On 30 October 2026, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld an appeal by the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RIHF) and ordered the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to allow the participation of Russian teams in five upcoming IIHF championships, starting with the World Junior Championship in Canada on 26 December 2026.

The IIHF has said it disagrees with the ruling but will act in accordance with it.

Background and CAS Ruling

According to a CAS media release, the IIHF Council decided in January 2026 not to reintegrate Russian teams for 2026-27, citing safety and security concerns. In May 2026, the IIHF Disciplinary Board annulled that decision and remitted the matter. The Council maintained its position in mid-2026. The parties agreed to bypass internal instances and refer the dispute directly to CAS, which heard it in Lausanne on 23 and 26 October 2026.

The CAS Panel found that the IIHF’s safety, security and other concerns were not supported by sufficient evidence. Under the applicable IIHF regulations, only substantiated security concerns can outweigh the right of athletes of a particular nationality to compete. The Council decision was set aside with immediate effect.

The Ruling allows the participation of Russian teams in:

World Junior Championship, Canada (26 December 2026 – 5 January 2027)

U18 Women’s World Championship, Czech Republic (8 – 16 January 2027)

U18 Men’s World Championship, USA (22 April – 2 May 2027)

Men’s World Championship, Germany (14 – 30 May 2027)

Women’s World Championship, Canada (November 2027)

Fallout and Host Restrictions

Reaction to CAS’ ruling was immediate.

The Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine stated that it respects the authority and status of CAS, adding: “At the same time, we express deep indignation at such a decision made in the conditions of a full-scale war. The threats that became the basis for the suspension of Russian teams in 2022 have not disappeared, but on the contrary, have only intensified.”

Several teams have categorically refused to play against Russia. On 3 November 2026, Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that Canada will not allow ice hockey players from Russia or Belarus to take part in the World Junior Championship in Alberta in December.

In a subsequent statement dated 5 November 2026, CAS acknowledged the divisive reaction to its ruling. It added that the organisational consequences and the potential introduction of a neutrality regime, now at the centre of public debate, were neither substantiated by sufficient evidence nor sought by the IIHF, and that it cannot impose measures the parties did not request.

On 15 November 2026, the IIHF confirmed that Russia will not participate in the 2027 World Junior Championship due to the position and restrictions formally communicated by the Canadian Government. After carefully assessing the feasibility of alternative arrangements, the IIHF Council determined that Canada will remain as host, with the tournament proceeding from 26 December 2026 to 5 January 2027 in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Why It Matters

The case shows that CAS cannot impose measures the parties did not request. At the same time, host-country entry restrictions show that a binding award can still face practical limits on the ground.