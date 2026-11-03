Service First, Challenge Later: Swiss Supreme Court Shuts The Door On Direct Appeals Against Cross-Border Service

In a decision dated 6 August 2026 (4A_174/2026, intended for publication), the Swiss Federal Supreme Court settled a question it had previously left open. Under the Hague Convention of 15 November 1965 on the Service Abroad of Judicial and Extrajudicial Documents in Civil or Commercial Matters (the "Hague Service Convention"), the addressee of foreign judicial documents has no right to challenge the decision by which a Swiss central authority grants or refuses a request for service.

The Court held that the parties to the main foreign proceedings are not parties to the international service procedure. As a result, they can neither appeal the central authority's decision nor demand a formal, appealable decision on the request. Service is therefore not submitted to any prior judicial review, and the addressee can only challenge a defective service process within the proceedings on the merits or at the stage of enforcement. The ruling confirms the speed-oriented purpose of the Hague Service Convention and clearly separates international service from the taking of evidence under the Hague Evidence Convention.

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