cement “does not go to Siirt” showed that Arkoz, for its part, stayed out of Limak’s home region. Third, the instruction to “attack” once Limak failed to keep its word showed that Arkoz was now planning to enter areas where Limak was active and where Arkoz had not sold before. For the Board, the speed with which Arkoz reacted to Limak’s sales, and the fact that it raised them with Limak at all, confirmed that the two producers communicated about who would sell where.

The Board then checked the document against sales data. In the period examined, Arkoz had made no bagged cement sales into Siirt, although it supplied Hakkâri, Şırnak and Trabzon, all of which lie further from its plant. A Limak reseller, on the other hand, had sold into Patnos in various months from May 2023 onwards. The Board found these figures consistent with the message and concluded that Arkoz and Limak had agreed not to sell into each other’s territories14.

Finding 4: A Full Quota or a Rival’s Customer?

The second document was obtained during a dawn raid at a ready-mixed concrete producer that purchased its cement from Limak. It is a WhatsApp exchange of 14 February 2024 between the producer’s manager and a Yurt Çimento sales chief15. The producer asked for a price, stating that it would no longer work with Limak and asking why Yurt Çimento would not supply it. The sales chief replied that Yurt Çimento’s cement quota was full, that its dealers had taken up the plant’s annual production and that any surplus would be considered. The producer objected: “When we spoke, you told us there was no problem with the quota, that you could not supply us so as not to have a problem with Limak, and that you would try to solve this by speaking to the CEO.” The sales chief answered that he had only promised to pass the request on to the CEO and asked the producer not to distort his words. The producer explained that it would start purchasing in April, insisted that Yurt Çimento’s annual production was sufficient for the whole region and added: “You know what this is about.” When the producer asked for a reply on company letterhead, the sales chief wrote: “No. Written replies are not given here”, and suggested a formal corporate application instead.

The Board inferred that the parties had discussed the request before 14 February 2024 and that the quota explanation might not reflect the real reason for the refusal. It therefore tested that explanation against Yurt Çimento’s own data16. It obtained the plant’s monthly production, capacity and idle capacity figures and identified the product requested by the producer as CEM II 42.5 cement. The Board noted that capacity utilisation in the sector follows a seasonal pattern, peaking in summer and falling in winter and spring. As Yurt Çimento operates an integrated plant, the Board also examined the clinker constraint. Actual cement output exceeded the volume that the plant’s own clinker capacity could support in 12 of the 24 months examined, which indicated that Yurt Çimento sourced additional clinker when needed. The other 12 months were low-demand winter and spring months. Throughout the 24 months, however, cement output remained below the plant’s cement production capacity. In February, March and April 2024, output was well below capacity, and idle capacity amounted to two to three times the volume requested by the producer.

The Board concluded that Yurt Çimento’s real constraint was seasonal demand rather than capacity. The quota explanation was therefore not plausible, and in the absence of any other plausible explanation, the refusal reflected an understanding between Yurt Çimento and Limak not to supply each other’s customers. The Board also attached weight to the statement that written replies were not given, which it read as an effort to avoid leaving written evidence of a refusal to supply a competitor’s customer17.

Filling the Evidentiary Gap: The Board’s Approach to the Standard of Proof

Anticipating the objection that two documents could not prove two bilateral understandings, the Board devoted more than twenty paragraphs to the standard of proof18. It relied first on foreign case law. Under the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal’s judgments in the Hasbro (Argos and Littlewoods) and JJB Sports cases, evidence of secret agreements is often sparse, incomplete and only indirectly expressed, and a single document or wholly circumstantial evidence may be enough. Under the Court of Justice’s judgment in Aalborg Portland, itself a cement cartel case, an infringement may be inferred from a number of coincidences and indicia where no other plausible explanation exists. It warned that a stricter approach would make infringements practically impossible to prove in sectors with high awareness of competition rules, such as cement.

The Board then stressed that the quality of the evidence matters more than its quantity. It referred to its Anka Mobil decision, which was based on a single e-mail, and to the Court of Justice’s T-Mobile judgment, where a single meeting sufficed19. It also relied on its own practice. In 2012, ten cement producers were fined on the basis of two documents, and no document was obtained from Limak. In 2013, a single handwritten agenda note was enough to fine three producers, while a fourth was not fined because it had not joined the strategy agreed at the meeting. Finally, the Board held that in a concentrated market with few players, even a single contact between competitors can remove uncertainty about their future conduct.

The Board found further support in the statements of resellers20. Several resellers explained that producers communicated with them orally, even when announcing price changes. One reseller stated that the producers had an agreement to share customers and regions and that it could only buy from Limak, as Arkoz and Yurt Çimento refused to supply it. Another said that Limak had warned it not to sell to other producers’ customers, used disappearing WhatsApp messages and asked for complaints to be deleted. In a telephone interview in September 2025, a further reseller told the investigation team that Arkoz and Yurt Çimento had refused to supply it on quota grounds because it was a Limak customer, that they had avoided written replies and that the three producers did not make offers to each other’s customers. By contrast, the Board gave little weight to the eight resellers who said they could sell wherever they wished. It found that most of them operated outside the territories concerned and that, having long relied on a single supplier, they were unlikely to speak against it. On this basis, the Board held that the standard of clear and convincing evidence was met.

