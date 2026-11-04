Swiss Court Confirms Hague Convention Service Requests Cannot Be Challenged

In a decision of considerable practical importance for cross-border litigation, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court (“SFSC”) addressed the service of documents in Switzerland pursuant to the Hague Convention on Service Abroad of Judicial and Extrajudicial Documents in Civil and Commercial Matters of 15 November 1965 (“HSC”).

The SFSC held that recipients of such documents have no right to challenge the Swiss authority’s decision to grant service assistance. They are also not entitled to receive a separately challengeable decision. The SFSC accordingly declared the appeal inadmissible.

Background

Under the principle of territorial sovereignty, it is impermissible to carry out official acts on behalf of a foreign state on Swiss territory. Such acts infringe Swiss sovereignty and may even be sanctioned based on Article 271 of the Swiss Criminal Code, known as the Swiss Blocking Statute. Absent bilateral treaties, foreign judicial documents must therefore be transmitted through the channels provided by the HSC.

The present case arose from the service in Switzerland of court documents relating to proceedings pending in England. Acting as the Swiss Central Authority under the HSC, the Basel-Stadt Court of Appeal facilitated service of the documents on a Swiss company.

The recipient challenged not only the service itself but also the Swiss authority's refusal to issue a reasoned and appealable decision approving the service request. It argued that the absence of such a decision violated its right to be heard and its constitutional right of access to justice. The recipient further contended that the service request did not comply with the requirements of the HSC.

Key Findings of the SFSC

Service is a factual act, not an appealable decision

The SFSC reaffirmed that the actual transmission of foreign court documents constitutes a mere factual act rather than a judicial decision. The act of service itself therefore cannot be challenged before Swiss courts.

No individual right to challenge the grant of service assistance

The SFSC departed from views expressed in parts of the Swiss legal literature and held that parties to the foreign proceedings are generally not participants in the international service-assistance process. The HSC regulates cooperation between states rather than conferring procedural rights on the parties affected by service.

According to the SFSC, the HSC establishes a mechanism through which the requested state examines only limited issues, namely whether the request satisfies the formal requirements of the HSC and whether execution would prejudice its sovereignty or security. The Central Authority is not required, and indeed is not permitted, to assess the merits of the underlying dispute.

A central element of the SFSC's reasoning is the HSC's objective of ensuring rapid and efficient cross-border transmission of documents. Granting recipients the right to be heard before service, or allowing appellate review of service-assistance decisions, would inevitably generatesatellite proceedings and significantly delay international service. Such an approach would undermine the purpose of the HSC, which is to simplify and accelerate international service procedures.

Protection is deferred to the foreign proceedings or subsequent enforcement proceedings

The SFSC acknowledged that the HSC contains safeguards for defendants, in particular Articles 15 and 16, which protect parties that did not receive timely notice of proceedings. However, these provisions operate in the proceedings before the requesting court and do not create a right to challenge the requested state's decision to execute a service request.

The appropriate forum for challenging defective service is therefore the foreign proceedings themselves, or, where relevant, subsequent recognition and enforcement proceedings.

Practical Significance

The judgment provides clarity regarding a question that the SFSC had previously left open and confirms that Switzerland adopts a service-friendly approach under the HSC. The decision strengthens the efficiency of international judicial cooperation, which is necessary given that Swiss law prohibits direct service by the parties.

Swiss Central Authorities may process service requests under the HSC without conducting adversarial proceedings and without issuing appealable decisions. As a result, attempts to delay foreign proceedings through challenges directed at the Swiss service process are unlikely to succeed. Defendants who believe that service was defective must generally raise those objections before the foreign court or, at a later stage, in recognition and enforcement proceedings.

The judgment also highlights an important distinction between the HSC and the Hague Evidence Convention. While the latter may directly affect procedural rights of parties and therefore justify judicial review, the former is conceived primarily as an inter-state administrative mechanism designed to facilitate the transmission of documents. In practice, service requests are executed swiftly by Swiss authorities, usually within days or a few weeks.