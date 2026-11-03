Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Service First, Challenge Later: Swiss Supreme Court Shuts The Door On Direct Appeals Against Cross-Border Service

Bär & Karrer Ltd.
Bär & Karrer Ltd.
Contributor
Bär & Karrer Ltd.

Bär & Karrer Ltd.

Bär & Karrer is a leading Swiss law firm with more than 200 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano, Zug,...

View firm profile
Explore more from Bär & Karrer Ltd.

The Swiss Federal Supreme Court has resolved a previously open question regarding the rights of addressees under the Hague Service Convention. This landmark decision clarifies whether parties can challenge decisions made by Swiss central authorities when granting or refusing requests for service of foreign judicial documents, establishing clear boundaries between international service procedures and the main proceedings.

SwitzerlandLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Aurélie Conrad Hari
Aurélie Conrad Hari
Cinzia Catelli
Cinzia Catelli
Predrag Sunaric
Predrag Sunaric
Martina Athanas
Martina Athanas
Author LinkedIn connections

In a decision dated 6 August 2026 (4A_174/2026, intended for publication), the Swiss Federal Supreme Court settled a question it had previously left open. Under the Hague Convention of 15 November 1965 on the Service Abroad of Judicial and Extrajudicial Documents in Civil or Commercial Matters (the "Hague Service Convention"), the addressee of foreign judicial documents has no right to challenge the decision by which a Swiss central authority grants or refuses a request for service.

The Court held that the parties to the main foreign proceedings are not parties to the international service procedure. As a result, they can neither appeal the central authority's decision nor demand a formal, appealable decision on the request. Service is therefore not submitted to any prior judicial review, and the addressee can only challenge a defective service process within the proceedings on the merits or at the stage of enforcement. The ruling confirms the speed-oriented purpose of the Hague Service Convention and clearly separates international service from the taking of evidence under the Hague Evidence Convention.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Can Arbitrators Ask Artificial Intelligence For Its View On Legal Issues?

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used in international arbitration for legal research, document review, and drafting. However, its use becomes difficult to assess when an arbitrator turns to AI not merely to process information, but to obtain a view on a legal issue that the tribunal must decide. This article examines emerging guidance on whether arbitrators can ask AI for its opinion on legal questions and explores the boundaries between AI as a research tool and AI as a decision-maker.
SwitzerlandLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Aceris Law
Aceris Law
Article

New 2026 ICC Arbitration Rules

The International Chamber of Commerce has approved a revised version of its Rules of Arbitration, set to take effect on 1 June 2026, introducing significant procedural changes designed to enhance efficiency and responsiveness to global user needs. Key modifications include a new highly expedited procedure enabling final awards within three months, removal of mandatory Terms of Reference, and increased flexibility in time limits for arbitral awards.
SwitzerlandLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Aceris Law
Aceris Law
Article

Bär & Karrer Advises Medbase In Its Acquisition Of Ardentis

Medbase AG, part of the Migros Group and a leading Swiss healthcare provider with a nationwide network of medical centres and pharmacies, has acquired a majority stake in the Ardentis Group, one of the leading providers of dental services in French-speaking Switzerland. The transaction strengthens Medbase’s position in the Swiss healthcare market and combines its nationwide healthcare platform with Ardentis’s established presence in the dental sector.
SwitzerlandCorporate/Commercial Law
Bär & Karrer Ltd.
Bär & Karrer Ltd.
Article

Swiss Federal Supreme Court Upholds The Municipal Minimum Wage Regulations In The Cities Of Zurich And Winterthur

The Swiss Federal Supreme Court has validated minimum wage regulations in Zurich and Winterthur, overturning lower court decisions and affirming that municipalities possess constitutional autonomy to establish local wage floors. With minimum wages of CHF 23.90 and CHF 23.00 per hour respectively now set to take effect, the ruling settles a key question about the division of legislative powers between cantonal and municipal authorities in Switzerland's federal system.
SwitzerlandEmployment and HR
Bär & Karrer Ltd.
Bär & Karrer Ltd.