Market Data as Corroboration

Finally, the Board relied on three sets of market data21. First, the parties’ sales between January 2022 and November 2024 showed very few common customers. Limak and Yurt Çimento shared only a handful of customers, as did Arkoz and Limak, and no customer was supplied by all three producers. The Board regarded this as contrary to the normal course of business for producers selling a homogeneous product in the same area. Second, provincial consumption data for 2024 showed that Siirt was supplied almost entirely by Limak, Muş almost entirely by Yurt Çimento and about three quarters of Ağrı by Arkoz. Only Bitlis was supplied by several producers. Third, the Board compared the distances over which each plant sold its cement in 2024:

Arkoz (Ağrı) sold into Gaziantep (795 km), Trabzon (552 km), Diyarbakır (488 km) and Şırnak (477 km), but not into Siirt (376 km).

sold into Gaziantep (795 km), Trabzon (552 km), Diyarbakır (488 km) and Şırnak (477 km), but not into Siirt (376 km). Limak’s Kurtalan plant (Siirt) sold into Hakkâri (316 km), Van (246 km) and Mardin (186 km), but not into Muş (171 km) or Ağrı (327 km).

sold into Hakkâri (316 km), Van (246 km) and Mardin (186 km), but not into Muş (171 km) or Ağrı (327 km). Limak’s Bitlis plant sold into Hakkâri (302 km) and Van (142 km), but made only minimal sales into Ağrı (219 km) and none into Muş (81 km).

sold into Hakkâri (302 km) and Van (142 km), but made only minimal sales into Ağrı (219 km) and none into Muş (81 km). Yurt Çimento (Muş) sold into Rize (440 km), Trabzon (416 km), Şanlıurfa (393 km) and Artvin (387 km), but made only marginal sales into Siirt (184 km), and only after the investigation had begun.

For the Board, supplying distant provinces while avoiding nearby ones in competitors’ home regions could not be explained by transport costs.

The Vertical Infringement: Policing “Contraband” Cement

The vertical infringement concerned Yurt Çimento alone22. Finding 2 is an internal e-mail of March 2023 reporting on a dealer tour. It records that Yurt Çimento’s regional dealers objected to sales of Yurt Çimento bulk cement in Van by a reseller, which was also an Arkoz dealer, and that Yurt Çimento promised to accommodate the reseller’s request after consulting its regional dealers. The Board considered that sales outside the allocated territory were subject to Yurt Çimento’s approval. Finding 3 is a WhatsApp exchange of July 2024 between Yurt Çimento’s sales manager and a dealer. After learning that a downstream reseller had taken cement to Bingöl instead of the agreed district, the sales manager called the goods “contraband”, asked the dealer to tell the reseller that a penalty would be imposed and instructed the dealer not to work with such resellers. The Board concluded that Yurt Çimento monitored the final destination of its cement at every level of the distribution chain and sanctioned deviations.

Under Article 4 of Block Exemption Communiqué No. 2002/2 on Vertical Agreements, active sales may be restricted only into a territory or customer group reserved exclusively for the supplier or another buyer, and passive sales may not be restricted at all. Since Yurt Çimento had no dealership agreements and had not granted any exclusive territories, the Board classified the restrictions as hardcore restrictions falling outside the block exemption. It also found that the conditions for individual exemption under Article 5 of Law No. 4054 were not met, as the restrictions generated no efficiency gains. The decision thus applies the principles set out in Aegean Cement twenty years earlier.

A Shifting Standard? Evaluation in Light of the Dissenting Opinions

The decision confirms that the Board is willing to establish customer and territory allocation on limited documentary evidence where market data appear to support it. This approach is consistent with the Board’s 2012 and 2013 decisions but difficult to reconcile with Nationwide Cement, where even a direct exchange between competitors was not enough. In the present case, neither horizontal document records a direct communication between the parties concerned. Finding 1 is an internal Arkoz message relaying a statement by a Limak manager to an unidentified person, and Finding 4 is a conversation with a third party in which the Yurt Çimento employee repeatedly cited capacity constraints. The second dissenting opinion, which concerns only the horizontal infringement, makes precisely this point. It notes that Finding 1 does not show that Limak was aware of the statements attributed to it, that the two findings are unrelated to each other and that the evidence is weaker than in Nationwide Cement, where direct contacts between competitors were held insufficient.

The first dissenting opinion rejects both infringements and focuses on the standard of proof. Referring to two judgments of the Ankara 18th Administrative Court delivered on the same day as the decision, it states that an infringement must be proven by concrete, definitive and convincing evidence that leaves no room for doubt. It adds that a fine cannot be based on communications between third parties where the undertaking’s direct participation has not been clearly established23. According to the dissent, a one-sided communication can establish an infringement only if it concerns competitively sensitive information such as prices or quantities and the recipient could not avoid taking it into account. The dissent also considers that the conduct examined in both the horizontal and the vertical parts of the case could equally be explained by independent commercial decisions.

The economic analyses add weight to the Board’s reasoning but have limits, as the pattern of missing sales extends beyond the provinces covered by the alleged understandings. In 2024, for instance, Yurt Çimento made no sales into Iğdır, Kars, Ardahan, Bayburt, Tunceli or Adıyaman, although no understanding concerning these provinces was alleged. Factors such as logistics, the location of other plants or customer loyalty may therefore also explain the sales pattern, and Limak and Yurt Çimento argued that indirect sales through resellers had been disregarded.

The Board’s response to the written defences is also brief24. Apart from correcting a clerical error in the date of Finding 1 and the duration of Limak’s infringement, and accepting Yurt Çimento’s explanation for part of Finding 2, it did not separately address several factual objections. These include Limak’s arguments that construction in Patnos stops during the winter and that capacity should have been assessed for April, when, as the producer itself had written, its purchases were to begin. They also include Yurt Çimento’s claims that the Finding 4 exchange was engineered following a commercial dispute and that its employee had invited a formal written application.

Conclusion: Thin Files, Open Questions

The decision shows that, in concentrated regional markets, the Board may establish customer and territory allocation on the basis of a few indirect documents supported by market data. Undertakings in such markets should record the objective reasons for refusing to supply a competitor’s customer, be able to explain their sales geography and avoid controlling dealers’ resale territories without genuine exclusivity. The sector inquiry that the Board launched on 25 December 2025, which will examine regional competition using firm- and customer-level data, may provide a broader evidentiary basis for future cases25. So, how many messages make a cartel? In 2022, the Board’s answer was that even a direct exchange between competitors was not enough without corroboration. In 2026, two indirect conversations sufficed, provided that the market was concentrated and the data fit. Which answer prevails may ultimately be for the Ankara administrative courts to decide.

Footnotes

1 Turkish Competition Board decision dated 12.03.2026, No. 26-09/278-99 (the “Decision”), available here. All translations from Turkish are unofficial.

2 Decision, para. 35.

3 Decision, footnote 12.

4 Turkish Competition Board decision dated 02.10.2006, No. 06-68/926-265 (Marmara Cement), available here.

5 Turkish Competition Board decision dated 07.12.2006, No. 06-88/1136-333 (Aegean Cement), available here.

6 Turkish Competition Board decision dated 06.04.2012, No. 12-17/499-140, available here. See also Decision, paras. 92–94.

7 Turkish Competition Board decision dated 17.09.2013, No. 13-54/756-316, available here. See also Decision, para. 95.

8 Turkish Competition Board decision dated 23.11.2022, No. 22-52/787-323, paras. 25 and 230 and the dissenting opinion, available here.

9 Decision, paras. 1–22.

10 Decision, paras. 28–36.

11 Decision, paras. 38–46. See also the Regulation on Active Cooperation for Detecting Cartels, Article 3.

12 Decision, para. 48.

13 Decision, paras. 49–53 and footnote 3. According to Arkoz, the manager was the sales and marketing manager of Limak’s Kurtalan plant, while the person to whom he spoke could not be identified.

14 Decision, paras. 54–56.

15 Decision, para. 57.

16 Decision, paras. 58–73.

17 Decision, paras. 74–77.

18 Decision, paras. 78–100. Competition Appeal Tribunal, Argos Limited and Littlewoods Limited v Office of Fair Trading [2004] CAT 24, judgment of 14 December 2004, available here. Competition Appeal Tribunal, JJB Sports PLC and Allsports Limited v Office of Fair Trading [2004] CAT 17, judgment of 1 October 2004, available here. Joined Cases C-204/00 P et al., Aalborg Portland and Others v Commission, ECLI:EU:C:2004:6, available here.

19 Turkish Competition Board decision dated 15.04.2021, No. 21-22/266-116 (Anka Mobil), available here. Case C-8/08, T-Mobile Netherlands and Others, ECLI:EU:C:2009:343, available here.

20 Decision, paras. 101–107 and 109.

21 Decision, paras. 108 and 112–129.

22 Decision, paras. 137–179.

23 Ankara 18th Administrative Court judgments dated 12.03.2026 (E. 2025/2727, K. 2026/355 and E. 2025/1692, K. 2026/356), as cited in the dissenting opinions annexed to the Decision.

24 Decision, paras. 180–182.

25 TCA announcement dated 17.03.2026 on the Board’s decision No. 25-49/1219-M of 25.12.2025.